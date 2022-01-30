U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending January 30, 2022

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 30, 2022. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 silver coin (22CL), which sold 796 units. In second place was the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG) with 717 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50-cent clad coin (22CN), with 683 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set (22CR), with 512 sold; and the 2021 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (21RJ), with 492 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -36 for the 2021-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin, Flying Eagle (21EMN), -32 for the 2021-D Morgan silver Tribute dollar (21XG), -23 for the 2021-(P) Peace silver Tribute dollar (21XH), -21 for the 2021-(P) Morgan silver Tribute dollar (21XE), and -18 for the 2021-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar (21XF).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, January 30. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 1/23/2022 1/30/2022 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 13,637 13,637 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 26,574 26,574 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 32,583 32,583 0 Product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 21,319 21,319 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 68,758 68,758 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 25,721 25,721 0 Product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,263 3,263 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 8,072 8,072 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 22,530 22,530 0 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 12,603 12,603 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 33,443 33,443 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,998 9,998 0 Product limit 10,000 National Law Enforcement Museum 21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,186 10,186 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,308 23,308 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,423 9,422 -1 Mintage limit 400,000 21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,705 29,704 -1 Mintage limit 400,000 21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,394 4,394 0 Product limit 7,500 Christa McAuliffe 21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,027 16,027 0 Mintage limit 350,000 21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,225 54,225 0 Mintage limit 350,000 Negro Leagues Baseball 22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Coin 10,916 11,599 683 Mintage limit 400,000 22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 5,147 5,464 317 Mintage limit 400,000 22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Coin 10,927 11,723 796 Mintage limit 400,000 22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 822 854 32 Mintage limit 400,000 22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,996 19,997 1 Mintage limit 400,000 22CN 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Coin 6,282 6,540 258 Mintage limit 50,000 22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,022 1,064 42 Mintage limit 50,000 22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 8,531 9,043 512 Product limit 15,000 22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-CoinProof Set (P)(S)(W) 2,611 2,740 129 Product limit 5,000 PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,799 146,799 0 19EM040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,909 29,909 0 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,390 138,390 0 19EG040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 357,110 357,110 0 20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,263 154,263 0 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 191,259 191,259 0 20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 0 20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,713 74,713 0 21EA 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,509 299,509 0 Product limit 327,440 21EA040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 21EAN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 298,629 298,624 -5 Product limit 300,000 21EAN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 21EGN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 172,906 172,890 -16 Product limit 175,000 21EGN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 21EMN 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 198,109 198,073 -36 Product limit 200,000 21EMN040 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 645 645 0 21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 123,994 123,976 -18 Mintage limit 125,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,644 16,644 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,287 16,287 0 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,277 16,277 0 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,211 16,211 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,310 16,310 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,326 15,326 0 20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,545 13,545 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 0 Mintage limit 13,750 21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,815 19,815 0 Mintage limit 20,000 1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM 21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark 173,478 173,462 -16 Product limit 175,000 21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark 173,216 173,203 -13 Product limit 175,000 21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 173,723 173,691 -32 Product limit 175,000 21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,124 174,106 -18 Product limit 175,000 21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 173,927 173,906 -21 Product limit 175,000 21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar 198,794 198,771 -23 Product limit 200,000 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 30,856 30,969 113 S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 21,912 21,930 18 S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 21,473 21,503 30 S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,329 15,348 19 S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,178 14,190 12 S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,645 13,657 12 S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,124 15,133 9 S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,590 12,598 8 S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,385 12,395 10 S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,304 12,329 25 S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal To be released February 14, 2022 U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS S20MA 2021-(P) Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,902 9,902 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MB 2021-(P) Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,850 9,850 0 Mintage limit 10,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,872 5,872 0 19EC 2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,823 8,823 0 20EB 2020-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,784 5,784 0 20EC 2020-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,446 2,446 0 20ED 2020-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,232 4,232 0 20EE 2020-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 12,459 12,459 0 20EF 2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 11,573 11,573 0 20XE 2020-W 1-oz. AGE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 1,939 1,939 0 Mintage limit 1,945 20EH 2020-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc Coin 6,284 6,284 0 Mintage limit 7,000 21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,404 4,403 -1 21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,586 1,586 0 21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,682 2,682 0 21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,949 7,949 0 21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,155 8,155 0 Product limit 8,200 21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,924 8,922 -2 21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,552 5,552 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,985 1,985 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,333 3,333 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,832 9,832 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000 21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,188 10,183 -5 Product limit 10,250 21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,974 4,974 0 Product limit 5,000 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,844 14,844 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 0 21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,854 16,854 0 FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,852 1,862 10 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,896 2,896 0 Mintage limit 3,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 34,800 34,830 30 Mintage limit 100,000 17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 46,108 46,187 79 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 24,609 24,609 0 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 12,304 12,299 -5 Mintage limit 12,500 END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY 20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500 20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 0 Mintage limit 20,000 400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE 20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 0 Product limit 4,850 20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200 20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 0 Mintage limit 5,200 20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,686 18,706 20 Mintage limit 30,000 20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,604 9,609 5 Mintage limit 10,000 21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 4,858 4,907 49 Mintage limit 12,000 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 15,059 15,064 5 Mintage limit 20,000 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 0 Mintage limit 15,000 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,147 9,255 108 Mintage limit 13,000 21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,586 9,598 12 Mintage limit 15,000 U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 79,046 79,084 38 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 0 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 138,556 138,667 111 20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 102,640 102,766 126 21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 71,657 71,823 166 21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 46,257 46,326 69 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 600,423 600,423 0 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 465,080 465,080 0 21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 483,648 484,365 717 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 34,032 34,032 0 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,530 29,530 0 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 19,097 19,097 0 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,964 46,964 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 0 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 0 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,443 0 21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,791 29,791 0 21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0 21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,508 412,508 0 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,184 313,183 -1 21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 275,964 276,440 476 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,995 49,995 0 Product limit 50,000 21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,421 48,417 -4 Product limit 50,000 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 32,252 32,252 0 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,791 24,791 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 346,117 346,117 0 20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,787 211,787 0 21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 196,692 197,184 492 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 0 20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 0 OTHER SPECIAL SETS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 38,618 38,633 15 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 18,708 18,768 60 20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 9,525 9,657 132 Product limit 35,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,249 4,249 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,923 6,923 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,951 3,951 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,861 8,861 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,445 2,445 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,881 6,881 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,931 3,931 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,819 8,819 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,440 2,440 0 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,446 2,446 0 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,911 6,911 0 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,446 2,446 0 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,427 2,427 0 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,180 4,180 0 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,912 6,912 0 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,876 8,876 0 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,991 6,991 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 0 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 0 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 0 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,895 6,895 0 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,013 4,013 0 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 0 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 0 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 0 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,154 6,168 14 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,005 4,005 0 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,879 8,879 0 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 0 20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 0 20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 0 20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,896 5,919 23 20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,932 3,932 0 20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,834 8,834 0 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,499 0 20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 0 20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 0 20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,528 6,543 15 20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,953 3,953 0 20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,841 8,841 0 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0 21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0 21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0 21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,375 5,375 0 21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,358 3,358 0 21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0 THREE-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,085 15,102 17 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,025 15,040 15 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 0 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,415 15,415 0 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 0 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 14,550 14,569 19 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 0 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 15,410 15,409 -1 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 15,374 15,387 13 20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 15,349 15,349 0 20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,392 15,392 0 21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,471 15,471 0 AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2022 Maya Angelou 22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) To be released February 7, 2022 22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) To be released February 7, 2022 22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) To be released February 7, 2022 22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) To be released February 7, 2022 KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 11,534 11,534 0 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,132 24,132 0 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 11,776 11,776 0 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,312 24,312 0 21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,969 9,968 -1 21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,953 21,953 0 PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 George H.W. Bush 20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 20,709 20,775 66 20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 17,960 18,028 68 20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 1,901 1,914 13 20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 3,463 3,475 12 20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 0 20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 0 COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS 20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 0 NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,776 17,776 0 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 17,075 17,075 0 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,971 17,013 42 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,030 16,030 0 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,888 1,888 0 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,956 1,956 0 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 0 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 0 21NA 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,047 15,109 62 21NB 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,522 14,591 69 21NC 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,368 1,373 5 21ND 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,745 1,750 5 21NE 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0 21NF 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0 22NA 2022 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) To be released February 9, 2022 22NB 2022 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) To be released February 9, 2022 22NC 2022 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) To be released February 9, 2022 22ND 2022 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) To be released February 9, 2022 22NE 2022 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) To be released February 9, 2022 22NF 2022 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) To be released February 9, 2022 AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 20,164 20,184 20 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 23,368 23,380 12 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,723 2,726 3 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,933 2,936 3 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,115 8,119 4 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,543 7,545 2 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,774 2,778 4 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,599 2,602 3 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,728 8,737 9 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,465 7,471 6 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,315 3,317 2 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,035 3,039 4 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,742 7,745 3 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,020 7,021 1 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,992 2,995 3 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,906 2,909 3 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,101 7,105 4 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,672 6,673 1 2020 Connecticut 20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,736 2,736 0 20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 0 20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 0 20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,425 6,425 0 2020 Massachusetts 20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 0 20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,744 2,744 0 20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 0 20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,481 6,481 0 2020 Maryland 20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 0 20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 0 20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 0 20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 0 2020 South Carolina 20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,734 2,734 0 20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 0 20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 0 20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,399 6,399 0 2021 New Hampshire 21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,787 2,787 0 21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,997 6,997 0 21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,004 7,004 0 2021 Virginia 21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,567 2,577 10 21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,666 2,678 12 21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,983 6,983 0 21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,536 6,543 7 2021 New York 21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0 21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,765 2,765 0 21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,986 6,986 0 21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,979 6,979 0 2021 North Carolina 21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,585 2,602 17 21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,493 2,507 14 21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,729 6,740 11 21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,368 6,379 11 2022 Rhode Island 22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) To be released February 23, 2022 22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) To be released February 23, 2022 22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) To be released February 23, 2022 22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) To be released February 23, 2022 PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 244,370 244,470 100 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 66,722 66,744 22 Mintage limit 75,000 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 51,093 51,111 18 Mintage limit 75,000 19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 46,989 46,997 8 Mintage limit 75,000 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 43,650 43,667 17 Mintage limit 75,000 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 43,863 43,871 8 Mintage limit 50,000 20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 43,563 43,608 45 Mintage limit 50,000 20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 44,687 44,795 108 Mintage limit 50,000 20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 37,036 37,068 32 Mintage limit 50,000

