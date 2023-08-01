United Kingdom: New £2 commemorative coins remember Ada Lovelace, a pioneer of early computer programming

The Royal Mint has released new £2 commemorative coins that remember the contributions of women in the fields of science, technology, education, and mathematics with a range of coins focusing on the contributions of Ada Lovelace, who follows scientist Rosalind Franklin in the series. It was 180 years ago when Lovelace first demonstrated how Charles Babbage’s analytical engine could be used to compute numbers and other complex equations, prophesying that it could manipulate more than numbers, laying the foundations of modern computing.

The reverse side of the new range of £2 coins features a design by the graphic firm Osborne Ross depicting the original input cards used to programme the analytical engine. To the left of the primary design is the text ADA LOVELACE and COMPUTER VISIONARY 1815 – 1852 shown in a vertical direction and the commemorative inscription a discoverer of the hidden realities of nature, placed just below the input cards.

The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The obverse also includes the year of release, 2023, and the denomination 2 POUNDS as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. The incused edge lettering inscription reads “• INNOVATION IN SCIENCE • LOVELACE.”

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 2 pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 2 pounds .925 Silver 12 g 28.4 mm Proof 1,760 2 pounds .925 Silver 24 g 28.4 mm Proof 760 2 pounds .9167 Gold 15.98 g 28.4 mm Proof 85

The Brilliant Uncirculated bi-metallic base metal coins both with colour and without, are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof and silver piedfort coins with selective gold plating are presented in a custom black vinyl-covered case. The gold Proof coins are presented in a polished hardwood case; all are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

