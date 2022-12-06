United Kingdom: New gold and silver Proof and colour coins continues “Music Legends” series featuring timeless Rolling Stones 

The Royal Mint has launched its fifth collection of gold and silver Proof coins which is part of the ongoing series entitled “Music Legends.” Honoured or featured for 2022 is the extraordinary rock band the Rolling Stones, who this year celebrate 60 years as a performing musical act. Since forming in 1962, The Rolling Stones have wowed fans around the world with their timeless hits, classic albums, and iconic performances. A legendary act with cross-generational appeal, The Rolling Stones are one of the biggest-selling acts in British music history and are hailed by many as the greatest rock n’ roll band in the World. This latest coin follows designs featuring music icons Queen, Elton John, David Bowie, and The Who and has become one of the Royal Mint’s most popular global coin collections.

Their first and initial line-up consisted of vocalist Mick Jagger, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts. It was Brian Jones who devised the name of their new group after the title of the Muddy Waters song “Rollin’ Stone.” Initially, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had originally started a group called The Blues Boys. Their potential for mass-market success seemed negligible at first, but by 1965 their record sales were second only to the Beatles in terms of popularity among British and American teenage fans. Their personas as more anti-establishment and dangerous only increased their popularity as well as their early success as part of the British invasion of the American music scene. Despite their first five singles and the bulk of their first two albums having included material composed by other earlier artists, Jagger and Richards were encouraged to compose their own songs, which not only ensured the long-term viability of the band but also served to place the writing team of Jagger and Richards firmly in creative control of the group. Their first hit single, which was written by the band and became one of their classic tunes, “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” was followed by a string of innovative hit singles well into 1966, including “Paint It Black,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” and “Get off My Cloud.” However, in June 1969 and owing to creative differences, Brian Jones departed the band but tragically drowned a month later.

Their epochal single “Jumpin Jack Flash” in 1968 reconnected them to their blues-rock roots, and the album Sticky Fingers, released in 1971, cemented their appeal to a wider, more dissenting audience. As the band entered the 1970s, they cultivated a style, and improved on a repertoire and image that still defines them and on which they have continued to trade ever since. The Stones, as they are often referred to, intentionally perfected an incendiary blend of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, and radical politics delivered with their patented fusion of Jagger’s exaggerated motions on stage and Richards’s tattered or oblivious presence. The Rolling Stones has remarkably endured for the last six decades — now entering into their seventh. During the last 60 years, they have performed over 2,000 concerts worldwide, and it is this number of concerts which has made them one of the world’s most popular live music attractions. The Rolling Stones are still touring today, having launched their SIXTY 2022 anniversary tour with dates in Europe and the United States. Even though the surviving band members are now in their 80s, the Rolling Stones are still thrilling audiences worldwide, and amazingly they don’t look like they are stopping any time soon. Sadly, the group unexpectedly lost band member Charlie Watts in August last year, but as a testament to, and in memory of him, the surviving members of Rolling Stones have embarked on the anniversary tour, with many dates having already sold out well in advance.

Designed by Hannah Phizacklea, the reverse side of the entire range of coins brings together elements of The Stones’ instruments, stage presence, heritage, and fashion to celebrate the global impact of their music. The bespoke coin captures the band in their element, mid-performance via a silhouette illustration designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs. Superimposed over the design is stylised lettering THE ROLLING STONES as seen on their tour posters from 1973 and below, the anniversary years ‘62-’22 marking the 60 years the band has been continuously performing.

The obverse of each coin option features the fifth definitive effigy of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), designed by Jody Clark, and in use in all British commemorative and circulation-type coins since 2015. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 1000 POUNDS and the year of issue 2022 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 10,000 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof with applied colour 8,000 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 550 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.29 g 65 mm Proof 600 25 pounds .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 1000 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.21 g 32.6 mm Proof 350 200 pounds .9999 Gold 62.42 g 40 mm Proof 150 500 pounds .9999 Gold 156.295 g 50 mm Proof 30 1,000 pounds .9999 Gold 1,005 g 100 mm Proof 12

The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text about this enduring rock group. The silver Proof strikes are encapsulated and presented in black branded custom cases and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The gold pieces are encapsulated and presented in gloss-polished hardwood custom cases accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Royal Mint, please visit their website.

