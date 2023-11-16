United Kingdom: Gold and silver Proof coins launch new series in tribute to world’s greatest secret agent, James Bond

The Royal Mint has released new gold and silver Proof and bullion-quality coins in tribute to James Bond, perhaps one of the world’s most iconic literary and motion picture characters.

The reverse side of both Proof-quality collector and bullion-quality coins features a depiction created by Matt Dent and Christian Davies of the award-winning design agency Bison Bison. The reverse features James Bond (Sean Connery) seated at the controls of “Little Nellie” autogyro from You Only Live Twice, accompanied by the classic 007 logo as it first appeared in the 1960s. In the background are all of the official movie titles of the Bond franchise surrounded by the familiar circular design frame seen in the opening credits of each film.

An additional feature on the bullion gold and silver includes a security feature of micro-text placed around the rim of both gold and silver denoting the series name and specifications. The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins since 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 200 POUNDS and the year of issue 2023 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 pounds Cupro-nickel 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 4,007 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 760 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 510 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 760 25 pounds .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 660 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof 260 200 pounds .9999 Gold 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 110





The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel crown coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases accompanied with numbered certificates of authenticity. The gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

Bullion Specifications

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Bullion 100,000 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 5,000

Each one-ounce bullion quality strike is encapsulated and available as a single purchase. For additional information, please click here.

The series will, when complete, include a total of seven coins. Customers signing up for the one-ounce silver Proof seven-coin collection will have the option to receive an exclusive coin case in place of the standard packaging to store the entire 007 collection.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!