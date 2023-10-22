Coin Update

U.S. Mint sales report: week ending October 22, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending October 22, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), which sold 5,255 units. In second place was the 2023-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EM), with 2,105 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 1,925 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,297 sold, and the 2023 American Innovation $1 Proof Set (23GA), with 1,022 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -1,528 for the Ulysses S. Grant one-ounce Presidential silver medal (S818), -36 for the 2023-(P) Peace silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XH), -35 for the 2021 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (21RJ), -27 for the 2023-(P) Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XE), and -3 for the 2023 American Women / Jovita Idar Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (23WRH).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, October 22. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
10/15/2023 10/22/2023
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
National Law Enforcement Museum
21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500
Christa McAuliffe
21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000
21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000
Negro Leagues Baseball
22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,784 9,784 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 19,014 19,014 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 8,444 8,444 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 22,692 22,692 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,682 19,682 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,507 1,507 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,534 1,534 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,668 10,668 0 Product limit 15,000
22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,822 3,822 0 Product limit 5,000
National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 12,264 12,264 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 22,906 22,906 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 14,168 14,168 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 48,432 48,432 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,871 24,871 0 Product limit 25,000
22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,677 1,677 0 50,000
22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 2,782 2,782 0 50,000
22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 4,893 4,893 0 Product limit 5,000
PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 365,714 365,714 0
20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000)
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,261 154,261 0
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600)
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 198,876 198,876 0
20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600)
20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0
21EA 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,895 299,895 0 Product limit 327,440
21EA040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 (Total coins: 27,440)
21EAN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 300,096 300,096 0 Product limit 300,000
21EAN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 (Total coins: 85,680)
21EGN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,470 174,470 0 Product limit 175,000
21EGN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 (Total coins: 12,960)
21EMN 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 199,581 199,581 0 Product limit 200,000
21EMN040 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 652 652 0 (Total coins: 26,080)
21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 124,881 124,881 0 Mintage limit 125,000
22EA 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 496,993 496,993 0
22EA 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 4,106 4,106 0 (Total coins: 164,240)
22EG 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 160,025 160,025 0 Product limit 160,000
22EG 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 987 987 0 (Total coins: 39,480)
22EM 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 199,665 199,665 0 Product limit 200,000
22EM 040 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,925 2,925 0 Product limit 200,000
23EA 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 432,936 433,516 580
23EA 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,119 2,119 0 (Total coins: 84,760)
23EG 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 130,511 130,691 180
23EG 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 599 599 0 (Total coins: 23,960)
23EM 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 180,104 182,209 2,105
23EM 040 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 616 704 88 (Total coins: 28,160)
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,326 15,326 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,544 13,544 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,815 19,815 0 Mintage limit 20,000
1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc. 173,781 173,781 0 Product limit 175,000
21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc. 173,530 173,530 0 Product limit 175,000
21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,661 174,661 0 Product limit 175,000
21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 174,850 174,850 0 Product limit 175,000
21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,498 174,498 0 Product limit 175,000
21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 199,543 199,543 0 Product limit 200,000
23XE 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 260,487 260,460 -27 Mintage limit 275,000
23XE 040 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 330 330 0 (Total coins: 13,200)
23XF 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 318,334 319,631 1,297 Mintage limit 400,000
23XF 040 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 443 443 0 (Total coins: 15,400)
23XH 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 258,896 258,860 -36 Mintage limit 275,000
23XH 040 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 338 338 0 (Total coins: 13,520)
23XL 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 292,567 293,557 990 Mintage limit 400,000
23XL 040 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 438 438 0 (Total coins: 15,440)
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 34,918 34,927 9
S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,544 23,549 5
S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 24,048 24,051 3
S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,799 16,802 3
S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,194 15,199 5
S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,686 14,692 6
S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,559 16,564 5
S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,650 13,661 11
S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,505 13,509 4
S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,577 13,581 4
S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,159 13,159 0
S812 Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,919 12,919 0
S813 Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,547 12,551 4
S814 Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,415 12,418 3
S815 James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,095 12,100 5
S816 Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 18,025 18,056 31
S817 Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,025 12,069 44
S818 Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,907 12,379 -1,528
U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
S20MA Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,953 9,953 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MB Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,955 9,955 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MC Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,987 9,987 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22MD Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,576 9,576 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22ME Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,988 9,988 0 Mintage limit 10,000
SAF1 Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,770 18,807 37
SCG1 Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal 16,921 16,929 8
SNV1 Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,243 18,316 73
SMC1 Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal 16,665 16,698 33
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,448 4,448 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,589 1,589 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,689 2,689 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,975 7,975 0 Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,176 8,176 0 Product limit 8,200
21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,914 8,914 0 Mintage limit 9,100
21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,583 5,583 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,989 1,989 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,340 3,340 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,871 9,871 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,191 10,191 0 Product limit 10,250
21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,985 4,985 0 Product limit 5,000
22EH 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,845 8,845 0 Mintage limit 9,000
22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,913 5,913 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,970 1,970 0 Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,464 4,464 0 Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,803 13,806 3 Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,904 9,904 0 Product limit 10,000
23EH 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,278 5,358 80 Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000
23EB 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,453 6,453 0 Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
23EC 2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,000 2,000 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
23ED 2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,476 4,476 0 Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
23EE 2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,405 13,406 1 Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
23EF 2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,195 9,412 217 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,958 16,958 0
22EL 2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,938 15,938 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
23EL 2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 13,053 13,222 169 Product limit 16,000
FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,932 1,932 0 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,896 2,896 Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 38,912 38,922 10 Mintage limit 100,000
17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin 57,131 57,209 78 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin 24,609 24,609 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin 12,471 12,471 0 Mintage limit 12,500
22DB 2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 73,659 73,708 49 Mintage limit 75,000
23DA 2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 11,742 11,875 133 Mintage limit 12,500
23DB 2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 26,602 26,794 192 Mintage limit 75,000
END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500
20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200
20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,775 18,775 0 Mintage limit 30,000
20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,742 9,742 0 Mintage limit 10,000
21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 5,170 5,170 0 Mintage limit 12,000
22EK 2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin 7,362 7,362 0 Mintage limit 7,500
23EK 2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 4,649 4,680 31 Mintage limit 6,000
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 16,062 16,063 1 Mintage limit 20,000
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,825 9,825 0 Mintage limit 13,000
21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,884 9,884 0 Mintage limit 15,000
22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,936 9,940 4 Mintage limit 15,000
23EJ 2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,950 7,960 10 Mintage limit 12,000
U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 83,889 83,905 16
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 146,900 146,949 49
20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 107,052 107,052 0
21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 84,595 84,595 0
21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,540 49,540 0
22GA 2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 76,929 76,996 67
22GC 2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,129 49,200 71 Mintage limit 50,000
23GA 2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set 1,022 1,022 Released October 26, 2023; mintage and product limit 80,055
American Women Quarters Proof Sets
22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,821 42,821 0
23WP 2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set 49,953 50,124 171