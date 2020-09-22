U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending September 13, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending September 13, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 6,656 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 4,015 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), with 3,808 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 2,486 sold; and the 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 silver Proof coin (20CJ), with 1,836 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -54 for the 2019 American Innovation Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) (19GRA), -21 for the 2019 American Innovation New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRG), -19 for the 2019 American Innovation Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRH), -18 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRF), and -16 for the 2019 American Innovation Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) (19GRD).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, September 13. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 9/6/20 9/13/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,909 13,017 108 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 25,206 25,300 94 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 24,996 26,100 1,104 Product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,671 19,799 128 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 63,473 63,716 243 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 20,609 21,388 779 Product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,044 3,057 13 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,511 7,548 37 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 20,944 21,285 341 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 7,187 7,734 547 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 15,754 17,590 1,836 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,720 10,094 374 Product limit 10,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,263 32,288 25 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 35,106 35,201 95 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,932 9,954 22 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 43,156 43,493 337 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,310 25,352 42 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,233 19,265 32 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,896 16,932 36 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,849 12,869 20 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,991 12,010 19 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,502 11,519 17 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,673 11,708 35 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,754 17,762 8 20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin To be released September 28, 2020 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,355 14,365 10 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,705 10,720 15 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,414 7,433 19 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,869 5,869 0 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,561 7,564 3 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,753 4,810 57 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,009 2,067 58 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,961 3,036 75 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 9,982 10,191 209 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,802 7,865 63 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,735 146,735 0 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,823 29,823 0 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,140 138,140 0 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 341,948 345,963 4,015 20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 129,015 131,501 2,486 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin To be released October 13, 2020 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,763 11,879 116 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,650 16,650 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,279 16,279 0 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,282 16,280 -2 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,203 16,203 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,418 16,418 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,773 15,773 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,989 13,112 123 FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin 1,155 1,195 40 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin 1,758 1,830 72 Mintage limit 3,000 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,197 73,243 46 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 56,980 57,428 448 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 106,058 106,390 332 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 584,534 585,411 877 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 342,842 349,494 6,652 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,736 32,781 45 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,534 29,534 0 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,386 18,418 32 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,914 29,948 34 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,977 46,977 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 18,634 19,077 443 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 14,779 15,044 265 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 77,330 77,465 135 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 59,987 60,297 310 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 409,590 410,383 793 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 261,383 265,191 3,808 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,961 29,051 90 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,802 24,802 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 336,500 337,171 671 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,646 22,646 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,610 21,677 67 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,779 33,822 43 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,534 4,538 4 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,912 7,920 8 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,389 10,449 60 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,442 2,442 0 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,365 2,369 4 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,008 6,028 20 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,265 2,281 16 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,143 2,155 12 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,946 3,966 20 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,735 5,745 10 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,313 8,360 47 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,927 6,927 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,453 10 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,336 2,400 64 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,549 3,597 48 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,280 5,306 26 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,897 3,918 21 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,752 7,827 75 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,049 2,091 42 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,006 2,053 47 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,390 3,454 64 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,010 5,038 28 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,335 3,360 25 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,260 7,355 95 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,518 16,561 43 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,821 15,852 31 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,446 12,522 76 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,109 12,174 65 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,139 1,144 5 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,272 1,277 5 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,845 1,863 18 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,964 1,971 7 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,728 17,824 96 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,676 16,769 93 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 218,026 218,256 230 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,211 2,217 6 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,405 2,414 9 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,034 6,980 -54 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,588 6,573 -15 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,619 60,720 101 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,819 39,925 106 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 36,260 36,364 104 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,233 2,246 13 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,153 2,160 7 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,119 7,111 -8 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,306 6,288 -18 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,806 44,895 89 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,523 2,531 8 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,327 2,335 8 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,416 6,405 -11 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,975 5,954 -21 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,272 2,279 7 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,119 2,125 6 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,985 5,969 -16 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,698 5,679 -19 2020 Connecticut 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 31,390 31,641 251 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,166 10,179 13 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,434 23,502 68 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 5,206 5,350 144 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 20,719 21,026 307 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,865 14,876 11 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,813 14,822 9 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,912 13,921 9 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,829 13,841 12 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,735 14,748 13 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,589 14,604 15 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,122 15,142 20 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,140 13,153 13 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,177 15,228 51 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,796 11,861 65 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,522 11,585 63

