U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending September 12, 2021

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending September 12, 2021. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2021-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin, Flying Eagle (21EGN), which sold 174,032 units. In second place was the 2021-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin, Flying Eagle (21EAN) with 13,921 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG), with 2,810 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (21RH), with 1,412 sold; and the 2021-(P) Coast Guard 2.5-ounce silver medal (S20MB), with 336 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -973 for the 2021 American Innovation New York 25-coin roll (P) (21GRC), -556 for the 2021 American Innovation New York 100-coin bag (D) (21GBG), -458 for the 2021 American Innovation New York 100-coin bag (P) (21GBC), -415 for the 2021 American Innovation New York 25-coin roll (D) (21GRG), and -35 for the 2021-(P) Peace silver Tribute dollar (21XH).

On September 9, the Mint released the 2021 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin (21EGN).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, September 12. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 9/6/21 9/12/21 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 13,635 13,635 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 26,572 26,572 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 32,581 32,581 0 Product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 21,317 21,317 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 68,756 68,756 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 25,719 25,719 0 Product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,261 3,261 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 8,070 8,070 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 22,533 22,533 0 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 12,601 12,601 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 33,441 33,441 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,995 9,995 0 Product limit 10,000 National Law Enforcement Museum 21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 8,943 9,006 63 Mintage limit 750,000 21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 20,428 20,555 127 Mintage limit 750,000 21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 7,908 7,927 19 Mintage limit 400,000 21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 24,855 25,039 184 Mintage limit 400,000 21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,329 1,338 9 Mintage limit 50,000 21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,215 1,220 5 Mintage limit 50,000 21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 3,939 3,955 16 Product limit 7,500 Christa McAuliffe 21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 13,528 13,598 70 Mintage limit 350,000 21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 44,707 44,954 247 Mintage limit 350,000 PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,799 146,799 0 19EM040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,909 29,909 0 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,390 138,390 0 19EG040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 357,111 357,111 0 20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,264 154,264 0 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 191,271 191,271 0 20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 0 20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,743 74,743 0 21EA 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,516 299,513 -3 Product limit 327,440 21EA040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 21EAN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 310,481 324,402 13,921 Product limit 300,000 21EAN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 21EGN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,032 174,032 Released September 9, 2021; product limit 175,000 21EGN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 315 315 21EMN 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 198,591 198,600 9 Product limit 200,000 21EMN040 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 645 645 0 21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) Released September 13, 2021; not yet on report; mintage limit 125,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,644 16,644 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,287 16,287 0 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,277 16,277 0 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,211 16,211 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,310 16,310 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,328 15,328 0 20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,549 13,549 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,617 13,617 0 Mintage limit 13,750 21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,820 19,820 0 Mintage limit 20,000 1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM 21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark 170,811 170,796 -15 Product limit 175,000 21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark 171,286 171,281 -5 Product limit 175,000 21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,652 174,630 -22 Product limit 175,000 21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,642 174,623 -19 Product limit 175,000 21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 172,526 172,508 -18 Product limit 175,000 21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar 196,927 196,892 -35 Product limit 200,000 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 29,856 29,889 33 S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 21,391 21,403 12 S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 20,605 20,627 22 S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,824 14,830 6 S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,769 13,783 14 S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,227 13,242 15 S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,624 14,636 12 S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,979 12,009 30 S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,745 11,771 26 S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,350 11,448 98 U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS S20MA 2021-(P) Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,967 9,950 -17 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MB 2021-(P) Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,160 9,496 336 Mintage limit 10,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,872 5,872 0 19EC 2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,823 8,823 0 20EB 2020-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,784 5,784 0 20EC 2020-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,446 2,446 0 20ED 2020-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,232 4,232 0 20EE 2020-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 12,466 12,466 0 20EF 2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 11,608 11,607 -1 20XE 2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 1,939 1,939 0 Mintage limit 1,945 20EH 2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,284 6,284 0 Mintage limit 7,000 21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,405 4,405 0 21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,586 1,586 0 21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,682 2,682 0 21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,951 7,951 0 21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,155 8,155 0 Product limit 8,200 21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,570 5,566 -4 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 2,200 2,187 -13 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,338 3,336 -2 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 10,983 10,970 -13 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000 21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 12,095 12,092 -3 Product limit 10,250 21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,947 4,947 0 Product limit 5,000 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,844 14,844 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 0 21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,520 14,611 91 FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,740 1,740 0 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,747 2,758 11 Mintage limit 3,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 34,076 34,111 35 Mintage limit 100,000 17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 43,416 43,479 63 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 24,609 24,609 0 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 12,382 12,379 -3 Mintage limit 12,500 END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY 20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,367 7,367 0 Mintage limit 7,500 20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,703 19,703 0 Mintage limit 20,000 400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE 20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 0 Product limit 4,850 20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200 20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 0 Mintage limit 5,200 20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,545 18,554 9 Mintage limit 30,000 20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,428 9,434 6 Mintage limit 10,000 21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 3,817 3,915 98 Released September 2, 2021; mintage limit 12,000 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,953 14,957 4 Mintage limit 20,000 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 0 Mintage limit 15,000 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,733 8,740 7 Mintage limit 13,000 21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,800 8,815 15 Mintage limit 15,000 U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 77,633 77,700 67 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 0 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 132,255 132,411 156 20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 95,500 95,719 219 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 600,424 600,424 0 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 465,081 465,081 0 21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 342,195 345,005 2,810 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 34,032 34,032 0 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,530 29,530 0 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 19,097 19,097 0 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,639 31,639 0 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,964 46,964 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 0 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 0 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,443 0 21RD 2021 Birth Set 23,540 23,852 312 21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,985 16,985 0 21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,508 412,508 0 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,246 313,246 0 21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 225,469 226,881 1,412 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,506 49,506 0 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 32,252 32,252 0 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,791 24,791 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 346,117 346,117 0 20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,788 211,788 0 21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) To be released September 28, 2021 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 0 20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 0 OTHER SPECIAL SETS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 36,814 36,843 29 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 15,939 16,024 85 20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) Released September 17, 2021; not yet on report; product limit 35,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS: BAGS AND ROLLS BAGS AND ROLLS 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,440 2,440 0 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,366 2,366 0 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,041 6,041 0 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,301 2,301 0 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,185 2,185 0 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,048 4,048 0 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,760 5,760 0 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,467 8,467 0 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,991 6,991 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 0 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 0 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 0 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,465 6,489 24 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,013 4,013 0 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 0 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 0 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 0 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,818 5,839 21 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,005 4,005 0 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,879 8,879 0 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 0 20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 0 20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 0 20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,591 5,597 6 20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,933 3,933 0 20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,685 8,702 17 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,500 2,500 0 20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 0 20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 0 20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,895 5,911 16 20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,954 3,954 0 20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,841 8,841 0 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0 21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0 21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0 21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,376 5,376 0 21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,358 3,358 0 21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0 THREE-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 14,633 14,649 16 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 14,590 14,604 14 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 0 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,407 15,416 9 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 0 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 14,091 14,108 17 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 0 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 14,068 14,090 22 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 13,888 13,912 24 20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 13,936 13,958 22 20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 0 21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,471 15,471 0 KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 11,534 11,534 0 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,132 24,132 0 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 11,776 11,776 0 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,312 24,312 0 21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 7,879 8,040 161 21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,961 21,961 0 PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 George H.W. Bush 20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 18,521 18,588 67 20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,156 16,213 57 20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 1,698 1,702 4 20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 3,264 3,269 5 20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 0 20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 0 COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS 20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 0 NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,776 17,776 0 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 17,075 17,075 0 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,960 15,985 25 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,279 15,296 17 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,684 1,686 2 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,931 4 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 0 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 0 21NA 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,952 13,035 83 21NB 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,405 12,493 88 21NC 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,087 1,092 5 21ND 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,364 1,370 6 21NE 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0 21NF 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0 AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 19,558 19,584 26 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 22,880 22,909 29 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,461 2,466 5 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,678 2,680 2 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,875 7,887 12 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,367 7,375 8 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,629 2,640 11 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,521 2,525 4 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,419 8,430 11 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,247 7,256 9 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,963 2,968 5 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,712 2,715 3 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,485 7,496 11 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,816 6,827 11 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,591 2,592 1 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,480 2 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,880 6,887 7 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,475 6,483 8 2020 Connecticut 20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,515 2,522 7 20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 0 20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,291 6,315 24 20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,214 6,229 15 2020 Massachusetts 20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 0 20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,748 2,748 0 20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 0 20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,482 6,482 0 2020 Maryland 20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 0 20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 0 20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 0 20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 0 2020 South Carolina 20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,611 2,620 9 20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 0 20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 0 20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,400 6,400 0 2021 New Hampshire 21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,418 2,463 45 21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,553 2,590 37 21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,928 6,929 1 21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,551 6,622 71 2021 Virginia 21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,102 2,116 14 21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,210 2,227 17 21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,085 6,181 96 21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,633 5,720 87 2021 New York 21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,543 2,085 -458 21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,590 2,034 -556 21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,966 5,993 -973 21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,949 5,534 -415 PROOFS AND REVERSE PROOFS 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 235,824 235,981 157 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 65,442 65,484 42 Mintage limit 75,000 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 49,750 49,794 44 Mintage limit 75,000 19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 45,623 45,661 38 Mintage limit 75,000 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 42,332 42,372 40 Mintage limit 75,000 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 42,480 42,521 41 Mintage limit 50,000 20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 41,505 41,567 62 Mintage limit 50,000 20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 40,123 40,326 203 Mintage limit 50,000 20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 34,430 34,534 104 Mintage limit 50,000

