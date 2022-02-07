Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: “Great Engravers” series now includes obverse design of Gothic crown Proof coins in gold and silver 

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Mint has released the second design which is part of the Gothic crown collection. The “Great Engravers” series continues its focus on William Wyon (1795–1851), chief engraver at the Royal Mint from 1828 until his death. The first design of this exquisite coin set was released in December and depicted the reverse side of Wyon’s Gothic crown. He is most remembered for his coin and medal effigies of King William IV and Queen Victoria, and is especially well-known for his design of the famed Una and the Lion gold crown coins released in 1839, considered today as one of the most beautiful numismatic treasures of Great Britain.

Released in 1847, the Gothic crown coins were intended as a commemorative piece to mark the 10th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s accession. However, the coin was minted in very limited quantity of just 8,000 pieces in Proof quality along with an even smaller quantity struck in gold. As such, the coin was not intended for circulation and included only in Proof sets at the time. In 1853, an additional 400 pieces were struck with Roman numerals and the word “SEPTIMO,” denoting the year of mintage, found on the edge in raised lettering.

The Royal Mint’s chief engraver, Gordon Summers, along with his team, have painstakingly recreated the original designs using state-of-the-art technology. The tooling for the modern coins has been taken directly from the original tools worked on by Wyon in the 1800s and skilfully remastered by the Royal Mint’s expert team, over 174 years after the original was created. The reverse side of the coins includes an effigy of the sovereign, which reflected the Gothic revival of the time. Queen Victoria, 28 years old at the time, is shown facing left and wearing an ornate crown, her hair loosely braided with a long plait placed in front of her ear and secured into the back of her crown. Her gown featured delicate embroidery including roses, thistles, and shamrocks — the national plant symbols of England, Scotland, and Ireland. Authentic Gothic-style lettering was placed around the effigy, which reads VICTORIA DEI GRATIA BRITANNIAR: REG: F: D. (“Victoria by the Grace of God Queen of Great Britain defender of the faith”).

The obverse side of the coins includes the effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II designed by Jody Clark and in use on all British circulation and commemorative coinage since 2015. The denomination of 5 to 10000 POUNDS is included in the legend surrounding the Queen’s likeness. The coins in this release are dated 2021 in recognition of the earlier release and offering collectors the opportunity to pair this and the reverse design Gothic coins purchased in December.

Denom.  Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
Five pounds .999 Silver 62.4 g 40 mm Proof 4,006
10 pounds .999 Silver 156.2 g  65 mm Proof 506
10 pounds .999 Silver 312.6 g  65 mm Proof 231
500 pounds .999 Silver   1,005 g  100 mm Proof  128
1,000 pounds .999 Silver 2,010 g 150 mm Proof 53
200 pounds .999 Gold 62.42 g  40 mm Proof 411
500 pounds .999 Gold 156.29 g  50 mm Proof 181
 500 pounds .999 Gold 312.6 g 65 mm Proof 56
1,000 pounds .999 Gold   1,005 g  100 mm Proof 22
2,000 pounds .999 Gold 2,010  g 150 mm Proof 9
5,000 pounds .999 Gold 5,010 g 175 mm Proof 2
10,000 pounds .999 Gold 10,020 g 200 mm Proof Unique

The gold coins are presented in hardwood high-gloss cases with numbered certificates of authenticity, while the silver options are housed in black matte cases and are also accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this very popular series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

In remembrance, HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921–2021): His life of service reflected on the coinage of a grateful Nation Reflections on a changing numismatic arena on the cusp of 2022 United Kingdom: New 50-pence coins unveiled with enduring commemorative obverse design for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee United Kingdom: Range of precious metal Proof-quality premium collector coins released in celebration of Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II  

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓