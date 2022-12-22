Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: Bank of England unveils new banknote portrait of HM King Charles III 

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Bank of England has unveiled (20th December) the obverse portrait of HM King Charles III which will be depicted on banknotes from 2024. The portrait of His Majesty shows him dressed in the robes of the Order of the Garter with a greater portion of the collar and robes being included as the denomination of the banknotes are increased from £5 to £50. His Majesty’s portrait is placed to the right side as was the portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with his royal cypher, which includes the letters “C” and “R” with the Roman numeral “III.” As well as the printed portrait, his image also appears as a cameo in the see-through security window.

The Bank of England has advised the new banknotes are to enter circulation in mid-2024 and will only be printed and distributed to replace current banknotes that are unfit for circulation and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes. The bank’s approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change of design. The reverse designs on the Series G polymer banknotes will not be changed nor will the colour schemes or dimensions. Currently, the personalities shown on the reverse sides are:

£5: Winston Churchill — released 2016

£10: Jane Austen — released 2017

£20: JMW Turner — released 2020

£50: Alan Turing — released 2021

The Bank of England has also advised that the current series, which includes the image of the Late Queen, will co-circulate and remain legal tender. HM King Charles III is the second British monarch to have their image included on Bank of England banknotes; the practise was introduced in 1960 with the introduction of the A series. For additional information about the new series, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The coins and banknotes of Queen Elizabeth II — an insight into changeover plans for King Charles III  Ancient coins: Taking an archaeological approach with Kenneth Bressett Whitman authors will autograph books at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓