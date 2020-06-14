U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending June 14, 2020

Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending June 14, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 8,195 units. In second place was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH) with 7,343 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver Proof coin (20CC), with 5,801 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame clad 50c Proof coin (20CE), with 1,856 sold; and the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver coin (20CD), with 1,561 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -56 for the 2019-P Frank Church River Wilderness silver five-ounce Uncirculated coin (19AN), -10 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) (20ABA), and -5 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, June 14. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
6/7/20 6/14/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 9,709 10,655 946
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 18,312 20,168 1,856
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 14,395 15,956 1,561
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 44,215 50,016 5,801
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,519 2,666 147
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 5,750 6,284 534
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 20,280 21,828 1,548
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,877 31,902 25
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,228 33,360 132 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,431 9,455 24 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 36,356 36,887 531
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,528 24,630 102
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,809 18,852 43
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,281 16,352 71
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,389 12,447 58
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,538 11,595 57
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,986 11,041 55
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,668 10,793 125
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,404 17,437 33
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,101 14,123 22
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,375 10,404 29
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,586 6,661 75 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,668 5,684 16
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,490 7,497 7
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 3,086 3,188 102
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,180 1,218 38
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,806 1,875 69
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,691 6,948 257
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,648 5,681 33
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,719 146,719 0 Currently unavailable
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 137,093 137,913 820
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20
20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,805 272,800 -5 Currently unavailable
20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,709 7,905 196
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,284 15,302 18
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,514 14,527 13
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,644 15,677 33
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,803 14,831 28
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,861 13,805 -56
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,980 15,089 109 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,157 12,318 161
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,514 72,600 86
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 50,659 51,985 1,326
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 98,141 99,253 1,112
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 577,572 578,086 514
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 272,013 280,208 8,195
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,352 32,387 35
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,834 28,909 75
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,164 18,185 21
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 28,201 28,286 85
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,367 46,475 108
20RD 2020 Birth Set 12,369 13,008 639
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,511 11,934 423
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,446 24,446 0 Currently unavailable
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,543 73,676 133
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 54,050 54,729 679
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 400,009 400,531 522
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 206,880 214,223 7,343
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,030 28,101 71
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 23,175 23,638 463
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 329,435 330,064 629
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,733 20,799 66
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,271 33,307 36
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,384 4,407 23
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,717 7,747 30
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,479 9,561 82
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,347 2,352 5
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,250 2,254 4
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,141 4,154 13
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,020 6,025 5
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,780 3,797 17
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,680 8,692 12
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,316 2,320 4
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,234 2,240 6
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,050 4,059 9
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,955 5,958 3
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,734 3,737 3
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,719 8,731 12
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,128 2,132 4
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,053 2,056 3
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,773 3,782 9
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,680 5,686 6
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,589 3,593 4
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,150 8,164 14
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,441 2,431 -10
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,446 2,446 0
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,934 6,059 125
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,860 8,860 0
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,070 2,117 47
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,014 2,066 52
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,892 2,966 74
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,080 5,160 80
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,734 2,875 141
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,868 7,035 167
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,827 15,898 71
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,207 15,265 58
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,701 1,733 32
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 11,133 11,303 170
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,904 11,060 156
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 927 942 15
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,025 1,044 19
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,585 1,605 20
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,689 1,708 19
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,222 17,261 39
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,225 16,262 37
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 213,037 213,667 630
18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,112 2,122 10
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,306 2,317 11
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,689 6,708 19
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,330 6,345 15
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 58,259 58,437 178
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 36,453 36,673 220
19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 31,938 32,561 623
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,011 2,027 16
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,992 1,998 6
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,662 6,695 33
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,010 6,034 24
19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,803 41,998 195
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,386 2,398 12
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,193 2,202 9
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,076 6,108 32
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,699 5,721 22
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,112 2,127 15
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,003 2,011 8
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,581 5,612 31
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,359 5,388 29
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,098 9,154 56
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 22,230 22,406 176
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 3,245 3,572 327
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 14,412 15,377 965
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,698 14,702 4 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,631 14,636 5 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,729 13,735 6 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,657 13,661 4 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,516 14,530 14
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,364 14,382 18
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,023 15,047 24
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,701 14,751 50
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,754 12,798 44
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 13,191 13,300 109
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) To be released June 29, 2020

