United Kingdom: Latest “Music Legends” gold and silver Proof coins celebrate music pioneers, The Police

The Royal Mint has unveiled a set of commemorative coins which are part of the current and popular series entitled “Music Legends,” celebrating music pioneers The Police. Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic, triple-Grammy-winning album Synchronicity, this release marks the first time the band has been honoured on an official British coin. Formed in 1977, The Police is an iconic live band that galvanised a peerless studio sound from their otherworldly performances. The name was derived from the term ‘The Police” and was a somewhat provocative reference in its time due to the everyday brawls that broke out between punk followers and law enforcement. As such, a regular police presence in the streets of London and news stories meant free marketing and publicity for the band.

The coin’s design is the work of Heena Glover and was personally approved by the band. Her portrayal pays tribute to Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland by featuring three silhouettes representing the masters behind one of the greatest bands in British music history. As an added tribute to the iconic artwork for the band’s 1983 album, Synchronicity, the colours red, blue, and yellow feature on a selection of coins in the collection. Using the latest innovative colour printing techniques, the design successfully adds these colours onto the coin in vivid detail, bringing the overall appearance to life. The Police logo is placed just to the right side above the three silhouettes.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III, designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation-type coins in 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 200 POUNDS, and the year of issue 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. An incused edge inscription, which is included only on the silver £2 option, reads EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 7,500 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof with applied colour 6,000 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 700 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.29 g 65 mm Proof 300 25 pounds .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 500 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.21 g 32.6 mm Proof 300 200 pounds .9999 Gold 62.42 g 40 mm Proof 150

The Briliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text about this enduring British rock group. The silver Proof strikes are encapsulated and presented in black branded custom cases and are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The gold pieces are encapsulated and presented in gloss-polished hardwood custom cases accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Royal Mint, please visit their website.

