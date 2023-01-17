Coin Update

United Kingdom: Gold Britannia bullion coins released featuring effigy of HM King Charles III

The Royal Mint has released the first Britannia gold bullion coins for 2023 which feature the effigy of HM King Charles III for the first time. Britannia has evolved once more to spearhead the best security technology available and lead the way as the most visually secure coin in the world.

First introduced in 1987, the reverse side has featured Philip Nathan’s award-winning Britannia design depicting the allegorical standing figure of Britannia — the enduring symbol of a nation. She stands defiantly with a trident in her right hand and the shield of the Union flag, which her left hand rests upon. The same hand holds an olive branch representing peace. In the lower left-hand of the design, below Britannia’s flowing gown, is latent image application consisting of a trident, representing her naval history, and as the coin is tilted under a source of reflective light, the trident becomes a padlock, emphasising the coin’s secure nature. Surface animation reflects the movement of waves, and fine details, such as the Union flag on Britannia’s shield, have been carefully highlighted with tincture lines. These added security features both decorate and protect the coin, just as the micro-text that borders the design states “DECUS ET TUTAMEN,” which translates as “An ornament and a safeguard.” Encircling the primary design is the text BRITANNIA 2023 1 oz 999.9 FINE GOLD. The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles II created by engraver Martin Jennings and introduced onto British national coinage in late 2022. The denomination 100 POUNDS is placed around the King’s likeness as part of the legend.

Denom.  Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Mintage Limit 
100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 23.69 mm Bullion To meet demand

Available from one to 100 or more pieces, the single coin is encapsulated with coins in increments of ten and packaged in sealed tubes. For additional information, please visit the bullion website of the Royal Mint.

