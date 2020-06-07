U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending June 7, 2020

Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending June 7, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver Proof coin (20CC), which sold 44,215 units. In second place was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Uncirculated Clad 50c Kids Set (20CH) with 20,280 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame clad 50c Proof coin (20CE), with 18,312 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020 Kennedy 50c, Two-Roll Set (P&D) (20KB), with 14,412 sold; and the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver coin (20CD), with 14,395 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -6,678 for the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), -9 for the 2019-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (19EM), -6 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), -2 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) (20ABA), and -1 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARC).

On June 1, the Mint released its 2020 Kennedy half dollar product options. The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame product options were released on June 4.

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, June 7. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
5/31/20 6/7/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 9,709 9,709 Released June 4, 2020
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 18,312 18,312 Released June 4, 2020
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 14,395 14,395 Released June 4, 2020
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 44,215 44,215 Released June 4, 2020
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,519 2,519 Released June 4, 2020
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 5,750 5,750 Released June 4, 2020
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 20,280 20,280 Released June 4, 2020
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,849 31,877 28
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,096 33,228 132 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,377 9,431 54 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 35,837 36,356 519
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,449 24,528 79
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,761 18,809 48
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,229 16,281 52
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,348 12,389 41
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,488 11,538 50
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,943 10,986 43
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,565 10,668 103
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,379 17,404 25
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,081 14,101 20
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,346 10,375 29
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,529 6,586 57 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,654 5,668 14
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,483 7,490 7
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,961 3,086 125
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,121 1,180 59
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,736 1,806 70
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,348 6,691 343
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,611 5,648 37
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,728 146,719 -9 Currently unavailable
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 136,290 137,093 803
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20
20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,811 272,805 -6 Currently unavailable
20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,561 7,709 148
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,271 15,284 13
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,501 14,514 13
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,612 15,644 32
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,784 14,803 19
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,831 13,861 30
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,891 14,980 89 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 11,966 12,157 191
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,455 72,514 59
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 49,931 50,659 728
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 97,209 98,141 932
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 577,082 577,572 490
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 265,097 272,013 6,916
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,321 32,352 31
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,741 28,834 93
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,137 18,164 27
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 28,030 28,201 171
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,234 46,367 133
20RD 2020 Birth Set 11,786 12,369 583
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,143 11,511 368
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,446 24,446 0 Currently unavailable
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,426 73,543 117
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 53,371 54,050 679
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 399,366 400,009 643
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 213,558 206,880 -6,678
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website)
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,015 28,030 15
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 22,356 23,175 819
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 328,844 329,435 591
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,654 20,733 79
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,221 33,271 50
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,366 4,384 18
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,692 7,717 25
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,417 9,479 62
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,343 2,347 4
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,243 2,250 7
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,132 4,141 9
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,012 6,020 8
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,766 3,780 14
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,669 8,680 11
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,313 2,316 3
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,226 2,234 8
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,044 4,050 6
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,951 5,955 4
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,720 3,734 14
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,707 8,719 12
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,125 2,128 3
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,048 2,053 5
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,768 3,773 5
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,676 5,680 4
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,574 3,589 15
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,135 8,150 15
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,441 -2
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,447 2,446 -1
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,815 5,934 119
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,975 3,974 -1
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,861 8,860 -1
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,987 2,070 83
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,939 2,014 75
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,748 2,892 144
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,967 5,080 113
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,598 2,734 136
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,518 6,868 350
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,783 15,827 44
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,169 15,207 38
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,647 1,701 54
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,937 11,133 196
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,718 10,904 186
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 909 927 18
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 987 1,025 38
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,568 1,585 17
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,669 1,689 20
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,186 17,222 36
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,198 16,225 27
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 212,460 213,037 577
18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,109 2,112 3
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,299 2,306 7
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,668 6,689 21
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,314 6,330 16
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 58,016 58,259 243
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 36,156 36,453 297
19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 31,594 31,938 344
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,000 2,011 11
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,988 1,992 4
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,624 6,662 38
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,984 6,010 26
19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,547 41,803 256
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,363 2,386 23
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,173 2,193 20
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,043 6,076 33
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,675 5,699 24
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,100 2,112 12
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,979 2,003 24
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,541 5,581 40
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,328 5,359 31
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,964 9,098 134
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,851 22,230 379
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 3,245 3,245 Released June 4, 2020
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 14,412 14,412 Released June 4, 2020
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,690 14,698 8 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,625 14,631 6 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,723 13,729 6 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,646 13,657 11 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,507 14,516 9
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,351 14,364 13
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,005 15,023 18
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,666 14,701 35
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,733 12,754 21
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 13,055 13,191 136

