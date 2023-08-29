United Kingdom: Latest gold and silver Proof coins in “British Monarchs” collection features George II

The Royal Mint has released its latest collection of gold and silver Proof collector coins, which is part of the popular “British Monarchs” series. The eighth design in the series focuses on the House of Hanover and the reign of King George II (1683–1760), who was the second monarch in the dynasty, which came to the British throne in 1714.

The Proof-quality coins replicate the effigy of George II originally created by John Croker, and which was included on five, two, one, and half Guinea gold pieces intermittently from 1727 until 1747.

Often referred to as the “Young Head” effigy, the King is seen facing to the left and wearing a laurel wreath as a headdress with the legend GEORGIVS · II · DEI · GRATIA.

The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The denomination from 2 to 200 POUNDS and the year of issue of 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,360 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.8 g 40 mm Proof 606 10 pounds .999 Silver 156. g 65 mm Proof 256 10 pounds .999 Silver 312.5 g 65 mm Proof 106 100 pounds .999 Gold 31.2 g 32.6 mm Proof 261 200 pounds .999 Gold 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 77

Each gold coin is encapsulated to accommodate its specific size and weight and presented in hardwood high-gloss cases with numbered certificates of authenticity. The silver coins are also encapsulated and housed in black polished cases accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this very popular series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!