Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

U.S. Mint’s first colorized coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The following is an excerpt from an article by Stephanie Meredith on the website of the United States Mint:

In August 2020, the U.S. Mint releases its first colorized coins as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program. The program recognizes the 60th anniversary of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with curved coins in gold, silver, and clad. A limited number of silver Proof and clad Uncirculated coins are colorized on the reverse side. The silver coin features a colored net, rim, and channels on the basketball. The clad coin colorizes the entire basketball as well as the net and rim.

Colorizing coins appeared in the early 1990s by nations such as Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Palau. Now many countries around the world make colorized coins. Canada and Australia are large producers of these coins and develop many innovative techniques for applying color. The Royal Canadian Mint was the first to produce a colorized circulating coin, the 25-cent coin, in 2004.

Coins are colorized by methods such as applying a “sticker” to the surface, adding ink or paint through a computerized “printing” process, or enameling by filling recessed areas with paint. The U.S. Mint used a third-party to colorize the Basketball commemorative coins using an automated process.

Watch the video to learn more about the Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Historic coin set celebrating the pride of two nations goes on sale on July 3 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame plans year-long promotion of 2020 basketball commemorative coins It’s my 10th anniversary as a contributor to Coin Update and World Mint News Blog

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓