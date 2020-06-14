U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending June 14, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending June 14, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 8,195 units. In second place was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH) with 7,343 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver Proof coin (20CC), with 5,801 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame clad 50c Proof coin (20CE), with 1,856 sold; and the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver coin (20CD), with 1,561 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -56 for the 2019-P Frank Church River Wilderness silver five-ounce Uncirculated coin (19AN), -10 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) (20ABA), and -5 for the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, June 14. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 6/7/20 6/14/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin 9,709 10,655 946 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin 18,312 20,168 1,856 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 14,395 15,956 1,561 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 44,215 50,016 5,801 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,519 2,666 147 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 5,750 6,284 534 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c Kids Set 20,280 21,828 1,548 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,877 31,902 25 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 33,228 33,360 132 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,431 9,455 24 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 36,356 36,887 531 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 24,528 24,630 102 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,809 18,852 43 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,281 16,352 71 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,389 12,447 58 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,538 11,595 57 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,986 11,041 55 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,668 10,793 125 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,404 17,437 33 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,101 14,123 22 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,375 10,404 29 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,586 6,661 75 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,668 5,684 16 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,490 7,497 7 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 3,086 3,188 102 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,180 1,218 38 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,806 1,875 69 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 6,691 6,948 257 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 5,648 5,681 33 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,719 146,719 0 Currently unavailable 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 137,093 137,913 820 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 5/24/20 20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 272,805 272,800 -5 Currently unavailable 20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 Currently unavailable 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 7,709 7,905 196 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,284 15,302 18 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,514 14,527 13 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,644 15,677 33 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,803 14,831 28 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,861 13,805 -56 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 14,980 15,089 109 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,157 12,318 161 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,514 72,600 86 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 50,659 51,985 1,326 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 98,141 99,253 1,112 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 577,572 578,086 514 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 272,013 280,208 8,195 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,352 32,387 35 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,834 28,909 75 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,164 18,185 21 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 28,201 28,286 85 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,367 46,475 108 20RD 2020 Birth Set 12,369 13,008 639 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 11,511 11,934 423 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,446 24,446 0 Currently unavailable SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 73,543 73,676 133 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 54,050 54,729 679 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 400,009 400,531 522 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 206,880 214,223 7,343 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,030 28,101 71 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 23,175 23,638 463 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 329,435 330,064 629 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,415 22,415 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,733 20,799 66 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,271 33,307 36 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,384 4,407 23 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,717 7,747 30 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 9,479 9,561 82 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,347 2,352 5 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,250 2,254 4 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,141 4,154 13 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,020 6,025 5 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,780 3,797 17 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,680 8,692 12 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,316 2,320 4 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,234 2,240 6 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,050 4,059 9 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,955 5,958 3 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,734 3,737 3 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,719 8,731 12 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,128 2,132 4 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,053 2,056 3 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,773 3,782 9 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,680 5,686 6 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,589 3,593 4 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,150 8,164 14 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,441 2,431 -10 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,446 2,446 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,233 4,233 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,934 6,059 125 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,860 8,860 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,070 2,117 47 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,014 2,066 52 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 2,892 2,966 74 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,080 5,160 80 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 2,734 2,875 141 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 6,868 7,035 167 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,827 15,898 71 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,207 15,265 58 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,927 1,927 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,809 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,701 1,733 32 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 11,133 11,303 170 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,904 11,060 156 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 927 942 15 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,025 1,044 19 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,585 1,605 20 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,689 1,708 19 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,222 17,261 39 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,225 16,262 37 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 213,037 213,667 630 18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,112 2,122 10 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,306 2,317 11 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,689 6,708 19 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,330 6,345 15 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 58,259 58,437 178 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 36,453 36,673 220 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 31,938 32,561 623 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,011 2,027 16 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,992 1,998 6 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,662 6,695 33 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,010 6,034 24 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 41,803 41,998 195 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,386 2,398 12 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,193 2,202 9 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,076 6,108 32 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,699 5,721 22 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,112 2,127 15 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,003 2,011 8 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,581 5,612 31 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,359 5,388 29 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,098 9,154 56 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 22,230 22,406 176 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 3,245 3,572 327 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 14,412 15,377 965 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,698 14,702 4 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,631 14,636 5 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,729 13,735 6 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,657 13,661 4 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,516 14,530 14 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,364 14,382 18 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,023 15,047 24 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,701 14,751 50 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,754 12,798 44 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 13,191 13,300 109 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) To be released June 29, 2020

