U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending May 31, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending May 24, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), which sold 3,339 units. In second place was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG) with 2,754 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2019-S American Innovation $1 Proof Set (19GA), with 870 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2018-S American Innovation Innovators Proof coin (18GA), with 623 sold; and the 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) (19RH), with 607 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -9 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), and -1 for the 2019-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (19EM).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, May 31. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
5/24/20 5/31/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 0 Released June 4, 2020
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 0 Released June 4, 2020
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,835 31,849 14
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,021 33,096 75 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,365 9,377 12 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 35,517 35,837 320
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,400 24,449 49
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,739 18,761 22
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,188 16,229 41
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,309 12,348 39
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,451 11,488 37
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,907 10,943 36
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,477 10,565 88
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,368 17,379 11
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,074 14,081 7
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,338 10,346 8
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,492 6,529 37 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,651 5,654 3
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,483 7,483 0
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,864 2,961 97
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,101 1,121 20
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,705 1,736 31
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,146 6,348 202
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,572 5,611 39
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,729 146,728 -1 Currently unavailable
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 135,737 136,290 553
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20
20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,820 272,811 -9 Currently unavailable
20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,467 7,561 94
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,249 15,271 22
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,484 14,501 17
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,574 15,612 38
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,759 14,784 25
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,797 13,831 34
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,826 14,891 65 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 11,818 11,966 148
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,402 72,455 53
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 49,625 49,931 306
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 96,339 97,209 870
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 576,806 577,082 276
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 262,343 265,097 2,754
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,307 32,321 14
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,688 28,741 53
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,124 18,137 13
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 27,971 28,030 59
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,109 46,234 125
20RD 2020 Birth Set 11,526 11,786 260
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,002 11,143 141
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,446 3 Currently unavailable
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,349 73,426 77
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 53,006 53,371 365
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 398,759 399,366 607
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 210,219 213,558 3,339
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 27,968 28,015 47
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 22,060 22,356 296
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 328,294 328,844 550
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,605 20,654 49
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,202 33,221 19
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,365 4,366 1
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,691 7,692 1
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,371 9,417 46
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,341 2,343 2
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,241 2,243 2
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,128 4,132 4
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,009 6,012 3
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,754 3,766 12
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,664 8,669 5
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,308 2,313 5
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,224 2,226 2
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,041 4,044 3
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,947 5,951 4
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,707 3,720 13
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,699 8,707 8
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,114 2,125 11
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,042 2,048 6
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,763 3,768 5
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,671 5,676 5
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,562 3,574 12
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,122 8,135 13
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,443 0
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,363 2,447 84
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,727 5,815 88
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,975 3,975 0
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,806 8,861 55
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,929 1,987 58
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,894 1,939 45
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,680 2,748 68
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,897 4,967 70
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,519 2,598 79
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,332 6,518 186
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,747 15,783 36
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,138 15,169 31
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,634 1,647 13
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,852 10,937 85
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,650 10,718 68
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 896 909 13
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 974 987 13
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,551 1,568 17
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,657 1,669 12
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,139 17,186 47
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,148 16,198 50
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 211,837 212,460 623
18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,103 2,109 6
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,293 2,299 6
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,634 6,668 34
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,284 6,314 30
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 57,609 58,016 407
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 35,726 36,156 430
19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 30,998 31,594 596
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,982 2,000 18
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,979 1,988 9
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,585 6,624 39
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,954 5,984 30
19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,142 41,547 405
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,350 2,363 13
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,156 2,173 17
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,999 6,043 44
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,635 5,675 40
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,041 2,100 59
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,919 1,979 60
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,502 5,541 39
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,293 5,328 35
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,834 8,964 130
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,755 21,851 96
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 0 Released June 4, 2020
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 0 Released June 4, 2020
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,679 14,690 11 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,613 14,625 12 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,718 13,723 5 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,641 13,646 5 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,498 14,507 9
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,342 14,351 9
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 14,989 15,005 16
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,650 14,666 16
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,723 12,733 10
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 12,972 13,055 83

