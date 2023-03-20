United Kingdom: Collector edition of popular Britannia in gold, platinum, and silver Proof coins released 

The Royal Mint has released the collector edition of the gold, platinum, and silver Proof Britannias. The reverse design is changed every year, and since their first release in 1987, it is the first time a new monarch is portrayed on the obverse. The allegorical female figure of Britannia first appeared on Roman coins but ultimately disappeared with the end of the Roman Empire and the departure of imperial centurions. The image and legacy of Britannia re-emerged in the Elizabethan era but only returned with the restoration of the crown and onto the reverse side of English coins in 1672 during the reign of Charles II. From that time to the present day, she has been featured on the coins of every British monarch. Aside from appearing on the reverse side of the quarter, half, and one-penny coins, Britannia was triumphantly portrayed on the silver two-shilling coin issued during the reign of King Edward VII from 1902 until 1910. A seated and graceful Britannia was portrayed on 50-pence coins when the United Kingdom began the transition to decimal coinage in 1968, which continued until 2008. This design for 2023 is more reminiscent of historic seals and medals, particularly those from 18th-century iconic designs.

The reverse side of the Britannia coin has been created by Jonathan Olliffe, and his depiction of Britannia is inspired by her maritime origins. The design features Britannia riding a chariot through the waves, drawn by mighty sea creatures, to symbolise her protecting the nation and its shores. Britannia is seen wearing a Corinthian helmet and carrying a trident and a shield decorated with the Union Flag. The face of a lion can also be seen at the front of the chariot, with the chariot being pulled through the waves by horses that bear the characteristics of aquatic creatures akin to seahorses, with scales on their bodies and fins in place of manes and hooves. Above the primary design and along the upper edge is the text BRITANNIA and the coins’ metallic specifications with the year of minting 2023, shown below.

The obverse side bears the effigy of HM King Charles III, created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and introduced onto UK coinage in 2022. The obverse also includes the year of release and the denomination from 500 POUNDS to 5 PENCE as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Available in weights from five ounces to 1/40-ounce gold and in denominations from £500 to 50 pence, the coins are presented as six-coin, three-coin, and Reverse Proof sets or as individual purchases. Both the six-coin and three-coin gold sets ranging from one ounce to 1/40th ounce are presented in a polished hardwood case, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Silver Proof options are available in weights from five ounces to 1/40 ounces and in denominations from £10 to five pence. There are two popular options of a six-coin set and a two-coin set, which include Proof and Reverse Proof coins. For additional information, please click here.

