U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending September 17, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending September 17, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the Marines one-ounce silver medal (SMC1), which sold 18,227 units. In second place was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), with 9,834 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 4,298 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EA), with 1,065 sold, and the 2023-P American Liberty one-ounce high relief silver medal (23DB), with 656 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -761 for the 2023-S Peace silver Tribute dollar, PF (23XL), -664 for the 2023 American Innovation / Mississippi 25-coin roll (P) (23GRD), -486 for the 2023 American Innovation / Mississippi 25-coin roll (D) (23GRH), – 396 for the 2023 American Innovation / Mississippi 100-coin bag (P) (23GBD), and -360 for the 2023 American Innovation / Mississippi 100-coin bag (D) (23GBH).

On September 11, the Mint released the Marines one-ounce silver medal (SMC1).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, September 17. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 9/10/2023 9/17/2023 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS National Law Enforcement Museum 21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000 21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000 21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500 Christa McAuliffe 21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000 21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000 Negro Leagues Baseball 22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,784 9,784 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 19,014 19,014 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 8,444 8,444 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 22,692 22,692 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,682 19,682 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,507 1,507 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,534 1,534 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,668 10,668 0 Product limit 15,000 22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,822 3,822 0 Product limit 5,000 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 12,264 12,264 0 Mintage limit 750,000 22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 22,906 22,906 0 Mintage limit 750,000 22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 14,168 14,168 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 48,432 48,432 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,871 24,871 0 Product limit 25,000 22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,677 1,677 0 50,000 22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 2,782 2,782 0 50,000 22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 4,893 4,893 0 Product limit 5,000 PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 365,714 365,714 0 20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000) 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,261 154,261 0 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600) 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 198,876 198,876 0 20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600) 20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0 21EA 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,895 299,895 0 Product limit 327,440 21EA040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 (Total coins: 27,440) 21EAN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 300,096 300,096 0 Product limit 300,000 21EAN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 (Total coins: 85,680) 21EGN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,470 174,470 0 Product limit 175,000 21EGN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 (Total coins: 12,960) 21EMN 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 199,580 199,580 0 Product limit 200,000 21EMN040 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 652 652 0 (Total coins: 26,080) 21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 124,881 124,881 0 Mintage limit 125,000 22EA 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 496,992 496,992 0 22EA 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 4,107 4,107 0 (Total coins: 164,280) 22EG 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 159,998 159,998 0 Product limit 160,000 22EG 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 987 987 0 (Total coins: 39,480) 22EM 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 199,665 199,665 0 Product limit 200,000 22EM 040 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,925 2,925 0 Product limit 200,000 23EA 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 427,644 428,709 1,065 23EA 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,119 2,119 0 (Total coins: 84,760) 23EG 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 128,507 128,914 407 23EG 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 599 599 0 (Total coins: 23,960) AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 — Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,326 15,326 — Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report 20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,544 13,544 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 — Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report 21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,815 19,815 0 Mintage limit 20,000 1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM 21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc. 173,781 173,781 0 Product limit 175,000 21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc. 173,530 173,530 0 Product limit 175,000 21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,661 174,661 0 Product limit 175,000 21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 174,850 174,850 0 Product limit 175,000 21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,498 174,498 0 Product limit 175,000 21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 199,543 199,543 0 Product limit 200,000 23XE 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 260,624 260,594 -30 Mintage limit 275,000 23XE 040 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 330 330 0 (Total coins: 13,200) 23XF 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 310,848 311,009 161 Mintage limit 400,000 23XF 040 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 443 443 0 (Total coins: 15,400) 23XH 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 258,871 258,872 1 Mintage limit 275,000 23XH 040 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 338 338 0 (Total coins: 13,520) 23XL 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 287,636 286,875 -761 Mintage limit 400,000 23XL 040 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 438 438 0 (Total coins: 15,440) PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 34,794 34,802 8 S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,491 23,494 3 S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,957 23,969 12 S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,750 16,755 5 S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,167 15,170 3 S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,650 14,652 2 S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,522 16,524 2 S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,622 13,624 2 S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,474 13,480 6 S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,537 13,540 3 S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,125 13,129 4 S812 Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,887 12,890 3 S813 Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,516 12,519 3 S814 Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,367 12,371 4 S815 James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,997 12,010 13 S816 Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 17,740 17,791 51 S817 Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,877 11,881 4 U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS S20MA Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,953 9,953 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MB Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,955 9,955 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MC Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,987 9,987 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S22MD Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,576 9,576 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S22ME Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,988 9,988 0 Mintage limit 10,000 SAF1 Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,354 18,479 125 SCG1 Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal 16,710 16,796 86 SNV1 Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal 17,221 17,480 259 SMC1 Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,227 18,227 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,448 4,448 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,589 1,589 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,689 2,689 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,975 7,975 0 Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000 21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,176 8,176 0 Product limit 8,200 21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,914 8,914 0 Mintage limit 9,100 21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,583 5,583 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,989 1,989 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,340 3,340 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,871 9,871 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000 21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,191 10,191 0 Product limit 10,250 21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,985 4,985 0 Product limit 5,000 22EH 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,845 8,845 0 Mintage limit 9,000 22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,913 5,913 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000 22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,970 1,970 0 Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000 22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,464 4,464 0 Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500 22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,803 13,803 0 Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000 22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,905 9,905 0 Product limit 10,000 23EH 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 4,986 5,089 103 Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000 23EB 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,440 6,440 0 Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500 23EC 2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,997 1,998 1 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000 23ED 2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,474 4,474 0 Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000 23EE 2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,328 13,360 32 Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000 23EF 2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,940 8,941 1 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,958 16,958 0 22EL 2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,938 15,938 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000 23EL 2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 12,571 12,652 81 Product limit 16,000 FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,932 1,932 0 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,896 2,896 — Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 38,866 38,875 9 Mintage limit 100,000 17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin 56,681 56,761 80 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin 24,609 24,609 — Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 — Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report 21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin 12,471 12,471 0 Mintage limit 12,500 22DB 2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 73,189 73,307 118 Mintage limit 75,000 23DA 2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 10,950 11,092 142 Mintage limit 12,500 23DB 2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 25,160 25,816 656 Mintage limit 75,000 END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY 20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500 20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 — Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report 400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE 20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 — Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report 20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200 20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 — Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report 20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,775 18,775 0 Mintage limit 30,000 20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,742 9,742 0 Mintage limit 10,000 21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 5,170 5,170 0 Mintage limit 12,000 22EK 2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin 7,361 7,361 0 Mintage limit 7,500 23EK 2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 3,683 4,253 570 Mintage limit 6,000 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 16,047 16,051 4 Mintage limit 20,000 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 — LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,825 9,825 0 Mintage limit 13,000 21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,884 9,884 0 Mintage limit 15,000 22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,920 9,920 0 Mintage limit 15,000 23EJ 2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,822 7,877 55 Mintage limit 12,000 U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 83,638 83,669 31 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 146,575 146,617 42 20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 107,052 107,052 0 21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 84,497 84,498 1 21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,538 49,539 1 22GA 2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 76,476 76,549 73 22GC 2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 48,778 48,836 58 Mintage limit 50,000 American Women Quarters Proof Sets 22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,821 42,821 0 23WP 2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set 48,354 48,656 302 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 601,327 601,327 0 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,658 464,658 0 21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 512,608 512,612 4 22RG 2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set 399,950 399,950 0 23RG 2023-S U.S. Mint PF Set 269,849 279,683 9,834 Other Proof Sets 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,468 24,468 0 21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,789 29,789 0 21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0 21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0 22RF 2022 Congratulations Set 29,710 29,710 0 Product limit 30,000 23RF 2023 Congratulations Set 38,258 38,379 121 Product limit 40,000 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets 22WS 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 57,675 57,675 0 23WS 2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 41,967 42,078 111 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,708 412,708 0 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,183 313,183 0 21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 301,064 301,117 53 22RH 2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 244,853 245,007 154 23RH 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 150,859 155,157 4,298 Product limit 260,040 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 50,061 50,061 0 Product limit 50,000 21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,712 48,712 0 Product limit 50,000 22RC 2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,637 47,725 88 Product limit 50,000 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,787 211,787 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 224,627 224,750 123 22RJ 2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 239,895 240,548 653 Product limit 250,000 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report OTHER SPECIAL SETS 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 41,938 41,960 22 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 24,882 24,882 0 20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 11,187 11,196 9 Product limit 35,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,963 6,963 0 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,013 4,013 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,983 6,983 0 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,005 4,005 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,969 8,969 0 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,956 6,956 0 20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,834 8,834 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,499 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,958 6,958 0 20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,993 3,993 0 20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0 21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0 21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0 21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,374 5,374 0 21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,358 3,358 0 21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0 THREE-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,415 15,415 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 15,379 15,379 0 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 15,409 15,409 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 15,387 15,387 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 15,349 15,349 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,392 15,392 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,472 15,472 0 AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2022 Maya Angelou 22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,858 1,858 0 22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,861 1,861 0 22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,940 5,940 0 22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,588 7,588 0 2022 Dr. Sally Ride 22WBC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,854 1,854 0 22WBD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,852 1,852 0 22WRC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,926 5,926 0 22WRD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,603 7,603 0 2023 Bessie Coleman 23WBA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P) 5,282 5,295 13 23WBB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,739 4,743 4 23WRA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,482 5,493 11 23WRB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 12,533 12,508 -25 2022 Wilma Mankiller 22WBE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,850 1,850 0 Product limit 1,860 22WBF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,822 1,822 0 Product limit 1,860 22WRE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,911 5,911 0 Product limit 5,940 22WRF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,616 7,616 0 Product limit 7,620 2022 Nina Otero-Warren 22WBG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,853 1,853 0 Product limit 1,860 22WBH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,855 1,855 0 Product limit 1,860 22WRG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,883 5,883 0 Product limit 5,940 22WRH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,639 7,639 0 Product limit 7,620 2022 Anna May Wong 22WBJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,860 1,860 0 Product limit 1,860 22WBK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,858 1,858 0 Product limit 1,860 22WRJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,936 5,936 0 Product limit 5,940 22WRK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,617 7,617 0 Product limit 7,620 2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole 23WBC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P) 6,863 6,872 9 Product limit 7,860 23WBD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,335 4,340 5 Product limit 7,860 23WRC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,281 5,295 14 Product limit 9,140 23WRD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 12,577 12,578 1 Product limit 12,620 2023 Eleanor Roosevelt 23WBE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (P) 4,072 4,077 5 Product limit 7,860 23WBF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,819 3,823 4 Product limit 7,860 23WRE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,064 4,081 17 Product limit 9,140 23WRF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 12,673 12,673 0 Product limit 12,620 2023 Jovita Idar 23WBG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,447 3,554 107 Product limit 7,860 23WBH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,317 3,329 12 Product limit 7,860 23WRG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 3,199 3,203 4 Product limit 9,140 23WRH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 12,449 12,504 55 Product limit 12,620 KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,968 9,968 0 21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,989 21,989 0 22KA 2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,999 10,999 0 Product limit 11,000 22KB 2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,926 21,926 0 Product limit 22,000 23KA 2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,040 9,118 78 Product limit 11,000 23KB 2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,967 24,967 0 Product limit 25,000 PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 George H.W. Bush 20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 24,898 24,899 1 20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 21,811 21,857 46 20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 2,724 2,727 3 20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 4,229 4,237 8 20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS 20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich 20NA 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,353 17,353 0 20NB 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,030 16,030 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NC 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,888 1,888 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ND 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,956 1,956 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NE 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NF 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2021 American Indians in Military Service 21NA 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,975 15,975 0 21NB 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,967 14,967 0 21NC 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,789 1,789 0 21ND 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,795 1,795 0 21NE 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0 21NF 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0 2022 Ely Parker 22NA 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,995 13,995 0 22NB 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,919 13,919 0 22NC 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,699 1,699 0 22ND 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,614 1,614 0 22NE 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,698 1,698 0 22NF 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,699 1,699 0 2023 Maria Tallchief 23NA 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,391 13,391 0 23NB 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,713 12,715 2 23NC 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,079 1,079 0 23ND 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,259 1,259 0 23NE 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,685 1,685 0 23NF 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,687 1,687 0 AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 22,252 22,269 17 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 25,132 25,138 6 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,140 3,142 2 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,307 3,308 1 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,899 8,906 7 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,211 8,218 7 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,478 3,486 8 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,945 2,946 1 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,050 10,062 12 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,315 8,322 7 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,827 3,832 5 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,452 3,453 1 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,790 8,797 7 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,847 7,853 6 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,369 3,370 1 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,224 3,225 1 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,873 7,881 8 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,358 7,360 2 2020 Connecticut 20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,736 2,736 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,425 6,425 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Massachusetts 20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,744 2,744 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,481 6,481 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Maryland 20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 South Carolina 20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,734 2,734 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,399 6,399 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2021 New Hampshire 21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0 21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,017 7,017 0 21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0 2021 Virginia 21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,796 2,796 0 21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0 21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,015 7,015 0 21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,010 7,010 0 2021 New York 21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,786 2,786 0 21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,785 2,785 0 21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,006 7,006 0 21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,013 7,013 0 2021 North Carolina 21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0 21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0 21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0 2022 Rhode Island 22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,788 2,788 0 22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0 22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0 22GRE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0 2022 Vermont 22GBB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,787 2,787 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,775 2,775 0 Product limit 2,790 22GRB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,023 7,023 0 Product limit 7,020 22GRF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,011 7,011 0 Product limit 7,020 2022 Kentucky 22GBC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,778 2,778 0 Product limit 2,790 22GRC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,004 7,004 0 Product limit 7,020 22GRG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,988 6,988 0 Product limit 7,020 2022 Tennessee 22GBD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,770 2,770 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,771 2,771 0 Product limit 2,790 22GRD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,011 7,012 1 Product limit 7,020 22GRH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0 Product limit 7,020 2023 Ohio 23GBA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,841 2,868 27 Product limit 3,000 23GBE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,613 2,622 9 Product limit 2,790 23GRA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,999 8,002 3 Product limit 8,000 23GRE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,939 6,939 0 Product limit 7,000 23GBB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,344 2,357 13 Product limit 3,000 23GBF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,281 2,299 18 Product limit 2,790 23GRB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,984 7,984 0 Product limit 8,000 23GRF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,954 6,954 0 Product limit 7,000 23GBC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,452 2,465 13 Product limit 3,000 23GBG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,472 2,504 32 Product limit 2,790 23GRC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,005 8,005 0 Product limit 8,000 23GRG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,982 6,983 1 Product limit 7,000 23GBD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,183 1,787 -396 Product limit 3,000 23GBH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,127 1,767 -360 Product limit 2,790 23GRD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,686 7,022 -664 Product limit 8,000 23GRH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,868 6,382 -486 Product limit 7,000 PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above. 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 252,022 252,054 32 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 69,853 69,873 20 Mintage limit 75,000 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 54,576 54,589 13 Mintage limit 75,000 19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 50,096 50,121 25 Mintage limit 75,000 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 46,661 46,677 16 Mintage limit 75,000 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 46,375 46,389 14 Mintage limit 50,000 20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 47,940 47,968 28 Mintage limit 50,000 20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 49,723 49,723 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 40,860 40,884 24 Mintage limit 50,000

