Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Ukraine: New silver Proof coins feature sovka roskoshnaja moth as part of flora and fauna series

By Leave a Comment

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued new silver and base metal coins with colour which feature the country’s native flora and fauna in an ongoing coin series. Focusing on the 2020-dated coins is Lepidoptera, an order of insects that includes butterflies and moths. Known in the Ukrainian language as “sovka roskoshnaja” and loosely translated the name of this unusual moth means “luxury scoop.” They are found predominantly in Northern and Eastern Ukraine though the species is found in other European countries from Sweden to Romania and many countries in between. The species was first catalogued by eminent Swedish botanist and zoologist Carl Linnaeus (1707–1778) in 1758 who assigned it the Latin reference of Staurophora celsia. This insect has a length of about two centimetres (or about 8/10th of an inch) but its wingspan can grow to 4.5 centimetres (or 1.7 inches) across. Their distinctive wing colours, consisting of sizeable green front wings and brown back wings, ensure they are usually difficult to confuse with any other species of moth.

Their lifespan isn’t very long, from larvae to adulthood and full development, they begin their cycle usually as chrysalis — the life stage between immature and mature stages — in June and emerge as the fully developed sovka roskoshnaja in September. From this stage, they will mate and reproduce by laying eggs in tall grasses before dying in October. The cycle will begin once again in the early summer. Due to their environment consisting of both forests and meadows, which are being reduced with the encroachment of human inhabitants, the numbers of the sovka roskoshnaja are on the decrease year on year.

Hover to zoom.

The coins, minted in both sterling silver and cupro-nickel with a colour application, are produced by the Mint of Ukraine, on behalf of the National Bank, and designed by Vladimir Demyanenko. The obverse side depicts the Staurophora celsia in intricate detail along with tall grass below. The text STAUROPHORA CELSIA is placed below and towards the left. The text СОВКА РОЗКІШНА (“luxury scoop”) is placed above the primary design and towards the right. As part of the minting of the cupro-nickel examples, a colour application of the moth is used.

The reverse side of the coins features the denomination 2 or 10 hryvnia, which is placed in the centre of a wreath formed from images of an assortment of species of flora and fauna. Above the wreath is a small state emblem of Ukraine and the inscription УКРАЇНА 10 / 2 ГРИВЕНЬ 2020 (“Ukraine 10 or 2 hryvin 2020.”)

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
Two hryvnia

Cupro-nickel

  12.8 g 31 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour

40,000
10 hryvnia

.925 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof

2,500

Both silver Proof-quality and cupro-nickel Brilliant Uncirculated coins are each encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins issued by the National Bank of Ukraine, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Ukraine: Historic Zolochiv Castle features on new silver coins in “Architectural Monuments” series Ukraine: St. Michael’s Vydubychi Monastery features on latest silver Proof coins as part of “Spiritual Treasures of Ukraine” series NGC-certified China 1911 dragon pattern dollar estimated to realize at least $400,000 at NYINC auction United Kingdom: Royal Mint unveils new commemorative coins for 2020

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓