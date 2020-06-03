Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

United Kingdom: Augmented reality features on final three-coin set in Tales of the Earth Dinosauria series

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Mint has released (1st June) the third coin in their popular and first numismatic programme which utilised an augmented reality application as part of the design and theme. The third and last coin in the Tales of the Earth series features the latest depiction of prehistoric dinosaurs, the ferocious and fascinating creatures who once dwelled Earth millions of years ago.

A significant number of species of dinosaurs roamed the planet before they became extinct and luckily for archaeologists and scientists, their fossilised remains lay buried underground until the earth was ready to give them up. The story of their discovery starts right here in Britain, which has a fascinating fossil record of around 50–60 different species that have been found here, including hylaeosaurus, the first armoured dinosaur ever discovered. Together with megalosaurus and iguanodon, it played a crucial role in forming our understanding of these long-extinct creatures.

The Tales of the Earth Dinosauria Collection concludes with Hylaeosaurus, the third and final coin in the 2020 series, that also included Megalosaurus, and Iguanodon. Discovered by Dr. Gideon Mantell and acquired by the British Museum when Mantell fell on hard times, the anatomist Richard Owen was able to study the specimen in-depth, leading him to conclude it was part of a previously unknown group of giant reptiles which he called “dinosauria.” Hylaeosaurus was likely a solitary animal, and it lived during the Early Cretaceous period 140 to 133 million years ago.

The Dinosauria Collection also marks a new milestone for the Royal Mint, as the first coin series to feature augmented reality technology. Upon receiving the coin, collectors simply need to download the Royal Mint’s “Activate App” and scan the packaging to unearth exclusive content including fascinating facts, animated clips, and imagery.

The Brilliant Uncirculated base metal edition also features the latest colour printing techniques showcasing the megalosaurus, iguanodon, and hylaeosaurus in vivid colour, providing a scientifically accurate reconstruction of the dinosaur. Designed with the expert guidance of the Earth Sciences Department of the Natural History Museum, the reverse side features an original design by palaeo-artist Robert Nicholls. He has been creating natural history specimens for museums and universities around the world for more than 20 years, and his depiction shows an anatomically accurate reconstruction of hylaeosaurus and the environment that it lived in. The obverse side includes the fifth numismatic effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark and introduced on all British circulation and commemorative coinage in 2015.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage
50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. Unlimited
50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 50,000
50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 3,000
50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 7,000
50 pence .9167 Gold 15.5 g 27.3 mm Proof 350

The coins are available in several options, from Brilliant Uncirculated base metal, with and without colour, to precious metal sterling silver also with and without colour and gold Proof.

The Brilliant Uncirculated coins are presented in a colourful folder including printed narration and images of the dinosaurs featured.

The sterling silver Proof and colour coin versions are presented in Perspex/lucite frame cases, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The gold Proof quality coins are presented in polished hardwood cases, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others offered by the Royal Mint, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United Kingdom: Popular Britannia gold and silver Proof coins launched Bahamas: New limited quantity gold bullion coins featuring sea life motifs launched Canada: Centenary anniversary of iconic RCMP features on new silver bullion piedfort coins United Kingdom: Peter Rabbit hops onto new 50-pence coins in time for Easter — and for the very last time

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓