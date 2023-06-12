United Kingdom: Gold Proof sovereign range of coins celebrates coronation of King Charles III

The Royal Mint has released the full 2023 sovereign commemorative Proof coin collection marking His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation. The 2023 sovereign coin is an appropriate way to celebrate and mark this new chapter in British coinage history. Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the 8th September last year at the age of ninety-six deeply saddened the nation and Commonwealth. She had been monarch for seventy years and was beloved by her subjects worldwide. The late Queen’s heir and successor, her eldest son Prince Charles, became King upon her death and was officially proclaimed King Charles III the day after. He and his wife, the Queen-Consort, went to their glittering coronation which was steeped in centuries of tradition, on the 6th May. The solemn ceremony, attended by more than 2,000 people, was held in Westminster Abbey, the site of every English and British coronation since William the Conqueror in 1066.

A new effigy for British coinage designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings was unveiled at the end of September last year. The King is shown facing to the left in observance of alternating the direction from one’s predecessor, practised since the restoration of the crown in 1660. The first coins released were a selection of gold and silver coins in remembrance of the Late Queen. The reverse side on all 2023-dated five options, from the quarter-sovereign to the impressive five-pound gold piece will depict the iconic and globally recognisable depiction of England’s patron Saint George slaying the dragon created by Benedetto Pistrucci. The obverse will feature the Jennings effigy along with the addition of a crown, the first such coin portrait of His Majesty in observance of the King’s coronation. As is tradition, the legend around the effigy reads CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D, which translates to “Charles III, by the Grace of God King, Defender of the Faith.” The denotation of defender of the faith references the British sovereign as head of the Church of England.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1/4 sovereign .9167 Gold 2 g 13.5 mm Proof 4,625 1/2 sovereign .9167 Gold 3.99 g 19.3 mm Proof 5,375 Sovereign .9167 Gold 7.98 g 22 mm Proof 17,875 Double sovereign .9167 Gold 15.98 g 28 mm Proof *1,625 £5 gold .9167 Gold 39.94 g 36 mm Proof 1,050

The quarter, half, and sovereign coins are available as part of a five, four, or three-coin set and as separate purchases. *The double sovereign is only available as part of the four-coin set. A separate five-pound gold piece and a piedfort sovereign will also be available for collectors in July. Each option is presented in a polished, gloss hardwood custom case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!