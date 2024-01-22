Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: Final designs released in “Star Wars” collector coin series features lovable rogues Han Solo and Chewbacca

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Mint has released the fourth and final designs which is part of a numismatic series dedicated to one of the most successful film franchises in history.

The fourth design shown on the reverse side of the collector 50-pence series was created by product designer Ffion Gwillim, who has featured Han Solo wearing his classic combination of white shirt, black waistcoat, and blue trousers, complete with a holster belt and his famous DL-44 blaster. Meanwhile, Chewbacca towers over Han Solo just as he did throughout the trilogy adorned in fur and brandishing his trademark bandolier across his torso. In addition to each character featured in the foreground, the background displays the unmistakable exterior of the iconic Millennium Falcon, specifically with the ship’s cockpit in full view. The latent or lenticular image placed above Han Solo and Chewbacca includes images of the legendary and iconic Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance starbird.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins in 2022. The denomination from 50 PENCE to 100 POUNDS and the year of issue 2024 also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 20,000
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 12,500
50 pence

.9167 Gold

 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 200
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof

3,000

5 pounds

 .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof

750

10 pounds

 .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof

300

25 pounds

 .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof

500

100 pounds

 .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

250


Both versions of the 50-pence Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver 50-pence Proof versions are presented in a custom Perspex lucite frame case, the gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases, and the silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases — all accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United Kingdom: Royal Mint reveals their commemorative coin collection for 2024 Perth Mint: release of the first coins bearing the likeness of HM King Charles III United States Mint and Royal Mint announce collaborative design United Kingdom: First bullion collection of the year, the 2024 sovereign range, released

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓