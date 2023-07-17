United Kingdom: Bullion gold and silver coins released in celebration of King Charles III’s coronation

The Royal Mint has released new gold and silver bullion quality coins which mark the coronation of HM King Charles III, who acceded to the British throne on the 8th September 2022. The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and the Queen Consort took place at Westminster Abbey in London on the 6th May 2023. The coronation ceremony involves six key rituals, which are all equally important and which begin with the rite of recognition, the swearing of the coronation oath by the sovereign, the anointing with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the investiture and crowning with St. Edward’s Crown. The enthronement and, finally, the homage conclude the religious ceremony. Finally, the King returned to Buckingham Palace, where he and his consort appeared on the palace balcony to thousands of well-wishers.

A new effigy for British coinage designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings was unveiled at the end of September last year. For the coronation year, a commemorative effigy was prepared, which shows the King wearing a crown. It is the first time since the coinage of Queen Victoria that the monarch is depicted crowned. As is tradition since the restoration of the monarchy in 1660, the King is shown facing to the left in observance of alternating the direction from one’s predecessor. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness reads CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D, which translates to “Charles III, by the Grace of God King, Defender of the Faith.” The denotation of defender of the faith refers to the British sovereign as head of the Church of England. Additionally, the denomination of the coin is shown from 2 POUNDS to 100 POUNDS.

The reverse side is designed by John Bergdahl and features His Majesty’s royal cypher comprised of the initials C and R along with the Roman numeral III. The cypher is crowned and flanked on each side with a laurel wreath. The commemorative inscription reads THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III 6 MAY 2023. Each coin includes an additional security feature of micro-text of the commemorative inscription along with the coin’s weight and fineness repeated and placed around the rim of both the gold and silver coins.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g 38.6 mm Bullion 150,000 10 pounds .9999 Gold 3.13 g 22 mm Bullion 53,000 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.21 g 32.6 mm Bullion 7,500

Each option is individually encapsulated and available from Royal Mint Bullion or select bullion dealers in your area. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin, here for the gold 1/10-ounce coin, or here for the gold one-ounce coin.

