Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: Latest gold and silver Proof coins in “British Monarchs” collection features George II

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Mint has released its latest collection of gold and silver Proof collector coins, which is part of the popular “British Monarchs” series. The eighth design in the series focuses on the House of Hanover and the reign of King George II (1683–1760), who was the second monarch in the dynasty, which came to the British throne in 1714.

The Proof-quality coins replicate the effigy of George II originally created by John Croker, and which was included on five, two, one, and half Guinea gold pieces intermittently from 1727 until 1747.

Often referred to as the “Young Head” effigy, the King is seen facing to the left and wearing a laurel wreath as a headdress with the legend GEORGIVS · II · DEI · GRATIA.

The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The denomination from 2 to 200 POUNDS and the year of issue of 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,360
5 pounds

.999 Silver

 62.8 g 40 mm Proof 606
10 pounds

.999 Silver

 156. g 65 mm Proof 256

10 pounds

 .999 Silver 312.5 g 65 mm Proof

106

100 pounds

 .999 Gold 31.2 g 32.6 mm Proof

261

200 pounds

 .999 Gold 62.4 g 40 mm Proof

77

Each gold coin is encapsulated to accommodate its specific size and weight and presented in hardwood high-gloss cases with numbered certificates of authenticity. The silver coins are also encapsulated and housed in black polished cases accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this very popular series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United Kingdom: The Bull of Clarence features on the fourth gold and silver coins in “Royal Tudor Beasts” Collection United Kingdom: Latest gold and silver Proof coins in popular “Music Legends” series honours Dame Shirley Bassey United Kingdom: Bullion gold and silver coins released in celebration of King Charles III’s coronation United Kingdom: Last gold and silver Proof coins in “Mythical Legends” series concludes with sorceress Morgan le Fay

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓