United Kingdom: New collector coin series, the Dinosauria Collection, begins with Megalosaurus

The Royal Mint has launched (13th February) a new series focusing on the discovery of the planet’s prehistoric inhabitants, the dinosaurs, which roamed the Earth for more than 160 million years. With the release of this first coin in this series, it will be the first time a dinosaur has featured on an official legal tender coin issued in the United Kingdom.

Palaeontology, the branch of science concerned with fossilised animals and plants, has fascinated many with the discovery of the remnants of giant creatures on practically every inhabited continent. The science became established in the 18th century and developed rapidly in the 19th century. Renowned Anatomist Sir Richard Owen (1804–1892) was the first to discover that the remains of Megalosaurus, Iguanodon, and Hylaeosaurus, all shared common characteristics.

The Dinosauria Collection, in conjunction with the Natural History Museum, is an exciting new series celebrating Britain’s contribution to the discovery of dinosaurs. The collection features each creature that led anatomist Sir Richard Owen to his ground-breaking conclusion, and the series begins with Megalosaurus. The story of the discovery of dinosaurs is fascinating and particularly relevant for the Natural History Museum since Sir Richard Owen, who was the founder of the Natural History Museum, also coined the term “dinosaur.”

The three seven-sided 50-pence coins in the series are designed by renowned British paleo-artist Robert Nicholls, with the expert guidance of Professor Paul M. Barrett from the Earth Sciences Department of the Natural History Museum, and together, they bring all three dinosaurs back to life. Augmented reality technology will also feature on the coloured Brilliant Uncirculated 50-pence coins, allowing collectors to access a range of exclusive content.

The obverse side of each option includes the fifth numismatic effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which was introduced in 2015. Designed by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark, the portrait of the Queen is an integral part of all coinage issued in the United Kingdom, whether for circulation or commemorative releases.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. To meet demand 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 50,000 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 3,000 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 7,000 50 pence .9167 Gold 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 350

The sterling silver Proof and colour strikes are presented in a clear Perspex case allowing the easy viewing of the coin from both sides and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The sterling silver coins are presented in a custom black case and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The gold Proof examples are presented in a polished hardwood case and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The Brilliant Uncirculated strikes are presented in a colourful folder that includes additional images of the dinosaur featured and a custom-shaped image of the dinosaur as part of the folder.

The Megalosaurus coins are available to purchase since the 13th February, the Iguanodon will be available for purchase in March, and the Hylaeosaurus will be available for purchase in April. As all three of these coins are on continuity, collectors will be able to reserve all three with their first order but will receive them when they launch individually. For additional information, please visit the website of the Royal Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!