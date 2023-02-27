United Kingdom: Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous locomotive features on new £2 commemorative coins

The Royal Mint has released new £2 commemorative coins which remember the centenary anniversary of the launch of the Flying Scotsman. Built in Doncaster in 1922, it was designed by engineer Nigel Gresley and completed at the cost of £7,944. The locomotive was officially put into service on the 23rd February 1923 and assigned the number 1472. As part of the A1 class design, it was one of the most powerful locomotives used by the LNER at that time.

Designed by artist John Bergdahl, his depiction captures a side-on view of the famous locomotive in full colour as it steams ahead on one of its many rail journeys. Below the primary design is the inscription FLYING SCOTSMAN LNER 4472, arranged in two lines. Below are the years of commemoration, 1923 and 2023. The incused edge lettering reads LIVE FOR THE JOURNEY in a fitting tribute to an engine that continues to be admired 100 years since its journey began. The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The obverse also includes the year of release 2023 and the denomination 2 POUNDS as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

The Royal Mint’s design team meticulously ensured the colouring on the coin is as close to the original colour found on the Flying Scotsman’s iconic LNER Locomotive Green livery, also known as Apple Green. Working closely with the curatorial team at the National Railway Museum, the Royal Mint’s design team based the green on several images of the locomotive over the years. Using innovative colour printing technology, the team were then able to replicate this exact colour to appear on the Flying Scotsman £2 coin — bringing the locomotive’s characteristics to life. It is only the second time £2 designs utilised a colour application since 2002 with the release of £2 Commonwealth Games coins for Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 2 pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 15,000 2 pounds .925 Silver 12 g 28.4 mm Proof with applied colour 4,472 2 pounds .925 Silver 24 g 28.4 mm Proof with applied colour 1,923 2 pounds .9167 Gold 15.98 g 28.4 mm Proof 300

The Brilliant Uncirculated bi-metallic base metal coins with colour and without are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof and silver piedfort coins with selective gold-plating are presented in a custom black vinyl-covered case, and the gold Proof coins are presented in a polished hardwood case. All coins are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

