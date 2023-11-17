Coin Update

U.S. Mint sales report: week ending November 12, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending November 12, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS), which sold 220,372 units. In second place was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), with 7,918 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 2,433 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,804 sold, and the 2023-S Peace silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XL), with 1,426 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -2,260 for the 2023-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EM), and -14 for the 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief Three-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) (23WRK).

On November 9, the Mint released the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, November 12. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
11/5/2023 11/12/2023
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
National Law Enforcement Museum
21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500
Christa McAuliffe
21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000
21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000
Negro Leagues Baseball
22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,784 9,784 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 19,014 19,014 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 8,444 8,444 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 22,692 22,692 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,682 19,682 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,507 1,507 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,534 1,534 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,668 10,668 0 Product limit 15,000
22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,822 3,822 0 Product limit 5,000
National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 12,264 12,264 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 22,906 22,906 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 14,168 14,168 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 48,432 48,432 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,871 24,871 0 Product limit 25,000
22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,677 1,677 0 50,000
22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 2,782 2,782 0 50,000
22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 4,893 4,893 0 Product limit 5,000
PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 365,714 365,714 0
20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000)
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,261 154,261 0
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600)
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 198,876 198,876 0
20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600)
20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0
21EA 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,895 299,895 0 Product limit 327,440
21EA040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 (Total coins: 27,440)
21EAN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 300,096 300,096 0 Product limit 300,000
21EAN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 (Total coins: 85,680)
21EGN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,470 174,470 0 Product limit 175,000
21EGN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 (Total coins: 12,960)
21EMN 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 199,581 199,581 0 Product limit 200,000
21EMN040 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 652 652 0 (Total coins: 26,080)
21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 124,881 124,881 0 Mintage limit 125,000
22EA 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 496,993 496,993 0
22EA 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 4,106 4,106 0 (Total coins: 164,240)
22EG 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 160,025 160,025 0 Product limit 160,000
22EG 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 987 987 0 (Total coins: 39,480)
22EM 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 199,665 199,665 0 Product limit 200,000
22EM 040 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,925 2,925 0 Product limit 200,000
23EA 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 434,547 435,380 833
23EA 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,119 2,119 0 (Total coins: 84,760)
23EG 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 131,373 132,795 1,422
23EG 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 599 599 0 (Total coins: 23,960)
23EM 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 168,942 166,682 -2,260
23EM 040 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 743 743 0 (Total coins: 29,720)
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,326 15,326 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,544 13,544 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,815 19,815 0 Mintage limit 20,000
1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc. 173,781 173,781 0 Product limit 175,000
21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc. 173,530 173,530 0 Product limit 175,000
21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,661 174,661 0 Product limit 175,000
21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 174,850 174,850 0 Product limit 175,000
21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,498 174,498 0 Product limit 175,000
21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 199,543 199,543 0 Product limit 200,000
23XE 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 260,462 260,471 9 Mintage limit 275,000
23XE 040 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 330 330 0 (Total coins: 13,200)
23XF 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 322,295 324,099 1,804 Mintage limit 400,000
23XF 040 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 443 443 0 (Total coins: 15,400)
23XH 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 258,834 258,853 19 Mintage limit 275,000
23XH 040 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 338 338 0 (Total coins: 13,520)
23XL 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 295,311 296,737 1,426 Mintage limit 400,000
23XL 040 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 438 438 0 (Total coins: 15,440)
23XS 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Rev. PF Set 220,372 220,372 Released November 9, 2023; mintage and product limit 250,000
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 34,961 34,970 9
S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,571 23,576 5
S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 24,083 24,115 32
S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,819 16,825 6
S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,214 15,218 4
S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,705 14,709 4
S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,570 16,574 4
S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,667 13,672 5
S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,519 13,525 6
S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,588 13,590 2
S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,170 13,174 4
S812 Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,926 12,936 10
S813 Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,556 12,560 4
S814 Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,427 12,435 8
S815 James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,117 12,127 10
S816 Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 18,132 18,195 63
S817 Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,116 12,150 34
S818 Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,539 12,650 111
U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
S20MA Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,953 9,953 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MB Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,955 9,955 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MC Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,987 9,987 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22MD Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,576 9,576 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22ME Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,988 9,988 0 Mintage limit 10,000
SAF1 Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,943 19,075 132
SCG1 Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal 16,991 17,079 88
SNV1 Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,510 18,725 215
SMC1 Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal 16,729 17,090 361
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,448 4,448 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,589 1,589 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,689 2,689 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,975 7,975 0 Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,176 8,176 0 Product limit 8,200
21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,914 8,914 0 Mintage limit 9,100
21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,583 5,583 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,989 1,989 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,340 3,340 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,871 9,871 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,191 10,191 0 Product limit 10,250
21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,985 4,985 0 Product limit 5,000
22EH 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,846 8,846 0 Mintage limit 9,000
22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,913 5,913 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,970 1,970 0 Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,464 4,464 0 Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,806 13,806 0 Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,904 9,904 0 Product limit 10,000
23EH 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,450 5,492 42 Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000
23EB 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,453 6,454 1 Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
23EC 2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,000 2,000 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
23ED 2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,476 4,476 0 Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
23EE 2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,410 13,413 3 Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
23EF 2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,407 9,407 0 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,958 16,958 0
22EL 2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,938 15,938 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
23EL 2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 13,428 13,535 107 Product limit 16,000
FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,932 1,932 0 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,896 2,896 Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 38,949 38,971 22 Mintage limit 100,000
17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin 57,405 57,567 162 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin 24,609 24,609 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin 12,471 12,471 0 Mintage limit 12,500
22DB 2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 73,924 74,106 182 Mintage limit 75,000
23DA 2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 12,122 12,133 11 Mintage limit 12,500
23DB 2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 27,524 28,094 570 Mintage limit 75,000
END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500
20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200
20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,775 18,775 0 Mintage limit 30,000
20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,742 9,742 0 Mintage limit 10,000
21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 5,170 5,170 0 Mintage limit 12,000
22EK 2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin 7,363 7,363 0 Mintage limit 7,500
23EK 2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 4,758 4,838 80 Mintage limit 6,000
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 16,076 16,079 3 Mintage limit 20,000
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,825 9,825 0 Mintage limit 13,000
21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,884 9,884 0 Mintage limit 15,000
22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,940 9,940 0 Mintage limit 15,000
23EJ 2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,991 8,010 19 Mintage limit 12,000
U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 83,981 84,035 54
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 147,234 147,323 89
20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 107,052 107,052 0
21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 84,596 84,597 1
21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,540 49,540 0
22GA 2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 77,372 77,513 141
22GC 2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,406 49,470 64 Mintage limit 50,000
23GA 2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set 47,611 48,964 1,353 Mintage and product limit 80,055
American Women Quarters Proof Sets
22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,821 42,821 0
23WP 2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set 50,854 51,461 607
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 601,327 601,327 0
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,658 464,658 0
21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 512,697 512,700 3
22RG 2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set 399,949 399,949 0
23RG 2023-S U.S. Mint PF Set 323,396 331,314 7,918
Other Proof Sets
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0
20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,468 24,468 0
21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,789 29,789 0
21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0
21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0
22RF 2022 Congratulations Set 29,710 29,710 0 Product limit 30,000
23RF 2023 Congratulations Set 39,077 39,078 1 Product limit 40,000
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0
American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets
22WS 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 57,680 57,681 1
23WS 2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 42,779 43,025 246
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,708 412,708 0
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,183 313,183 0
21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 301,412 301,481 69
22RH 2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 245,808 245,919 111
23RH 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 169,661 172,094 2,433 Product limit 260,040
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 50,061 50,061 0 Product limit 50,000
21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,712 48,712 0 Product limit 50,000
22RC 2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,472 48,657 185 Product limit 50,000
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,787 211,787 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 225,835 226,010 175
22RJ 2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 243,555 244,111 556 Product limit 250,000
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
OTHER SPECIAL SETS
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 42,297 42,446 149
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 24,882 24,882 0
20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 11,260 11,283 23 Product limit 35,000
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,963 6,963 0
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 4,013 4,013 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,983 6,983 0
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 4,005 4,005 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,969 8,969 0
2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,956 6,956 0
20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,834 8,834 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,499 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,958 6,958 0
20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,993 3,993 0
20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0
21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0
21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0
21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,374 5,374 0
21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,358 3,358 0
21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0
THREE-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,415 15,415 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 15,379 15,379 0
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 15,409 15,409 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 15,387 15,387 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 15,349 15,349 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,392 15,392 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,472 15,472 0
AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2022 Maya Angelou
22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,858 1,858 0
22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,861 1,861 0
22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,940 5,940 0
22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,588 7,588 0
2022 Dr. Sally Ride
22WBC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,854 1,854 0
22WBD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,852 1,852 0
22WRC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,926 5,926 0
22WRD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,603 7,603 0
2023 Bessie Coleman
23WBA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P) 5,356 5,361 5
23WBB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,776 4,777 1
23WRA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,568 5,583 15
23WRB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,508 12,508 0
2022 Wilma Mankiller
22WBE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,850 1,850 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,822 1,822 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,912 5,912 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,616 7,616 0 Product limit 7,620
2022 Nina Otero-Warren
22WBG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,853 1,853 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,855 1,855 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,883 5,883 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,639 7,639 0 Product limit 7,620
2022 Anna May Wong
22WBJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,860 1,860 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,858 1,858 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,936 5,936 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,617 7,617 0 Product limit 7,620
2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole
23WBC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P) 6,962 6,977 15 Product limit 7,860
23WBD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,393 4,395 2 Product limit 7,860
23WRC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,408 5,426 18 Product limit 9,140
23WRD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,578 12,578 0 Product limit 12,620
2023 Eleanor Roosevelt
23WBE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (P) 4,127 4,137 10 Product limit 7,860
23WBF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,847 3,851 4 Product limit 7,860
23WRE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 4,189 4,206 17 Product limit 9,140
23WRF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,674 12,679 5 Product limit 12,620
2023 Jovita Idar
23WBG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,670 3,688 18 Product limit 7,860
23WBH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,382 3,386 4 Product limit 7,860
23WRG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,362 3,383 21 Product limit 9,140
23WRH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,571 12,571 0 Product limit 12,620
2023 Maria Tallchief
23WBJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,090 2,130 40 Product limit 7,860
23WBK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,825 1,946 121 Product limit 7,860
23WRJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,425 3,485 60 Product limit 9,140
23WRK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,470 12,456 -14 Product limit 12,620
KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,968 9,968 0
21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,989 21,989 0
22KA 2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,999 10,999 0 Product limit 11,000
22KB 2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,926 21,926 0 Product limit 22,000
23KA 2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,904 9,990 86 Product limit 11,000
23KB 2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,971 24,972 1 Product limit 25,000
PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
2020 George H.W. Bush
20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 24,908 24,909 1
20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 22,142 22,196 54
20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 2,810 2,823 13
20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 4,308 4,314 6
20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS
20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich
20NA 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,353 17,353 0
20NB 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,030 16,030 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NC 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,888 1,888 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ND 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,956 1,956 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NE 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NF 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2021 American Indians in Military Service
21NA 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,975 15,975 0
21NB 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,967 14,967 0
21NC 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,789 1,789 0
21ND 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,795 1,795 0
21NE 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0
21NF 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0
2022 Ely Parker
22NA 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,995 13,995 0
22NB 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,955 13,955 0
22NC 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,699 1,699 0
22ND 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,614 1,614 0
22NE 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,698 1,698 0
22NF 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,699 1,699 0
2023 Maria Tallchief
23NA 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,459 13,561 102
23NB 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D) 12,772 12,855 83
23NC 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,153 1,208 55
23ND 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,291 1,347 56
23NE 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,690 1,690 0
23NF 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,694 1,694 0
AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 22,460 22,478 18
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 25,311 25,332 21
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,164 3,167 3
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,335 3,336 1
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,956 8,962 6
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,253 8,263 10
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,544 3,549 5
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,969 2,976 7
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,145 10,157 12
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,365 8,374 9
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,870 3,874 4
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,502 3,507 5
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,862 8,871 9
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,891 7,896 5
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,388 3,390 2
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,270 3,274 4
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,937 7,941 4
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,399 7,403 4
2020 Connecticut
20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,736 2,736 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,425 6,425 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Massachusetts
20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,744 2,744 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,481 6,481 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Maryland
20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 South Carolina
20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,734 2,734 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,399 6,399 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2021 New Hampshire
21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0
21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,017 7,017 0
21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0
2021 Virginia
21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,796 2,796 0
21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0
21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,015 7,015 0
21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,010 7,010 0
2021 New York
21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,786 2,786 0
21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,785 2,785 0
21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,006 7,006 0
21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,013 7,013 0
2021 North Carolina
21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0
21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0
21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0
2022 Rhode Island
22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,788 2,788 0
22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0
22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0
22GRE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0
2022 Vermont
22GBB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,787 2,787 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,775 2,775 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,023 7,023 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,011 7,011 0 Product limit 7,020
2022 Kentucky
22GBC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,778 2,778 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,004 7,004 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,990 6,990 0 Product limit 7,020
2022 Tennessee
22GBD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,770 2,770 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,771 2,771 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,013 7,013 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0 Product limit 7,020
2023 Ohio
23GBA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,950 2,951 1 Product limit 3,000
23GBE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,733 2,734 1 Product limit 2,790
23GRA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,009 8,009 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,970 6,970 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,468 2,484 16 Product limit 3,000
23GBF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,388 2,405 17 Product limit 2,790
23GRB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,989 7,989 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,982 6,982 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,622 2,658 36 Product limit 3,000
23GBG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,739 2,762 23 Product limit 2,790
23GRC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,022 8,022 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,987 6,987 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,919 1,933 14 Product limit 3,000
23GBH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,904 1,917 13 Product limit 2,790
23GRD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,297 7,317 20 Product limit 8,000
23GRH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,603 6,619 16 Product limit 7,000
PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS
Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above.
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 252,617 252,719 102
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 70,283 70,301 18 Mintage limit 75,000
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 54,758 54,774 16 Mintage limit 75,000
19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 50,276 50,292 16 Mintage limit 75,000
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 46,827 46,865 38 Mintage limit 75,000
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 46,501 46,518 17 Mintage limit 50,000
20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 48,423 48,444 21 Mintage limit 50,000
20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 49,728 49,730 2 Mintage limit 50,000
20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 41,019 41,033 14 Mintage limit 50,000

