U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending September 6, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending September 6, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 4,263 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 4,074 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c colorized coin (20CP), with 3,957 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,346 sold; and the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver colorized coin (20CN), with 2,861 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -4 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR), -3 for the 2019-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (19EG), -1 for the 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulated Set (P)(D) (18AC), -1 for the 2019-S Birth Set (19RD), and -1 for the 2019-P American Memorial Park silver five-ounce Uncirculated coin (19AK).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, September 6. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 8/30/20 9/6/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,836 12,909 73 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 25,103 25,206 103 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 21,039 24,996 3,957 Product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,608 19,671 63 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 63,190 63,473 283 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 17,748 20,609 2,861 Product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,035 3,044 9 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,478 7,511 33 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 20,936 20,944 8 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 6,664 7,187 523 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 14,271 15,754 1,483 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,312 9,720 408 Product limit 10,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,238 32,263 25 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 34,913 35,106 193 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,892 9,932 40 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 42,664 43,156 492 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,252 25,310 58 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,197 19,233 36 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,855 16,896 41 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,827 12,849 22 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,968 11,991 23 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,442 11,502 60 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,615 11,673 58 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,745 17,754 9 20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin To be released September 28, 2020 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,343 14,355 12 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,691 10,705 14 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,390 7,414 24 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,869 5,869 0 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,554 7,561 7 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,701 4,753 52 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,975 2,009 34 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,892 2,961 69 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 9,771 9,982 211 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,776 7,802 26 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,736 146,735 -1 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,823 29,823 0 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,143 138,140 -3 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 337,874 341,948 4,074 20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 125,669 129,015 3,346 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin To be released October 13, 2020 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,630 11,763 133 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,650 16,650 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,280 16,279 -1 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,282 16,282 0 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,203 16,203 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,418 16,418 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,773 15,773 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,879 12,989 110 FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin 1,060 1,155 95 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin 1,606 1,758 152 Mintage limit 3,000 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,174 73,197 23 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 56,714 56,980 266 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 105,814 106,058 244 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 584,270 584,534 264 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 338,579 342,842 4,263 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,728 32,736 8 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,535 29,534 -1 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,349 18,386 37 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,761 29,914 153 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,981 46,977 -4 20RD 2020 Birth Set 18,106 18,634 528 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 14,590 14,779 189 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 77,045 77,330 285 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 59,559 59,987 428 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 408,375 409,590 1,215 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 258,539 261,383 2,844 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,895 28,961 66 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,802 24,802 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 336,023 336,500 477 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,647 22,646 -1 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,570 21,610 40 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,721 33,779 58 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,531 4,534 3 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,904 7,912 8 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,337 10,389 52 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,442 2,442 0 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,352 2,365 13 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,997 6,008 11 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,263 2,265 2 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,139 2,143 4 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,931 3,946 15 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,733 5,735 2 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,298 8,313 15 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,927 6,927 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,443 8 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,327 2,336 9 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,500 3,549 49 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,254 5,280 26 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,870 3,897 27 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,720 7,752 32 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,027 2,049 22 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,986 2,006 20 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,361 3,390 29 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,988 5,010 22 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,291 3,335 44 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,191 7,260 69 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,453 16,518 65 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,778 15,821 43 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,383 12,446 63 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,035 12,109 74 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,129 1,139 10 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,255 1,272 17 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,826 1,845 19 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,940 1,964 24 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,696 17,728 32 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,651 16,676 25 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 217,815 218,026 211 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,202 2,211 9 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,402 2,405 3 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,938 7,034 96 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,531 6,588 57 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,544 60,619 75 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,717 39,819 102 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 36,157 36,260 103 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,221 2,233 12 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,146 2,153 7 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,045 7,119 74 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,246 6,306 60 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,722 44,806 84 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,507 2,523 16 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,314 2,327 13 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,360 6,416 56 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,919 5,975 56 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,266 2,272 6 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,112 2,119 7 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,927 5,985 58 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,645 5,698 53 2020 Connecticut 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 31,031 31,390 359 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,143 10,166 23 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,378 23,434 56 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 4,767 5,206 439 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 20,161 20,719 558 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,858 14,865 7 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,804 14,813 9 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,904 13,912 8 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,824 13,829 5 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,725 14,735 10 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,576 14,589 13 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,100 15,122 22 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,126 13,140 14 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,097 15,177 80 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,772 11,796 24 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,476 11,522 46

