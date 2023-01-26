United Kingdom: Latest commemorative £2 coin honours 19th century scientist Edward Jenner

The Royal Mint has launched new commemorative £2 coins which honour British scientist and physician Edward Jenner (1749–1823) on the 200th anniversary of his death. Timely in its theme, Jenner is remembered for perhaps one of the most significant medical accomplishments with the development of the world’s first vaccine in 1796. Through his pioneering work, which brought smallpox under control, viruses and similar ailments could be managed through inoculation, which was further expanded to include other virulent maladies.

The coins are designed by artist Henry Gray, and the reverse side cleverly depicts the core of a smallpox cell surrounded by standing human figures, representing the millions of lives saved through vaccination and virus eradication. Above the primary design is the text EDWARD JENNER and placed below, A VACCINE TO END SMALLPOX.

The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by engraver Martin Jennings, and introduced onto British coinage in October 2022. The denomination of 2 POUNDS is included as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness, along with the year of issue, 2023.

The incused edge inscription reads • INNOVATION IN SCIENCE • JENNER.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 2 pounds .925 Silver 12 g 28.4 mm Proof with plating 2,510 2 pounds .925 Silver 24 g 28.4 mm Proof with plating 1,260 2 pounds .9167 Gold 15.98 g 28.4 mm Proof 160

The Brilliant Uncirculated bi-metallic base metal coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof and silver Piedfort coins with selective gold plating are presented in a custom black vinyl-covered case, and the gold Proof coins are presented in a polished hardwood case. All are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

Collectors attending The Royal Mint Experience Visitor’s Centre also have the opportunity to strike their own Edward Jenner coin. This design is available as part of the on-site tour for a limited period from the 6th January 2023.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!