Ukraine: Silver Proof coins released in honour of the granting of candidate status for EU membership

The National Bank of Ukraine has released new collector coins which mark the granting of candidate status of the country to begin negotiations for membership to the European Union. This status became official on the 23rd June of this year. Substantial territories in the Eastern provinces of Ukraine are under some degree of occupation. However, the army of Ukraine has made impressive gains in an effort to defend the nation and has recovered territory in recent weeks.

Ukraine declared their independence in August 1991, almost six months before the collapse of the former USSR. The referendum was passed on the 1st December of that year, and since then, the country has sought to charter a course of westernisation and closer economic, cultural, and trade relations with the European Union and further afield. Ukraine’s interest in pursuing membership in the European Union was expressed as early as 2002, and at the time, it was believed membership might be possible in two decades, provided Ukraine met specific political and economic reform criteria.

The collector coins are produced by the Mint of Ukraine at their facilities in Kyiv, on behalf of the National Bank. Designed by artisans Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, and Serhiy Kharuk, the coin’s obverse features a map of Ukraine, which is shown as a hologram on the sterling silver strikes. It is decorated with a national embroidery motif that is set against a background of the 12 stars symbolising the unity of Europe’s nations and that of the European Union. Surrounding the primary design is the commemorative text ‘НАДАННЯ СТАТУСУ КРАЇНИ-КАНДИДАТА НА ЧЛЕНСТВО В ЄС’ (“Granting of Candidate status for EU membership”).

The reverse side of the coin features a design that includes the map of Ukraine and all its provinces, which is placed next to the image of the European continent. The commemorative text ПОВЕРНЕННЯ ДОДОМУ (“the return home”) and УКРАЇНА (“Ukraine”) are part of the overall design, along with the year of issue 2022 and the insignia of Ukraine. The denomination of 10₴ (silver) or 5₴ (cupro-nickel) is placed just to the right of the map of Ukraine.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 hryvnia Cupro-nickel 16.5 g 35 mm Specimen *75,000 10 hryvnia .925 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof with hologram 5,000

Each silver Proof coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case branded with the National Bank of Ukraine logo and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. *50,000 of the total mintage of 75,000 cupro-nickel coins are presented in a souvenir folder. Due to the current conflict, usual dispatch outlets are unavailable. Commemorative coins can be purchased within the country from commercial banks and the retail counter at the National Bank of Kyiv. For additional information, please click here.

