Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Ukraine: Silver Proof coins released in honour of the granting of candidate status for EU membership

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The National Bank of Ukraine has released new collector coins which mark the granting of candidate status of the country to begin negotiations for membership to the European Union. This status became official on the 23rd June of this year. Substantial territories in the Eastern provinces of Ukraine are under some degree of occupation. However, the army of Ukraine has made impressive gains in an effort to defend the nation and has recovered territory in recent weeks. 

Ukraine declared their independence in August 1991, almost six months before the collapse of the former USSR. The referendum was passed on the 1st December of that year, and since then, the country has sought to charter a course of westernisation and closer economic, cultural, and trade relations with the European Union and further afield. Ukraine’s interest in pursuing membership in the European Union was expressed as early as 2002, and at the time, it was believed membership might be possible in two decades, provided Ukraine met specific political and economic reform criteria. 

The collector coins are produced by the Mint of Ukraine at their facilities in Kyiv, on behalf of the National Bank. Designed by artisans Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, and Serhiy Kharuk, the coin’s obverse features a map of Ukraine, which is shown as a hologram on the sterling silver strikes. It is decorated with a national embroidery motif that is set against a background of the 12 stars symbolising the unity of Europe’s nations and that of the European Union. Surrounding the primary design is the commemorative text ‘НАДАННЯ СТАТУСУ КРАЇНИ-КАНДИДАТА НА ЧЛЕНСТВО В ЄС’ (“Granting of Candidate status for EU membership”).

The reverse side of the coin features a design that includes the map of Ukraine and all its provinces, which is placed next to the image of the European continent. The commemorative text ПОВЕРНЕННЯ ДОДОМУ (“the return home”) and УКРАЇНА (“Ukraine”) are part of the overall design, along with the year of issue 2022 and the insignia of Ukraine. The denomination of 10₴ (silver) or 5₴ (cupro-nickel) is placed just to the right of the map of Ukraine. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 hryvnia

Cupro-nickel

 16.5 g 35 mm Specimen

*75,000
10 hryvnia

.925 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof with hologram

5,000

Each silver Proof coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case branded with the National Bank of Ukraine logo and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. *50,000 of the total mintage of 75,000 cupro-nickel coins are presented in a souvenir folder. Due to the current conflict, usual dispatch outlets are unavailable. Commemorative coins can be purchased within the country from commercial banks and the retail counter at the National Bank of Kyiv. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Ukraine: First commemorative coins released since invasion salutes world friends in support of democracy  Ukraine: St. Michael’s Vydubychi Monastery features on latest silver Proof coins as part of “Spiritual Treasures of Ukraine” series Ukraine: Now-postponed Tokyo Olympic Games theme for new silver Proof crown coins Ukraine: Commissioned medal of President Zelensky produced for fundraising, benefitting Ukrainian relief agencies 

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓