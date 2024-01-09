United Kingdom: First bullion collection of the year, the 2024 sovereign range, released

Coin Update

The Royal Mint released the first bullion-related product for 2024, the modern sovereign gold coin, which has been associated with every British monarch since its issue in 1817. Of course, the denomination itself enjoys a history and legacy spanning more than 500 years, since its establishment as a means of coinage in 1489 during the reign of King Henry VII.

The sovereign, equal to one pound in face value, is the most tightly specified coin in the world, representing the pinnacle in minting standards. Its purity is guaranteed to five decimal places and the weight and purity of each sovereign is assured by Royal Proclamation. The sovereign 2024 bullion coin range includes a double sovereign, full sovereign, half sovereign, and quarter sovereign, all struck in 22-carat rose-coloured gold, and to the Royal Mint’s bullion standard. Now considered the “chief coin of the world” and, for 2024, the reverse side sees a return to Benedetto Pistrucci’s iconic numismatic masterpiece featuring St. George slaying the dragon with the year of release, 2024, placed below the mound. With the exception of commemorative designs, Pistrucci’s design has featured on sovereigns struck for every British monarch since the reign of Queen Victoria. This year’s sovereigns feature the official coinage portrait of His Majesty King Charles III created by sculptor Martin Jennings, following the inclusion of a crowned effigy of the monarch on the Coronation sovereign for 2023.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
1/4 sovereign

.9167 Gold

 2 g 13.5 mm

Bullion

To

meet

demand
1/2 sovereign

.9167 Gold

 3.99 g 19.3 mm

Bullion
Sovereign

.9167 Gold

 7.99 g 22 mm

Bullion
Double sovereign

.9167 Gold

 15.98 g 28.4 mm

Bullion


Available from the 9th January, all four options are presented either encapsulated or sealed in a coin-card format with specifications printed on the reverse side. For additional information, please click here.

