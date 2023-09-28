United Kingdom: First gold and silver bullion coins launched from the 2024-dated Britannia bullion range

The Royal Mint has launched the first bullion coins from the 2024 Britannia bullion range. The Britannia bullion range is one of the most sought-after in the world, with its innovative security features making it appealing to investors. The easily identifiable measures are:

· Located on the lower left, a latent image in the shape of a circle changes from a padlock to Britannia’s famous trident.

· Surface animation seen in the background of Britannia brings the surface of waves to life when the coin is tilted.

· The repeated micro-text “DESCUS ET TUTAMEN” (“An ornament and a safeguard”) located between the text surrounding the primary design and surface animation provides both decoration and protection.

· Britannia’s shield bears the Union flag, which is accented with tincture or pattern of fine lines which easily pick up light when the coin is tilted.

Britannia has long featured on British coins and has been the Royal Mint’s flagship bullion coin since it was first introduced in 1987. The design was created by sculptor Philip Nathan, who was challenged with creating the stunning incarnation of Britannia for a new bullion coin. His beautifully bold Britannia is presented with carefully chosen symbols to reflect a great nation steeped in a history of shaping international trade and commerce for centuries. Britannia holds a shield for protection, an olive branch for peace, and a trident for her maritime links. Encircling the exquisite design of the allegorical figure representing Great Britain is the text BRITANNIA 2024, followed by the weight, fineness, and metal the coin is struck in.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative, circulation, and bullion type coinage in 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 100 POUNDS is included as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

The Britannia gold bullion range and the one-ounce silver Britannia bullion coin are now available to order from the Royal Mint’s website, with dispatch commencing on the 26th September. The one-kilogram, quarter-ounce and 1/10th-ounce silver Britannia bullion coins and the one-ounce platinum edition of the 2024 Britannia bullion coin will be available in late 2023. The 1/10th-ounce platinum Britannia bullion coin will be available in early 2024. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!