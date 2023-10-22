U.S. Mint sales report: week ending October 22, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending October 22, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), which sold 5,255 units. In second place was the 2023-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EM), with 2,105 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 1,925 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,297 sold, and the 2023 American Innovation $1 Proof Set (23GA), with 1,022 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -1,528 for the Ulysses S. Grant one-ounce Presidential silver medal (S818), -36 for the 2023-(P) Peace silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XH), -35 for the 2021 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (21RJ), -27 for the 2023-(P) Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Uncirculated (23XE), and -3 for the 2023 American Women / Jovita Idar Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (23WRH).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, October 22. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.