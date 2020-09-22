Coin Update

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending September 13, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending September 13, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 6,656 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 4,015 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), with 3,808 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 2,486 sold; and the 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 silver Proof coin (20CJ), with 1,836 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -54 for the 2019 American Innovation Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) (19GRA), -21 for the 2019 American Innovation New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRG), -19 for the 2019 American Innovation Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRH), -18 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) (19GRF), and -16 for the 2019 American Innovation Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) (19GRD).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, September 13. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
9/6/20 9/13/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,909 13,017 108 Mintage limit 750,000
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 25,206 25,300 94 Mintage limit 750,000
20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 24,996 26,100 1,104 Product limit 75,000
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,671 19,799 128 Mintage limit 400,000
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 63,473 63,716 243 Mintage limit 400,000
20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 20,609 21,388 779 Product limit 75,000
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,044 3,057 13 Mintage limit 50,000
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,511 7,548 37 Mintage limit 50,000
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 20,944 21,285 341 Mintage limit 75,000
Women’s Suffrage Centennial
20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 7,187 7,734 547 Mintage limit 400,000
20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 15,754 17,590 1,836 Mintage limit 400,000
20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,720 10,094 374 Product limit 10,000
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,263 32,288 25
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 35,106 35,201 95 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,932 9,954 22 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 43,156 43,493 337
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,310 25,352 42
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,233 19,265 32
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,896 16,932 36
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,849 12,869 20
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,991 12,010 19
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,502 11,519 17
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,673 11,708 35
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,754 17,762 8
20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin To be released September 28, 2020
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,355 14,365 10
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,705 10,720 15
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,414 7,433 19 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,869 5,869 0
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,561 7,564 3
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,753 4,810 57
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,009 2,067 58
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,961 3,036 75
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 9,982 10,191 209
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,802 7,865 63
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,735 146,735 0
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,823 29,823 0 Sold out; LKS
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,140 138,140 0
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 341,948 345,963 4,015
20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 129,015 131,501 2,486
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin To be released October 13, 2020
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,763 11,879 116
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,650 16,650 0
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,279 16,279 0
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,282 16,280 -2
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,203 16,203 0
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,418 16,418 0
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,773 15,773 0 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,989 13,112 123
FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin 1,155 1,195 40 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin 1,758 1,830 72 Mintage limit 3,000
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,197 73,243 46
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 56,980 57,428 448
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 106,058 106,390 332
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 584,534 585,411 877
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 342,842 349,494 6,652
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,736 32,781 45
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,534 29,534 0
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,386 18,418 32
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,914 29,948 34
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,977 46,977 0
20RD 2020 Birth Set 18,634 19,077 443
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 14,779 15,044 265
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 77,330 77,465 135
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 59,987 60,297 310
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 409,590 410,383 793
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 261,383 265,191 3,808
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,961 29,051 90
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,802 24,802 0
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 336,500 337,171 671
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,646 22,646 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,610 21,677 67
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,779 33,822 43
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,534 4,538 4
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,912 7,920 8
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,389 10,449 60
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,442 2,442 0
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,365 2,369 4
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,008 6,028 20
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,265 2,281 16
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,143 2,155 12
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,946 3,966 20
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,735 5,745 10
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,313 8,360 47
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,927 6,927 0
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,453 10
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,336 2,400 64
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,549 3,597 48
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,280 5,306 26
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,897 3,918 21
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,752 7,827 75
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,049 2,091 42
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,006 2,053 47
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,390 3,454 64
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,010 5,038 28
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,335 3,360 25
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,260 7,355 95
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,518 16,561 43
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,821 15,852 31
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,446 12,522 76
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,109 12,174 65
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,139 1,144 5
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,272 1,277 5
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,845 1,863 18
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,964 1,971 7
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,728 17,824 96
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,676 16,769 93
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 218,026 218,256 230
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,211 2,217 6
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,405 2,414 9
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,034 6,980 -54
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,588 6,573 -15
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,619 60,720 101
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,819 39,925 106
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 36,260 36,364 104
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,233 2,246 13
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,153 2,160 7
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,119 7,111 -8
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,306 6,288 -18
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,806 44,895 89
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,523 2,531 8
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,327 2,335 8
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,416 6,405 -11
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,975 5,954 -21
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,272 2,279 7
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,119 2,125 6
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,985 5,969 -16
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,698 5,679 -19
2020 Connecticut
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 31,390 31,641 251
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,166 10,179 13
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,434 23,502 68
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 5,206 5,350 144
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 20,719 21,026 307
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,865 14,876 11 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,813 14,822 9 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,912 13,921 9 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,829 13,841 12 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,735 14,748 13
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,589 14,604 15
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,122 15,142 20
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,140 13,153 13
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,177 15,228 51
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,796 11,861 65
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,522 11,585 63

