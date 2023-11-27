United Kingdom: British lion and American eagle come together on new gold and silver Proof coins

The Royal Mint has brought together two icons of numismatic art, the British lion and the American eagle, on a new coin design. In collaboration with John M. Mercanti, the Chief Engraver at the United States Mint from 2006 to 2010, the reverse design skilfully brings the two coin icons together in one harmonious composition. As one of the most prolific coin designers in U.S. Mint history with more than 100 coin designs to his name, Mercanti’s remarkable work includes the reverse of the hugely popular American Eagle silver bullion coin. The Royal Mint’s Product Design team collaborated with Mr. Mercanti to craft an original coin design that will be of interest to coin enthusiasts both in the United States of America and the United Kingdom. John Mercanti has combined more than 50 years of numismatic experience with his unique creative talent to create the symbolic reverse design which commemorates the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In heraldry, the lion represents strength, courage, and nobility. Conveying these qualities, lions featured on the coats of arms of many powerful families in medieval Europe, including on the shields and standards of British Kings and Queens. Similarly, the bald eagle has been a national symbol of the United States since the 18th century. An icon of freedom and strength, its qualities match those of the country it represents — independence, determination, and a strong will to survive. The British lion and American eagle characterise the spirit of each nation. Richly historic and instantly recognisable, together they represent common values and an enduring relationship between two countries which have traditionally stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The reverse side brings the British lion and American eagle, looking fiercely determined in the same direction with olive branches — symbolising peace through strength flanking each side of the primary design. Above and along the upper rim is the text THE LION AND THE EAGLE with the year of release, 2023, placed below.

The obverse of each coin option features the definitive effigy of HM King Charles III designed by Martin Jennings and introduced onto British commemorative and circulation type coins in 2022. The denomination from 2 POUNDS to 1000 POUNDS and the year of issue, 2023, also appear on the obverse as part of the legend surrounding the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 4,510 5 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 2,006 10 pounds .999 Silver 156.3 g 65 mm Proof 806 500 pounds .999 Silver 1,005 g 100 mm Proof 77 100 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof 385 200 pounds .9999 Gold 62.2 g 40 mm Proof 46 500 pounds .9999 Gold 156.3 g 50 mm Proof 31 1,000 pounds .9999 Gold 1,005 g 100 mm Proof 7

The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in black leatherette matte cases accompanied by numbered certificates of authenticity. The gold Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in polished gloss wood cases and accompanied by certificates of authenticity. For additional information about this new collector series, please visit the Royal Mint’s website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!