U.S. Mint sales report: week ending October 22, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending October 22, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), which sold 5,255 units. In second place was the 2023-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EM), with 2,105 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 1,925 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,297 sold, and the 2023 American Innovation $1 Proof Set (23GA), with 1,022 sold.
Last week saw a downward adjustment of -1,528 for the Ulysses S. Grant one-ounce Presidential silver medal (S818), -36 for the 2023-(P) Peace silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XH), -35 for the 2021 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (21RJ), -27 for the 2023-(P) Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XE), and -3 for the 2023 American Women / Jovita Idar Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (23WRH).
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, October 22. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
|Week Ending
|+/-
|Notes
|10/15/2023
|10/22/2023
|COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
|National Law Enforcement Museum
|21CF
|2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin
|10,171
|10,171
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CE
|2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin
|23,307
|23,307
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CD
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin
|9,422
|9,422
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CC
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin
|29,701
|29,701
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CB
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin
|1,753
|1,753
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CA
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,473
|1,473
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CG
|2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set
|4,391
|4,391
|0
|Product limit 7,500
|Christa McAuliffe
|21CJ
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin
|16,025
|16,025
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|21CH
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin
|54,222
|54,222
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|Negro Leagues Baseball
|22CN
|2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|9,784
|9,784
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CM
|2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin
|19,014
|19,014
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CL
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|8,444
|8,444
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CK
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin
|22,692
|22,692
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CS
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark
|19,682
|19,682
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CJ
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,507
|1,507
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CH
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,534
|1,534
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CR
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set
|10,668
|10,668
|0
|Product limit 15,000
|22CP
|2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W)
|3,822
|3,822
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
|22CF
|2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|12,264
|12,264
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CE
|2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin
|22,906
|22,906
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CD
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|14,168
|14,168
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CC
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin
|48,432
|48,432
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CQ
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized
|24,871
|24,871
|0
|Product limit 25,000
|22CB
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,677
|1,677
|0
|50,000
|22CA
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin
|2,782
|2,782
|0
|50,000
|22CG
|2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W)
|4,893
|4,893
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
|AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
|20EA
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|365,714
|365,714
|0
|20EA040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|600
|600
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000)
|20EG
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|154,261
|154,261
|0
|20EG040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|15
|15
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600)
|20EM
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|198,876
|198,876
|0
|20EM040
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|440
|440
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600)
|20XF
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv.
|74,709
|74,709
|0
|21EA
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle
|299,895
|299,895
|0
|Product limit 327,440
|21EA040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|686
|686
|0
|(Total coins: 27,440)
|21EAN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|300,096
|300,096
|0
|Product limit 300,000
|21EAN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,142
|2,142
|0
|(Total coins: 85,680)
|21EGN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle
|174,470
|174,470
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21EGN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|324
|324
|0
|(Total coins: 12,960)
|21EMN
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|199,581
|199,581
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|21EMN040
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|652
|652
|0
|(Total coins: 26,080)
|21XJ
|2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W)
|124,881
|124,881
|0
|Mintage limit 125,000
|22EA
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|496,993
|496,993
|0
|22EA 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|4,106
|4,106
|0
|(Total coins: 164,240)
|22EG
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|160,025
|160,025
|0
|Product limit 160,000
|22EG 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|987
|987
|0
|(Total coins: 39,480)
|22EM
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|199,665
|199,665
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|22EM 040
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,925
|2,925
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|23EA
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|432,936
|433,516
|580
|23EA 040
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,119
|2,119
|0
|(Total coins: 84,760)
|23EG
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|130,511
|130,691
|180
|23EG 040
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|599
|599
|0
|(Total coins: 23,960)
|23EM
|2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|180,104
|182,209
|2,105
|23EM 040
|2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|616
|704
|88
|(Total coins: 28,160)
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
|20AJ
|2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,781
|15,781
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|20AK
|2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,326
|15,326
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|20AL
|2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,566
|13,566
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AM
|2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,544
|13,544
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AN
|2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,613
|13,613
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
|21AJ
|2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|19,815
|19,815
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
|21XC
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc.
|173,781
|173,781
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XD
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc.
|173,530
|173,530
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XG
|2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|174,661
|174,661
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XF
|2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|174,850
|174,850
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XE
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|174,498
|174,498
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XH
|2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|199,543
|199,543
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|23XE
|2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|260,487
|260,460
|-27
|Mintage limit 275,000
|23XE 040
|2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each)
|330
|330
|0
|(Total coins: 13,200)
|23XF
|2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|318,334
|319,631
|1,297
|Mintage limit 400,000
|23XF 040
|2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each)
|443
|443
|0
|(Total coins: 15,400)
|23XH
|2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|258,896
|258,860
|-36
|Mintage limit 275,000
|23XH 040
|2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each)
|338
|338
|0
|(Total coins: 13,520)
|23XL
|2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|292,567
|293,557
|990
|Mintage limit 400,000
|23XL 040
|2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each)
|438
|438
|0
|(Total coins: 15,440)
|PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
|S801
|George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|34,918
|34,927
|9
|S802
|John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|23,544
|23,549
|5
|S803
|Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|24,048
|24,051
|3
|S804
|James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,799
|16,802
|3
|S805
|James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|15,194
|15,199
|5
|S806
|John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|14,686
|14,692
|6
|S807
|Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,559
|16,564
|5
|S808
|Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,650
|13,661
|11
|S809
|William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,505
|13,509
|4
|S810
|John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,577
|13,581
|4
|S811
|James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,159
|13,159
|0
|S812
|Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,919
|12,919
|0
|S813
|Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,547
|12,551
|4
|S814
|Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,415
|12,418
|3
|S815
|James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,095
|12,100
|5
|S816
|Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|18,025
|18,056
|31
|S817
|Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,025
|12,069
|44
|S818
|Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,907
|12,379
|-1,528
|U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
|S20MA
|Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,953
|9,953
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MB
|Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,955
|9,955
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MC
|Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,987
|9,987
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22MD
|Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,576
|9,576
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22ME
|Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,988
|9,988
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|SAF1
|Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal
|18,770
|18,807
|37
|SCG1
|Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal
|16,921
|16,929
|8
|SNV1
|Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal
|18,243
|18,316
|73
|SMC1
|Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal
|16,665
|16,698
|33
|AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
|21EB
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|4,448
|4,448
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21EC
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|1,589
|1,589
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21ED
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|2,689
|2,689
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EE
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|7,975
|7,975
|0
|Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
|21EF
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles
|8,176
|8,176
|0
|Product limit 8,200
|21EHN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle
|8,914
|8,914
|0
|Mintage limit 9,100
|21EBN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|5,583
|5,583
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21ECN
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|1,989
|1,989
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21EDN
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|3,340
|3,340
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EEN
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|9,871
|9,871
|0
|Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
|21EFN
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle
|10,191
|10,191
|0
|Product limit 10,250
|21XK
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle
|4,985
|4,985
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|22EH
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|8,845
|8,845
|0
|Mintage limit 9,000
|22EB
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,913
|5,913
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|22EC
|2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,970
|1,970
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
|22ED
|2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,464
|4,464
|0
|Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
|22EE
|2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|13,803
|13,806
|3
|Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
|22EF
|2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|9,904
|9,904
|0
|Product limit 10,000
|23EH
|2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|5,278
|5,358
|80
|Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000
|23EB
|2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|6,453
|6,453
|0
|Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
|23EC
|2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|2,000
|2,000
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
|23ED
|2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,476
|4,476
|0
|Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
|23EE
|2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|13,405
|13,406
|1
|Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
|23EF
|2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|9,195
|9,412
|217
|Mintage limit 13,000
|AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
|20EL
|2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|11,887
|11,887
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21EL
|2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|16,958
|16,958
|0
|22EL
|2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|15,938
|15,938
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|23EL
|2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|13,053
|13,222
|169
|Product limit 16,000
|FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
|20PC
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,932
|1,932
|0
|Mintage limit 2,000
|20PB
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin
|2,896
|2,896
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report
|AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
|17XA
|2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin
|38,912
|38,922
|10
|Mintage limit 100,000
|17XB
|2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal
|55,187
|55,187
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18XF
|2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin
|57,131
|57,209
|78
|Mintage limit 135,000
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin
|24,609
|24,609
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|44,928
|44,928
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|21DA
|2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin
|12,471
|12,471
|0
|Mintage limit 12,500
|22DB
|2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|73,659
|73,708
|49
|Mintage limit 75,000
|23DA
|2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin
|11,742
|11,875
|133
|Mintage limit 12,500
|23DB
|2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|26,602
|26,794
|192
|Mintage limit 75,000
|END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
|20XG
|2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin
|7,366
|7,366
|0
|Mintage limit 7,500
|20XH
|2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,699
|19,699
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
|20XA
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set
|4,743
|4,743
|—
|Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
|20XB
|2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set
|9,072
|9,072
|0
|Product limit 9,200
|20XC
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin
|4,881
|4,881
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
|20XD
|2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal
|19,613
|19,613
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EK
|2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|18,775
|18,775
|0
|Mintage limit 30,000
|20EK
|2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|9,742
|9,742
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|21EK
|2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin
|5,170
|5,170
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000
|22EK
|2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin
|7,362
|7,362
|0
|Mintage limit 7,500
|23EK
|2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|4,649
|4,680
|31
|Mintage limit 6,000
|AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EJ
|2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|16,062
|16,063
|1
|Mintage limit 20,000
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|11,268
|11,268
|—
|LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
|20EJ
|2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,825
|9,825
|0
|Mintage limit 13,000
|21EJ
|2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,884
|9,884
|0
|Mintage limit 15,000
|22EJ
|2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,936
|9,940
|4
|Mintage limit 15,000
|23EJ
|2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|7,950
|7,960
|10
|Mintage limit 12,000
|U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
|PROOF SETS
|ATB Quarters Proof Sets
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|83,889
|83,905
|16
|20AP
|2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set
|64,242
|64,242
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|146,900
|146,949
|49
|20GA
|2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|107,052
|107,052
|0
|21GA
|2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|84,595
|84,595
|0
|21GC
|2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|49,540
|49,540
|0
|22GA
|2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|76,929
|76,996
|67
|22GC
|2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|49,129
|49,200
|71
|Mintage limit 50,000
|23GA
|2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set
|1,022
|1,022
|Released October 26, 2023; mintage and product limit 80,055
|American Women Quarters Proof Sets
|22WP
|2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|42,821
|42,821
|0
|23WP
|2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|49,953
|50,124
|171