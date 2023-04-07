Una and the Lion among NGC-graded coins likely to realize six figures in MDC Monaco sale

The April auction features hundreds of NGC-certified world and ancient coins.

An Una and the Lion along with several other stunning European rarities certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are expected to realize six-figure prices in an MDC Monaco auction. Bidding is already underway for the sale on April 21-22, 2023.

Among the highlights is a Great Britain 1839 Una and the Lion five-sovereign graded NGC PF-64 (lot 1305) with a starting price of 350,000 euros (about $378,000). Designed by William Wyon to celebrate the young Queen Victoria’s rule, this coin is generally regarded as the most beautiful British coin. On the reverse, the queen is portrayed as Lady Una, a character from Edmund Spenser’s epic poem, The Faerie Queene, walking alongside a lion, representing England.

Also in this auction is an England 1656 Oliver Cromwell 50-shillings graded NGC AU-55 (lot 1291) with a starting price of 180,000 euros (about $194,000). After Charles I’s execution, Oliver Cromwell became Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England. These coins attempted to depict Cromwell as a monarch despite his role as a protector.

A coin from Cromwell’s predecessor is also a top highlight of the auction: an England 1642 Charles I Triple Unite graded NGC MS-61 (lot 1290). The coin tells the story of an attempt by King Charles I during the English Civil War to unify the nation around three concepts: The Anglican religion, the laws of the kingdom, and freedom of Parliament. The large coins are prized in English numismatics, and this one has a starting price of 150,000 euros (about $162,000).

The auction also includes a France 1644A Louis XIV two Louis d’Or piedfort in the weight of an eight Louis d’Or graded NGC MS-60 (lot 694) with starting price of 150,000 euros (about $162,000). Weighing 53.86 grams (or 1.9 ounces), this is the only graded example of this coin. It shows King Louis XIV, whose reign from 1643 to 1715 is the longest on record of any sovereign.

The sale includes hundreds of other NGC-certified world and ancient coins, including:

An Italy 1878R 100-lire graded NGC MS-66 (lot 1445) with a starting price of 135,000 euros (about $146,000).

A Germany 1739 Bavaria 10-ducat graded NGC AU-58 and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection (lot 462) with a starting price of 120,000 euros (about $129,000).

An Eastern Roman Empire, Theodosius II (A.D. 402-450) gold medallion graded NGC Ancients MS★, 4/5 Strike, and 4/5 Surface with Fine Style (lot 414) with a starting price of 100,000 euros (about $108,000).

A France AN 12A Emperor gold 20-francs graded NGC SP-66★ (lot 933) with a starting price of 100,000 euros (about $108,000).

A Greece 1869 Essai gold 20-drachmai graded NGC PF-65 Cameo (lot 1333) with a starting price of 100,000 euros (about $108,000).

A Sicily, Syracuse c. 405-395 B.C. gold 100-litrai graded NGC Ancients Ch AU★, 5/5 Surface, and 5/5 Strike with Fine Style (lot 14) with a starting price of 80,000 euros (about $86,000).

A Ptolemaic Kingdom, Ptolemy I 323-282 B.C. gold stater graded NGC Ancients, Ch AU★, 5/5 Surface, and 4/5 Strike (lot 58) with a starting price of 80,000 euros (about $86,000).

An Italy 1703 GTS Venice Alvise Mocenigo II eight zecchini graded NGC AU-55 (lot 1438) with a starting price of 80,000 euros (about $86,000).

An Italy 1937R XVI Prova gold 100-lire graded NGC MS-62 (lot 1462) with a starting price of 80,000 euros (about $86,000).

A Roman Empire, Plotina A.D. 105-122(?) gold aureus graded NGC Ancients Ch EF, 5/5 Strike, and 2/5 Surface with Fine Style (lot 380) with a starting price of 70,000 euros (about $76,000).

Starting prices are provided by the auction house. The $ symbol represents U.S. dollars.

