U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending January 21, 2024

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 21, 2024. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS), which sold 37,434 units. In second place was the 2024-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (24EA), with 27,896 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2024 Congratulations Set (24RF), with 8,998 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,448 sold, and the 2023-S Peace silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XL), with 1,196 sold.
Last week saw a downward adjustment of -62 for the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), -9 for the 2023-P American Liberty one-ounce high relief silver medal (23DB), -9 for the 2022-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (22EA), and -1 for the 2018 one-ounce American Platinum Eagle $100 Proof coin (18EJ).
On January 16, the Mint released the 2024 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin (24EA) and the 2024 Congratulations Set (24RF).
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, January 21. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
|Week Ending
|+/-
|Notes
|1/14/2024
|1/21/2024
|COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
|2021 National Law Enforcement Museum
|21CF
|2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin
|10,171
|10,171
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CE
|2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin
|23,307
|23,307
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CD
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin
|9,422
|9,422
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CC
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin
|29,701
|29,701
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CB
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin
|1,753
|1,753
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CA
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,473
|1,473
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CG
|2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set
|4,391
|4,391
|0
|Product limit 7,500
|2021 Christa McAuliffe
|21CJ
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin
|16,025
|16,025
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|21CH
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin
|54,222
|54,222
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|2022 Negro Leagues Baseball
|22CN
|2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|9,792
|9,792
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CM
|2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin
|19,018
|19,018
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CL
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|8,445
|8,445
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CK
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin
|22,695
|22,695
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CS
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark
|19,687
|19,687
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CJ
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,507
|1,507
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CH
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,534
|1,534
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CR
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set
|10,668
|10,668
|0
|Product limit 15,000
|22CP
|2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W)
|3,823
|3,823
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
|22CF
|2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|12,264
|12,264
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CE
|2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin
|22,906
|22,906
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CD
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|14,168
|14,168
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CC
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin
|48,432
|48,432
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CQ
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized
|24,871
|24,871
|0
|Product limit 25,000
|22CB
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,677
|1,677
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CA
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin
|2,782
|2,782
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CG
|2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W)
|4,893
|4,893
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|2023 Harriet Tubman
|24CP
|2024-D Harriet Tubman 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|4,283
|4,526
|243
|Mintage limit 750,000
|24CN
|2024-S Harriet Tubman 50c Clad PF Coin
|7,547
|8,004
|457
|Mintage limit 750,000
|24CM
|2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|4,199
|4,525
|326
|Mintage limit 400,000
|24CL
|2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 Silver PF Coin
|9,963
|10,890
|927
|Mintage limit 400,000
|24CK
|2024-W Harriet Tubman $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|704
|741
|37
|Mintage limit 50,000
|24CJ
|2024-W Harriet Tubman $5 Gold PF Coin
|941
|1,014
|73
|Mintage limit 50,000
|24CR
|2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(P)(W)
|2,676
|2,844
|168
|Product limit 5,000
|PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
|AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EA
|2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|361,035
|361,035
|0
|18EM
|2018-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|158,827
|158,827
|0
|19EA
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|348,897
|348,897
|0
|19EG
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|138,998
|138,998
|0
|19XE
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin
|29,913
|29,913
|0
|20EA
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|365,714
|365,714
|0
|20EA040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|600
|600
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000)
|20EG
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|154,261
|154,261
|0
|20EG040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|15
|15
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600)
|20EM
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|198,876
|198,876
|0
|20EM040
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|440
|440
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600)
|20XF
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv.
|74,709
|74,709
|0
|21EA
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle
|299,898
|299,898
|0
|Product limit 327,440
|21EA040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|686
|686
|0
|(Total coins: 27,440)
|21EAN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|300,096
|300,096
|0
|Product limit 300,000
|21EAN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,142
|2,142
|0
|(Total coins: 85,680)
|21EGN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle
|174,931
|174,931
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21EGN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|324
|324
|0
|(Total coins: 12,960)
|21EMN
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|199,744
|199,744
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|21EMN040
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|652
|652
|0
|(Total coins: 26,080)
|21XJ
|2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W)
|124,917
|124,917
|0
|Mintage limit 125,000
|22EA
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|497,503
|497,494
|-9
|22EA 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|4,106
|4,106
|0
|(Total coins: 164,240)
|22EG
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|160,053
|160,053
|0
|Product limit 160,000
|22EG 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|987
|987
|0
|(Total coins: 39,480)
|22EM
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|199,698
|199,698
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|22EM 040
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,925
|2,925
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|23EA
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|436,376
|436,376
|0
|23EA 040
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,119
|2,119
|0
|(Total coins: 84,760)
|23EG
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|136,349
|136,537
|188
|23EG 040
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|599
|599
|0
|(Total coins: 23,960)
|23EM
|2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|176,537
|176,988
|451
|23EM 040
|2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|743
|743
|0
|(Total coins: 29,720)
|24EA
|2024-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|218,692
|246,588
|27,896
|Official release date January 16, 2024
|24EA040
|2024-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|1,181
|1,181
|(Total coins: 47,240)
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
|NR5
|2014-P Everglades Nat’l Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|22,754
|22,754
|0
|16AK
|2016-P Cumberland Gap Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|18,719
|18,719
|0
|16AN
|2016-P Ft. Moultrie at Ft. Sumter Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|17,886
|17,886
|0
|17AJ
|2017-P Effigy Mounds Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|17,284
|17,289
|5
|18AJ
|2018-P Pictured Rocks Nat’l Lakeshore 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|17,774
|17,774
|0
|18AL
|2018-P Voyageurs Nat’l Park5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,851
|16,851
|0
|18AM
|2018-P Cumberland Island Nat’l Seashore 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,450
|16,461
|11
|19AK
|2019-P American Memorial Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,309
|16,309
|0
|19AM
|2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,309
|16,309
|0
|20AJ
|2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,781
|15,781
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|20AK
|2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,357
|15,360
|3
|20AL
|2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,566
|13,566
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AM
|2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,580
|13,583
|3
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AN
|2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,613
|13,613
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
|21AJ
|2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|19,924
|19,924
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
|21XC
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc.
|173,798
|173,798
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XD
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc.
|173,550
|173,550
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XG
|2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|174,715
|174,715
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XF
|2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|174,879
|174,879
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XE
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|174,854
|174,854
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XH
|2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|199,940
|199,940
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|23XE
|2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|260,432
|260,476
|44
|Mintage limit 275,000
|23XE 040
|2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each)
|330
|330
|0
|(Total coins: 13,200)
|23XF
|2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|337,998
|339,446
|1,448
|Mintage limit 400,000
|23XF 040
|2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each)
|443
|443
|0
|(Total coins: 15,400)
|23XH
|2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc.
|258,814
|258,896
|82
|Mintage limit 275,000
|23XH 040
|2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each)
|338
|338
|0
|(Total coins: 13,520)
|23XL
|2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF
|307,893
|309,089
|1,196
|Mintage limit 400,000
|23XL 040
|2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each)
|438
|438
|0
|(Total coins: 15,440)
|23XS
|2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Rev. PF Set
|210,704
|248,138
|37,434
|Mintage limit 250,000
|PRESIDENTIAL SILVER MEDALS PROGRAM
|S801
|George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|35,112
|35,121
|9
|S802
|John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|23,634
|23,653
|19
|S803
|Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|24,236
|24,241
|5
|S804
|James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,887
|16,896
|9
|S805
|James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|15,272
|15,277
|5
|S806
|John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|14,792
|14,808
|16
|S807
|Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,651
|16,658
|7
|S808
|Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,734
|13,738
|4
|S809
|William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,576
|13,580
|4
|S810
|John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,638
|13,645
|7
|S811
|James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,233
|13,240
|7
|S812
|Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,992
|12,997
|5
|S813
|Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,612
|12,618
|6
|S814
|Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,483
|12,489
|6
|S815
|James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,219
|12,225
|6
|S816
|Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|18,554
|18,574
|20
|S817
|Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,322
|12,333
|11
|S818
|Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,011
|13,034
|23
|U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
|S20MA
|Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,953
|9,953
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MB
|Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,955
|9,955
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MC
|Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,987
|9,987
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22MD
|Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,575
|9,575
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22ME
|Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,988
|9,988
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|SAF1
|Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,790
|19,826
|36
|SCG1
|Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal
|17,480
|17,494
|14
|SNV1
|Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,451
|19,518
|67
|SMC1
|Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal
|18,170
|18,228
|58
|AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
|16EB
|2016-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|26,374
|26,374
|0
|19EB
|2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,894
|5,894
|0
|19EC
|2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,978
|1,978
|0
|19EE
|2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|10,912
|10,912
|0
|19EF
|2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|8,999
|8,999
|0
|20EF
|2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|11,656
|11,662
|6
|21EB
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|4,493
|4,493
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21EC
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|1,593
|1,593
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21ED
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|2,696
|2,696
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EE
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|7,995
|7,995
|0
|Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
|21EF
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles
|8,191
|8,191
|0
|Product limit 8,200
|21EHN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle
|8,962
|8,962
|0
|Mintage limit 9,100
|21EBN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|5,614
|5,614
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21ECN
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|1,994
|1,994
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21EDN
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|3,355
|3,355
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EEN
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|9,920
|9,920
|0
|Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
|21EFN
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle
|10,206
|10,206
|0
|Product limit 10,250
|21XK
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle
|4,995
|4,995
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|22EH
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|8,848
|8,848
|0
|Mintage limit 9,000
|22EB
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,913
|5,913
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|22EC
|2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,970
|1,970
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
|22ED
|2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,464
|4,464
|0
|Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
|22EE
|2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|13,806
|13,806
|0
|Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
|22EF
|2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|9,906
|9,906
|0
|Product limit 10,000
|23EH
|2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|5,912
|5,943
|31
|Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000
|23EB
|2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|6,457
|6,457
|0
|Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
|23EC
|2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|2,002
|2,002
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
|23ED
|2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,480
|4,480
|0
|Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
|23EE
|2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|13,416
|13,417
|1
|Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
|23EF
|2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|9,408
|9,409
|1
|Mintage limit 13,000
|AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
|20EL
|2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|11,887
|11,887
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21EL
|2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|16,969
|16,969
|0
|22EL
|2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|15,943
|15,943
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|23EL
|2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|14,389
|14,440
|51
|Product limit 16,000
|FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
|20PC
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,960
|1,961
|1
|Mintage limit 2,000
|20PB
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin
|2,939
|2,940
|1
|AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
|UH9
|2016-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. Silver Medal
|12,185
|12,185
|0
|17XA
|2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin
|39,100
|39,108
|8
|Mintage limit 100,000
|17XB
|2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal
|55,187
|55,187
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18XF
|2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin
|58,676
|58,753
|77
|Mintage limit 135,000
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin
|24,609
|24,609
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|44,928
|44,928
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|21DA
|2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin
|12,471
|12,471
|0
|Mintage limit 12,500
|22DB
|2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|74,306
|74,307
|1
|Mintage limit 75,000
|23DA
|2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin
|12,146
|12,146
|0
|Mintage limit 12,500
|23DB
|2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|30,616
|30,607
|-9
|Mintage limit 75,000
|END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
|20XG
|2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin
|7,366
|7,366
|0
|Mintage limit 7,500
|20XH
|2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,699
|19,699
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
|20XA
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set
|4,743
|4,743
|—
|Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
|20XB
|2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set
|9,072
|9,072
|0
|Product limit 9,200
|20XC
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin
|4,881
|4,881
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
|20XD
|2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal
|19,613
|19,613
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EK
|2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|18,833
|18,833
|0
|Mintage limit 30,000
|20EK
|2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|9,746
|9,746
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|21EK
|2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin
|5,170
|5,170
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000
|22EK
|2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin
|7,367
|7,367
|0
|Mintage limit 7,500
|23EK
|2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|5,125
|5,146
|21
|Mintage limit 6,000
|AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EJ
|2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|16,125
|16,124
|-1
|Mintage limit 20,000
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|11,268
|11,268
|—
|LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
|20EJ
|2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,835
|9,835
|0
|Mintage limit 13,000
|21EJ
|2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,884
|9,884
|0
|Mintage limit 15,000
|22EJ
|2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,938
|9,938
|0
|Mintage limit 15,000
|23EJ
|2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|8,176
|8,189
|13
|Mintage limit 12,000
|U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
|PROOF SETS
|ATB Quarters Proof Sets
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|84,519
|84,552
|33
|20AP
|2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set
|64,242
|64,242
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|148,000
|148,047
|47
|20GA
|2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|107,052
|107,052
|0
|21GA
|2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|84,611
|84,619
|8
|21GC
|2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|49,542
|49,542
|0
|22GA
|2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|78,442
|78,489
|47
|22GC
|2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|49,491
|49,491
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|23GA
|2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set
|52,722
|52,843
|121
|Mintage and product limit 80,055
|23GC
|2023-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|35,897
|36,066
|169
|Mintage limit 55,044
|American Women Quarters Proof Sets
|22WP
|2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|42,821
|42,821
|0
|23WP
|2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|54,608
|54,692
|84
|U.S. Mint Proof Sets
|19RG
|2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|601,364
|601,364
|0
|20RG
|2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel)
|464,658
|464,658
|0
|21RG
|2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|512,793
|512,793
|0
|22RG
|2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|400,014
|400,014
|0
|23RG
|2023-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|364,573
|364,511
|-62
|Other Proof Sets
|16RF
|2016-W Congratulations Set
|4,135
|4,135
|0
|19RF
|2019-W Congratulations Set
|31,638
|31,638
|0
|20RD
|2020 Birth Set
|29,330
|29,330
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20RE
|2020 Happy Birthday Set
|16,738
|16,738
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20RF
|2020 Congratulations Set
|24,468
|24,468
|0
|21RD
|2021 Birth Set
|29,789
|29,789
|0
|21RE
|2021 Happy Birthday Set
|16,984
|16,984
|0
|21RF
|2021 Congratulations Set
|39,997
|39,997
|0
|22RF
|2022 Congratulations Set
|29,710
|29,710
|0
|Product limit 30,000
|23RF
|2023 Congratulations Set
|39,237
|39,258
|21
|Product limit 40,000
|24RF
|2024 Congratulations Set
|4,896
|13,894
|8,998
|Product limit 55,000
|SILVER PROOF SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|19AQ
|2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|78,585
|78,585
|0
|20AQ
|2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set
|64,012
|64,012
|0
|American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|22WS
|2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set
|57,689
|57,689
|0
|23WS
|2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set
|44,310
|44,349
|39
|U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
|18RH
|2018-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|332,273
|332,273
|0
|19RH
|2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent)
|412,708
|412,708
|0
|20RH
|2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel)
|313,183
|313,183
|0
|21RH
|2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|302,041
|302,098
|57
|22RH
|2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|247,146
|247,235
|89
|23RH
|2023-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|187,229
|187,934
|705
|Product limit 260,040
|Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
|19RC
|2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|49,927
|49,927
|0
|20RC
|2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|50,061
|50,061
|0
|Product limit 50,000
|21RCN
|2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|48,712
|48,712
|0
|Product limit 50,000
|22RC
|2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|49,668
|49,668
|0
|Product limit 50,000
|23RC
|2023-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|23,057
|23,450
|393
|Product limit 50,000
|UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
|U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
|20RJ
|2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|211,787
|211,787
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21RJ
|2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|228,064
|228,187
|123
|22RJ
|2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|249,209
|249,461
|252
|Product limit 250,000
|23RJ
|2023 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|168,092
|169,269
|1,177
|Product limit 185,000
|CIRCULATING COIN SETS
|18AC
|2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,641
|22,641
|0
|19AC
|2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,819
|22,819
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AC
|2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|24,849
|24,849
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|OTHER SPECIAL SETS
|19XGB
|2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S)
|43,649
|43,676
|27
|19RX
|2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set
|24,880
|24,882
|2
|20PA
|2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S)
|11,401
|11,412
|11
|Product limit 35,000
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
|20ABD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,471
|2,471
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,470
|2,470
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,281
|4,281
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|6,963
|6,963
|0
|20ARE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 coins) (S)
|4,013
|4,013
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
|20ABG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,488
|2,488
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,422
|2,422
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,156
|4,156
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|6,983
|6,983
|0
|20ARH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 coins) (S)
|4,005
|4,005
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|8,969
|8,969
|0
|2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
|20ABK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,415
|2,415
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,331
|2,331
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,183
|4,183
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|6,956
|6,956
|0
|20ARL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 coins) (S)
|3,961
|3,961
|0
|20ARM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|8,834
|8,834
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
|20ABN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,499
|2,499
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,478
|2,478
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,193
|4,193
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|6,958
|6,958
|0
|20ARP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 coins) (S)
|3,993
|3,993
|0
|20ARQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|0
|2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
|21ABA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,367
|2,367
|0
|21ABB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,380
|2,380
|0
|21ABC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,031
|4,031
|0
|21ARA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,374
|5,374
|0
|21ARB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 coins) (S)
|3,358
|3,358
|0
|21ARC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,642
|7,642
|0
|THREE-COIN SETS
|18AE
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S)
|15,241
|15,241
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AF
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S)
|15,266
|15,266
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AG
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S)
|15,421
|15,421
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AH
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S)
|15,421
|15,421
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|19AD
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S)
|15,423
|15,423
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AE
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S)
|15,415
|15,415
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AF
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S)
|15,419
|15,419
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AG
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S)
|15,394
|15,394
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AH
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S)
|15,379
|15,379
|0
|20AD
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S)
|15,385
|15,385
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AE
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S)
|15,409
|15,409
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AF
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S)
|15,387
|15,387
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AG
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S)
|15,349
|15,349
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AH
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S)
|15,392
|15,392
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21AD
|2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S)
|15,472
|15,472
|0
|AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2022 Maya Angelou
|22WBA
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,858
|1,858
|0
|22WBB
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,861
|1,861
|0
|22WRA
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,940
|5,940
|0
|22WRB
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,588
|7,588
|0
|2022 Dr. Sally Ride
|22WBC
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,854
|1,854
|0
|22WBD
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,852
|1,852
|0
|22WRC
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,926
|5,926
|0
|22WRD
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,603
|7,603
|0
|2023 Bessie Coleman
|23WBA
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P)
|5,454
|5,469
|15
|23WBB
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D)
|4,835
|4,844
|9
|23WRA
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,680
|5,689
|9
|23WRB
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|12,509
|12,509
|0
|2022 Wilma Mankiller
|22WBE
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,852
|1,852
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBF
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,827
|1,831
|4
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRE
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,917
|5,917
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRF
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,616
|7,616
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2022 Nina Otero-Warren
|22WBG
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,854
|1,856
|2
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBH
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,855
|1,855
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRG
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,888
|5,888
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRH
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,639
|7,639
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2022 Anna May Wong
|22WBJ
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,860
|1,860
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBK
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,858
|1,858
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRJ
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,936
|5,936
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRK
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|7,617
|7,617
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole
|23WBC
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P)
|7,072
|7,076
|4
|Product limit 7,860
|23WBD
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D)
|4,452
|4,455
|3
|Product limit 7,860
|23WRC
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|5,544
|5,553
|9
|Product limit 9,140
|23WRD
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|12,585
|12,585
|0
|Product limit 12,620
|2023 Eleanor Roosevelt
|23WBE
|2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (P)
|4,195
|4,198
|3
|Product limit 7,860
|23WBF
|2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,903
|3,905
|2
|Product limit 7,860
|23WRE
|2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|4,323
|4,336
|13
|Product limit 9,140
|23WRF
|2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|12,678
|12,678
|0
|Product limit 12,620
|2023 Jovita Idar
|23WBG
|2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,798
|3,803
|5
|Product limit 7,860
|23WBH
|2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,478
|3,484
|6
|Product limit 7,860
|23WRG
|2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|3,552
|3,562
|10
|Product limit 9,140
|23WRH
|2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|12,568
|12,578
|10
|Product limit 12,620
|2023 Maria Tallchief
|23WBJ
|2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,779
|1,793
|14
|Product limit 7,860
|23WBK
|2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,620
|1,625
|5
|Product limit 7,860
|23WRJ
|2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D)
|3,238
|3,248
|10
|Product limit 9,140
|23WRK
|2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S)
|12,130
|12,147
|17
|Product limit 12,620
|KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|21KA
|2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|9,976
|9,976
|0
|21KB
|2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|21,989
|21,989
|0
|22KA
|2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|10,999
|10,999
|0
|Product limit 11,000
|22KB
|2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|21,926
|21,926
|0
|Product limit 22,000
|23KA
|2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|10,887
|11,020
|133
|Product limit 11,000
|23KB
|2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|24,979
|24,979
|0
|Product limit 25,000
|PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS
|BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
|2020 George H.W. Bush
|20PD
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P)
|24,916
|24,916
|0
|20PE
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D)
|22,733
|22,780
|47
|20PF
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P)
|2,918
|2,925
|7
|20PG
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D)
|4,435
|4,446
|11
|20PH
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,695
|2,695
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20PJ
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,098
|2,098
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS
|20PK
|2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
|9,876
|9,876
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS
|BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
|2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich
|20NA
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|17,353
|17,353
|0
|20NB
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|16,030
|16,030
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NC
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,888
|1,888
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ND
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,956
|1,956
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NE
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,960
|1,960
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NF
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,981
|1,981
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2021 American Indians in Military Service
|21NA
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|15,975
|15,975
|0
|21NB
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|14,967
|14,967
|0
|21NC
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,789
|1,789
|0
|21ND
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,795
|1,795
|0
|21NE
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,704
|1,704
|0
|21NF
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,618
|1,618
|0
|2022 Ely Parker
|22NA
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|13,996
|13,996
|0
|22NB
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|13,959
|13,959
|0
|22NC
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,699
|1,699
|0
|22ND
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,613
|1,613
|0
|22NE
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,698
|1,698
|0
|22NF
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,699
|1,699
|0
|2023 Maria Tallchief
|23NA
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|13,917
|13,917
|0
|23NB
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|13,714
|13,780
|66
|23NC
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,393
|1,403
|10
|23ND
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,512
|1,522
|10
|23NE
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,690
|1,695
|5
|23NF
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,694
|1,694
|0
|AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2018 American Innovators
|18GBA
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,935
|2,935
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GBE
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,954
|2,954
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GRA
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P)
|22,690
|22,706
|16
|18GRE
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D)
|25,562
|25,571
|9
|2019 Delaware
|19GBA
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,189
|3,191
|2
|19GBE
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,354
|3,356
|2
|19GRA
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P)
|9,034
|9,043
|9
|19GRE
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D)
|8,313
|8,319
|6
|2019 Pennsylvania
|19GBB
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,631
|3,641
|10
|19GBF
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,021
|3,028
|7
|19GRB
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P)
|10,302
|10,314
|12
|19GRF
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D)
|8,433
|8,443
|10
|2019 New Jersey
|19GBC
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,898
|3,898
|0
|19GBG
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,549
|3,554
|5
|19GRC
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,973
|8,982
|9
|19GRG
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,954
|7,961
|7
|2019 Georgia
|19GBD
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,435
|3,439
|4
|19GBH
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,298
|3,302
|4
|19GRD
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,012
|8,016
|4
|19GRH
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,460
|7,470
|10
|2020 Connecticut
|20GBA
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,736
|2,736
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBE
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,747
|2,747
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRA
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,496
|6,496
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRE
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,425
|6,425
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Massachusetts
|20GBB
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,746
|2,746
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBF
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,744
|2,744
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRB
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,486
|6,486
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRF
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,481
|6,481
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Maryland
|20GBC
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,725
|2,725
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBG
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,737
|2,737
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRC
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,493
|6,493
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRG
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,471
|6,471
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 South Carolina
|20GBD
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,734
|2,734
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBH
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,378
|2,378
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRD
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,378
|6,378
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRH
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,399
|6,399
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2021 New Hampshire
|21GBA
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,789
|2,789
|0
|21GBE
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,790
|2,790
|0
|21GRA
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,017
|7,017
|0
|21GRE
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,017
|7,017
|0
|2021 Virginia
|21GBB
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,796
|2,796
|0
|21GBF
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,786
|2,786
|0
|21GRB
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,015
|7,015
|0
|21GRF
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,010
|7,010
|0
|2021 New York
|21GBC
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,786
|2,786
|0
|21GBG
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,785
|2,785
|0
|21GRC
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,006
|7,006
|0
|21GRG
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,013
|7,013
|0
|2021 North Carolina
|21GBD
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,789
|2,789
|0
|21GBH
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,790
|2,790
|0
|21GRD
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,010
|7,010
|0
|21GRH
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,018
|7,018
|0
|2022 Rhode Island
|22GBA
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,789
|2,789
|0
|22GBE
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,786
|2,786
|0
|22GRA
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,010
|7,010
|0
|22GRE
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,007
|7,007
|0
|2022 Vermont
|22GBB
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,787
|2,787
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBF
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,776
|2,776
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRB
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,023
|7,023
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRF
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,011
|7,011
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|2022 Kentucky
|22GBC
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,768
|2,768
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBG
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,778
|2,778
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRC
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,004
|7,004
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRG
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,993
|6,993
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|2022 Tennessee
|22GBD
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,781
|2,781
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBH
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,780
|2,785
|5
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRD
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,013
|7,013
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRH
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,008
|7,010
|2
|Product limit 7,020
|2023 Ohio
|23GBA
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,958
|2,959
|1
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBE
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,737
|2,738
|1
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRA
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,015
|8,015
|0
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRE
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,973
|6,973
|0
|Product limit 7,000
|23GBB
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,620
|2,629
|9
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBF
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,525
|2,535
|10
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRB
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,989
|7,989
|0
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRF
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,985
|6,985
|0
|Product limit 7,000
|23GBC
|2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,993
|2,993
|0
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBG
|2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,766
|2,766
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRC
|2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,022
|8,022
|0
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRG
|2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,986
|6,986
|0
|Product limit 7,000
|23GBD
|2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,048
|2,059
|11
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBH
|2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,095
|2,102
|7
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRD
|2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,540
|7,561
|21
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRH
|2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,800
|6,816
|16
|Product limit 7,000
|PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS
|Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above.
|18GA
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin
|253,484
|253,535
|51
|18GE
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin
|74,720
|74,720
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19GE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin
|70,540
|70,559
|19
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GF
|2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin
|55,011
|55,037
|26
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GG
|2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin
|50,517
|50,537
|20
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GH
|2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin
|47,114
|47,135
|21
|Mintage limit 75,000
|20GE
|2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin
|46,689
|46,706
|17
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GF
|2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin
|48,945
|48,991
|46
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GG
|2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin
|49,736
|49,736
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GH
|2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin
|41,289
|41,318
|29
|Mintage limit 50,000
