U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending June 7, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending June 7, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver Proof coin (20CC), which sold 44,215 units. In second place was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Uncirculated Clad 50c Kids Set (20CH) with 20,280 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame clad 50c Proof coin (20CE), with 18,312 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020 Kennedy 50c, Two-Roll Set (P&D) (20KB), with 14,412 sold; and the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver coin (20CD), with 14,395 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -6,678 for the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), -9 for the 2019-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (19EM), -6 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), -2 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) (20ABA), and -1 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARC).

On June 1, the Mint released its 2020 Kennedy half dollar product options. The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame product options were released on June 4.

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, June 7. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 5/31/20 6/7/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 9,709 9,709 Released June 4, 2020 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 18,312 18,312 Released June 4, 2020 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 14,395 14,395 Released June 4, 2020 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 44,215 44,215 Released June 4, 2020 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,519 2,519 Released June 4, 2020 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 5,750 5,750 Released June 4, 2020 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 20,280 20,280 Released June 4, 2020 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,849 31,877 28 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,096 33,228 132 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,377 9,431 54 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 35,837 36,356 519 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,449 24,528 79 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,761 18,809 48 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,229 16,281 52 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,348 12,389 41 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,488 11,538 50 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,943 10,986 43 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,565 10,668 103 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,379 17,404 25 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,081 14,101 20 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,346 10,375 29 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,529 6,586 57 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,654 5,668 14 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,483 7,490 7 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,961 3,086 125 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,121 1,180 59 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,736 1,806 70 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,348 6,691 343 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,611 5,648 37 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,728 146,719 -9 Currently unavailable 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 136,290 137,093 803 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20 20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,811 272,805 -6 Currently unavailable 20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,561 7,709 148 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,271 15,284 13 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,501 14,514 13 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,612 15,644 32 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,784 14,803 19 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,831 13,861 30 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,891 14,980 89 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 11,966 12,157 191 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,455 72,514 59 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 49,931 50,659 728 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 97,209 98,141 932 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 577,082 577,572 490 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 265,097 272,013 6,916 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,321 32,352 31 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,741 28,834 93 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,137 18,164 27 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 28,030 28,201 171 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,234 46,367 133 20RD 2020 Birth Set 11,786 12,369 583 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,143 11,511 368 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,446 24,446 0 Currently unavailable SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,426 73,543 117 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 53,371 54,050 679 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 399,366 400,009 643 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 213,558 206,880 -6,678 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (“currently unavailable” on website) UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,015 28,030 15 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 22,356 23,175 819 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 328,844 329,435 591 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,654 20,733 79 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,221 33,271 50 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,366 4,384 18 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,692 7,717 25 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,417 9,479 62 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,343 2,347 4 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,243 2,250 7 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,132 4,141 9 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,012 6,020 8 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,766 3,780 14 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,669 8,680 11 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,313 2,316 3 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,226 2,234 8 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,044 4,050 6 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,951 5,955 4 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,720 3,734 14 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,707 8,719 12 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,125 2,128 3 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,048 2,053 5 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,768 3,773 5 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,676 5,680 4 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,574 3,589 15 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,135 8,150 15 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,441 -2 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,447 2,446 -1 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,815 5,934 119 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,975 3,974 -1 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,861 8,860 -1 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,987 2,070 83 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,939 2,014 75 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,748 2,892 144 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,967 5,080 113 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,598 2,734 136 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,518 6,868 350 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,783 15,827 44 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,169 15,207 38 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,647 1,701 54 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,937 11,133 196 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,718 10,904 186 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 909 927 18 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 987 1,025 38 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,568 1,585 17 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,669 1,689 20 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,186 17,222 36 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,198 16,225 27 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 212,460 213,037 577 18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,109 2,112 3 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,299 2,306 7 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,668 6,689 21 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,314 6,330 16 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 58,016 58,259 243 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 36,156 36,453 297 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 31,594 31,938 344 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,000 2,011 11 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,988 1,992 4 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,624 6,662 38 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,984 6,010 26 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,547 41,803 256 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,363 2,386 23 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,173 2,193 20 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,043 6,076 33 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,675 5,699 24 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,100 2,112 12 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,979 2,003 24 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,541 5,581 40 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,328 5,359 31 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,964 9,098 134 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,851 22,230 379 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 3,245 3,245 Released June 4, 2020 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 14,412 14,412 Released June 4, 2020 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,690 14,698 8 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,625 14,631 6 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,723 13,729 6 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,646 13,657 11 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,507 14,516 9 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,351 14,364 13 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,005 15,023 18 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,666 14,701 35 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,733 12,754 21 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 13,055 13,191 136

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!