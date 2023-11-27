Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: British lion and American eagle come together on new gold and silver Proof coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Mint has brought together two icons of numismatic art, the British lion and the American eagle, on a new coin design. In collaboration with John M. Mercanti, the Chief Engraver at the United States Mint from 2006 to 2010, the reverse design skilfully brings the two coin icons together in one harmonious composition. As one of the most prolific coin designers in U.S. Mint history with more than 100 coin designs to his name, Mercanti’s remarkable work includes the reverse of the hugely popular American Eagle silver bullion coin. The Royal Mint’s Product Design team collaborated with Mr. Mercanti to craft an original coin design that will be of interest to coin enthusiasts both in the United States of America and the United Kingdom. John Mercanti has combined more than 50 years of numismatic experience with his unique creative talent to create the symbolic reverse design which commemorates the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In heraldry, the lion represents strength, courage, and nobility. Conveying these qualities, lions featured on the coats of arms of many powerful families in medieval Europe, including on the shields and standards of British Kings and Queens. Similarly, the bald eagle has been a national symbol of the United States since the 18th century. An icon of freedom and strength, its qualities match those of the country it represents — independence, determination, and a strong will to survive. The British lion and American eagle characterise the spirit of each nation. Richly historic and instantly recognisable, together they represent common values and an enduring relationship between two countries which have traditionally stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The reverse side brings the British lion and American eagle, looking fiercely determined in the same direction with olive branches — symbolising peace through strength flanking each side of the primary design. Above and along the upper rim is the text THE LION AND THE EAGLE with the year of release, 2023, placed below.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins in 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 1000 POUNDS and the year of issue, 2023, also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage
2 pounds

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 4,510
5 pounds

.999 Silver

 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 2,006
10 pounds

.999 Silver

 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 806
500 pounds

.999 Silver

 1,005 g 100 mm Proof

77

100 pounds

 .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

385

200 pounds

 .9999 Gold 62.2 g 40 mm Proof

46

500 pounds

 .9999 Gold 156.3 g 50 mm Proof

31

1,000 pounds

 .9999 Gold 1,005 g 100 mm Proof

7

The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. The gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases and accompanied by certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Reflections on a changing numismatic arena on the cusp of 2022 Interview: Ventris Gibson, Director of the United States Mint United States Mint 2021 American Liberty gold coin garners COTY award recognition NCS Conservation: golden opportunity

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓