United Kingdom: Commemorative £2 coins released to mark the life and work of author J.R.R. Tolkien

The Royal Mint has released their latest £2 commemorative coins to mark the 50th anniversary of J.R.R. Tolkien’s death in 1973. These coins were also included as part of the 2023 Annual Set released earlier this year. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, (1892–1973) was an English writer, poet, philologist, and academic who is best known as the author of the classic high fantasy works The HobbitThe Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion. It was during Tolkien’s prominent career as Professor of English Language and Literature at Oxford, when he brought the world of the Dark Ages to life in his teaching, writing, and studies.

The design on the reverse side of the coin was created by David Lawrence, who has combined traditional minting techniques with modern technology. Tolkien’s distinctive personal monogram integrating the initials J R R T is faithfully recreated and features in the coin’s centre. Tolkien’s monogram is encircled by intricate runic pattern, which takes its inspiration from many sources to provide an aesthetic reflective of Tolkien’s love for Anglo-Saxon scripts. The inscription 1892 JRR TOLKIEN 1973 is placed above the primary design and along the coins’ edge. Below is the text WRITER ·POET ·SCHOLAR along the lower rim. The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK coinage in 2022.

The obverse also includes the year of release 2023 and the denomination 2 POUNDS as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness. The coin also includes the incused lettering around the edge and reads NOT ALL THOSE WHO WANDER ARE LOST, a quote from the poem ‘The Riddle of Strider,” which features in Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
2 pounds

Bi-metallic

  12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited
2 pounds

.925 Silver

 12 g 28.4 mm Proof 4,500

2 pounds

 .925 Silver 24 g 28.4 mm Proof

2,000

2 pounds

 .9167 Gold 15.98 g 28.4 mm  Proof

225

The Brilliant Uncirculated bi-metallic base metal coins are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The sterling silver Proof and silver piedfort coins are presented in a custom black vinyl-covered case, and the gold Proof coins are presented in a polished hardwood case. All are accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

