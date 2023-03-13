United Kingdom: Latest gold and silver Proof coins released in “British Monarchs” collection featuring King Charles I

The Royal Mint has released the second set of gold and silver coins which is part of the “British Monarchs” collection launched last year. The latest coin represents the sixth in the series and the second coin dated 2023. The latest release depicts King Charles I (1600–1649), who is best remembered as having lost the throne — and his life in 1649.

British coinage during the reign of Charles I underwent various changes. The Tower of London ceased to strike dates on sixpences, a method first introduced during the reign of Elizabeth I to distinguish the coin from the groat, which equalled four pence. The output of gold coinage decreased, and the angel was the sole fine gold coin in circulation by the end of Charles I’s reign. A popular coin in itself, partly due to the fact many believed that once the monarch had touched an angel coin, it would protect the owner from scrofula, more commonly known as tuberculosis, and offer a cure for this prevalent disease.

The reverse side of the gold and silver coins features the only equestrian portrait in the “British Monarchs” Collection. Replicating the most distinguished numismatic portraits on English coinage, the reverse depicts a crowned Charles I which is based on an original silver crown coin produced from 1631 to 1632. The Royal Mint’s design team have combined their exceptional craftsmanship skills with innovative technology to successfully remaster Charles I’s original portrait, a design created by medallist Nicholas Briot (1579–1646), which has been beautifully remastered to show the coin as it would have appeared almost 400 years ago. Around the portrait is the legend CAROLVS·D:G·MAGN·BRITAN·FRAN·ET·HIBER·REX· translating to “Charles, by the grace of God, King of Great Britain, France and Ireland.”

The obverse side includes an effigy of HM King Charles III created by engraver Martin Jennings and introduced onto British coinage in 2022. The denomination and year of issue of 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,350 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 600 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 250 10 pounds .999 Silver 312.2 g 65 mm Proof 100 100 pounds .999 Gold 31.2 g 32.6 mm Proof 100 200 pounds .999 Gold 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 50 500 pounds .999 Gold 156.3 g 50 mm Proof 20

Each of the gold and silver range of the “British Monarchs” collector coins is encapsulated and presented in a selection of hardwood high-gloss cases (gold) or leatherette or black matte cases (silver) accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website

Additional coins in the series scheduled for release in 2023 include:

2023 MONARCH HOUSE LAUNCH DATE King Charles II Stuart June King George II Hanoverian September

