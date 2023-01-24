Coin Update

U.S. Mint to move opening of 2023 Call for Artists by one week

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The United States Mint is moving the opening of the 2023 Call for Artists by one week. The Mint will accept applications for the program beginning January 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET).

To be considered, artists must register online and submit their application, including images, by March 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET).

We thank interested artists for their patience with the changes to the application opening and closing dates.

