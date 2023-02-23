Coin Update

United Kingdom: Fabled King Arthur features on new Proof gold and silver one-ounce coins in “Myths and Legends” series  

The Royal Mint has launched a new range of collector coins which is part of their popular “Myths and Legends” series, first released last year. The second set for 2023 begins with a design honouring the legendary King Arthur, the fabled leader of the Knights of the Round Table. Believed to have been based on stories comprising The Matter of Britain, the legends are part of a collection of medieval literature and mythical stories passed down and associated with Great Britain and Brittany. The narrative includes tales of legendary kings and heroes associated with the era, particularly King Arthur. It was one of the three great Western story cycles repeatedly recalled in medieval literature.

The revere side of the coins shared on both the gold and silver strikes is designed by illustrator David Lawrence, who depicts a crowned King Arthur brandishing Excalibur, his legendary sword. The reverse design is also embellished with a frosted finish and a “hexal” surface feature, which enables light to reflect from the coin at different angles. To the left and above the primary design is the text KING ARTHUR MYTHS AND LEGENDS 2023, which is placed along the edge.

The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK Coinage in 2022. The obverse also includes the year of release 2023 and the denomination 100 POUNDS (gold) or 5 POUNDS (silver) as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
5 pounds

Cupro-nickel

 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 2,500
5 pounds

.999 Silver

 62.2 g 40 mm Proof

500

25 pounds

 .9999 Gold 7.8 g 22 mm Proof

600

100 pounds

 .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.69 mm Proof

200

The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. Each of the gold and silver range of the “Myths and Legends” collector coins is encapsulated and presented in a selection of hardwood high-gloss cases (gold) or leatherette or black matte cases (silver) accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

The design featuring King Arthur is also available as one-ounce bullion strikes. Click here for the gold version or here for the silver version.

