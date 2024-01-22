United Kingdom: Final designs released in “Star Wars” collector coin series features lovable rogues Han Solo and Chewbacca

The Royal Mint has released the fourth and final designs which is part of a numismatic series dedicated to one of the most successful film franchises in history.

The fourth design shown on the reverse side of the collector 50-pence series was created by product designer Ffion Gwillim, who has featured Han Solo wearing his classic combination of white shirt, black waistcoat, and blue trousers, complete with a holster belt and his famous DL-44 blaster. Meanwhile, Chewbacca towers over Han Solo just as he did throughout the trilogy adorned in fur and brandishing his trademark bandolier across his torso. In addition to each character featured in the foreground, the background displays the unmistakable exterior of the iconic Millennium Falcon, specifically with the ship’s cockpit in full view. The latent or lenticular image placed above Han Solo and Chewbacca includes images of the legendary and iconic Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance starbird.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins in 2022. The denomination from 50 PENCE to 100 POUNDS and the year of issue 2024 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 20,000 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 12,500 50 pence .9167 Gold 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 200 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 3,000 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 750 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 300 25 pounds .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof 500 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof 250





Both versions of the 50-pence Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver 50-pence Proof versions are presented in a custom Perspex lucite frame case, the gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases, and the silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases — all accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

