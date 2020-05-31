U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending May 31, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending May 24, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), which sold 3,339 units. In second place was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG) with 2,754 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2019-S American Innovation $1 Proof Set (19GA), with 870 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2018-S American Innovation Innovators Proof coin (18GA), with 623 sold; and the 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) (19RH), with 607 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -9 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), and -1 for the 2019-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (19EM).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, May 31. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 5/24/20 5/31/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 0 Released June 4, 2020 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,835 31,849 14 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,021 33,096 75 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,365 9,377 12 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 35,517 35,837 320 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,400 24,449 49 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,739 18,761 22 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,188 16,229 41 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,309 12,348 39 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,451 11,488 37 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,907 10,943 36 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,477 10,565 88 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,368 17,379 11 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,074 14,081 7 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,338 10,346 8 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,492 6,529 37 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,651 5,654 3 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,483 7,483 0 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,864 2,961 97 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,101 1,121 20 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,705 1,736 31 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,146 6,348 202 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,572 5,611 39 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,729 146,728 -1 Currently unavailable 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 135,737 136,290 553 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20 20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,820 272,811 -9 Currently unavailable 20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,467 7,561 94 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,249 15,271 22 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,484 14,501 17 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,574 15,612 38 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,759 14,784 25 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,797 13,831 34 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,826 14,891 65 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 11,818 11,966 148 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,402 72,455 53 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 49,625 49,931 306 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 96,339 97,209 870 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 576,806 577,082 276 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 262,343 265,097 2,754 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,307 32,321 14 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,688 28,741 53 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,124 18,137 13 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 27,971 28,030 59 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,109 46,234 125 20RD 2020 Birth Set 11,526 11,786 260 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,002 11,143 141 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,446 3 Currently unavailable SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,349 73,426 77 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 53,006 53,371 365 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 398,759 399,366 607 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 210,219 213,558 3,339 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 27,968 28,015 47 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 22,060 22,356 296 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 328,294 328,844 550 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,605 20,654 49 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,202 33,221 19 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,365 4,366 1 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,691 7,692 1 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,371 9,417 46 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,341 2,343 2 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,241 2,243 2 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,128 4,132 4 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,009 6,012 3 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,754 3,766 12 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,664 8,669 5 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,308 2,313 5 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,224 2,226 2 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,041 4,044 3 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,947 5,951 4 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,707 3,720 13 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,699 8,707 8 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,114 2,125 11 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,042 2,048 6 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,763 3,768 5 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,671 5,676 5 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,562 3,574 12 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,122 8,135 13 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,443 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,363 2,447 84 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,727 5,815 88 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,975 3,975 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,806 8,861 55 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,929 1,987 58 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,894 1,939 45 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,680 2,748 68 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,897 4,967 70 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,519 2,598 79 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,332 6,518 186 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,747 15,783 36 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,138 15,169 31 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,634 1,647 13 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,852 10,937 85 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,650 10,718 68 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 896 909 13 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 974 987 13 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,551 1,568 17 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,657 1,669 12 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,139 17,186 47 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,148 16,198 50 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 211,837 212,460 623 18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,103 2,109 6 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,293 2,299 6 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,634 6,668 34 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,284 6,314 30 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 57,609 58,016 407 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 35,726 36,156 430 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 30,998 31,594 596 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,982 2,000 18 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,979 1,988 9 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,585 6,624 39 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,954 5,984 30 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,142 41,547 405 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,350 2,363 13 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,156 2,173 17 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,999 6,043 44 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,635 5,675 40 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,041 2,100 59 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,919 1,979 60 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,502 5,541 39 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,293 5,328 35 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,834 8,964 130 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,755 21,851 96 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 0 Released June 4, 2020 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 0 Released June 4, 2020 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,679 14,690 11 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,613 14,625 12 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,718 13,723 5 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,641 13,646 5 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,498 14,507 9 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,342 14,351 9 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 14,989 15,005 16 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,650 14,666 16 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,723 12,733 10 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 12,972 13,055 83

