U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending June 21, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending June 21, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 8,556 units. In second place was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH) with 6,592 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver Proof coin (20CC), with 3,070 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2019-S American Innovation $1 Proof Set (19GA), with 1,237 sold; and the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Proof Coin (20CE), with 931 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -790 for the 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site silver five-ounce Uncirculated Coin (19AN), -205 for the 2020 Ameria the Beautiful Weir Farm Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (20ARD), -187 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Weir Farm Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARF), -48 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) (20ARE), and -17 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) (20ABE).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, June 21. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 6/14/20 6/21/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 10,655 11,080 425 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 20,168 21,099 931 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 15,956 16,602 646 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 50,016 53,086 3,070 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,666 2,732 66 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 6,284 6,527 243 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 21,828 22,487 659 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,902 31,922 20 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,360 33,531 171 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,455 9,523 68 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 36,887 37,352 465 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,630 24,735 105 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,852 18,895 43 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,352 16,448 96 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,447 12,487 40 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,595 11,641 46 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,041 11,102 61 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,793 10,913 120 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,437 17,490 53 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,123 14,158 35 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,404 10,436 32 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,661 6,749 88 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,684 5,687 3 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,497 7,505 8 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 3,188 3,261 73 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,218 1,252 34 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,875 1,915 40 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,948 7,280 332 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,681 5,736 55 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,719 146,717 -2 Currently unavailable 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 137,913 137,960 47 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,800 272,788 -12 Currently unavailable 20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,905 8,079 174 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,302 15,309 7 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,527 14,530 3 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,677 15,696 19 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,831 14,848 17 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,805 13,839 34 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,089 15,178 89 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,318 11,528 -790 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,600 72,685 85 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 51,985 52,769 784 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 99,253 100,490 1,237 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 578,086 578,614 528 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 280,208 288,764 8,556 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,387 32,424 37 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,909 28,987 78 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,185 18,206 21 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 28,286 28,417 131 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,475 46,557 82 20RD 2020 Birth Set 13,008 13,692 684 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,934 12,265 331 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,446 24,445 -1 Currently unavailable SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,676 73,809 133 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 54,729 55,407 678 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 400,531 401,094 563 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 214,223 220,815 6,592 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,101 28,159 58 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 23,638 24,129 491 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 330,064 330,582 518 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,799 20,862 63 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,307 33,340 33 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,407 4,439 32 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,747 7,786 39 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,561 9,626 65 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,352 2,369 17 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,254 2,270 16 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,154 4,155 1 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,025 6,029 4 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,797 3,801 4 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,692 8,697 5 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,320 2,331 11 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,240 2,242 2 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,059 4,074 15 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,958 5,963 5 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,737 3,739 2 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,731 8,749 18 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,132 2,134 2 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,056 2,059 3 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,782 3,786 4 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,686 5,690 4 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,593 3,601 8 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,164 8,170 6 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,431 2,431 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,446 2,445 -1 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,232 -1 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,211 152 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,860 8,860 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,117 2,103 -14 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,066 2,049 -17 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,966 2,952 -14 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,160 4,955 -205 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,875 2,827 -48 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,035 6,848 -187 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,898 15,975 77 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,265 15,335 70 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,733 1,746 13 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 11,303 11,463 160 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 11,060 11,202 142 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 942 970 28 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,044 1,071 27 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,605 1,627 22 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,708 1,736 28 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,261 17,295 34 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,262 16,307 45 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 213,667 214,229 562 18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,122 2,130 8 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,317 2,339 22 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,708 6,730 22 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,345 6,364 19 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 58,437 58,641 204 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 36,673 36,945 272 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 32,561 32,831 270 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,027 2,046 19 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,998 2,008 10 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,695 6,727 32 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,034 6,055 21 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,998 42,230 232 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,398 2,410 12 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,202 2,223 21 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,108 6,138 30 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,721 5,741 20 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,127 2,148 21 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,011 2,018 7 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,612 5,633 21 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,388 5,409 21 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,154 9,182 28 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 22,406 22,525 119 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 3,572 3,765 193 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 15,377 16,097 720 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,702 14,710 8 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,636 14,643 7 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,735 13,744 9 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,661 13,669 8 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,530 14,543 13 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,382 14,389 7 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,047 15,068 21 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,751 14,791 40 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,798 12,833 35 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 13,300 13,477 177 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) To be released June 29, 2020

