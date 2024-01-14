U.S. Mint sales report: Week Ending January 14, 2024

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 14, 2024. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2024-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (24EA), which sold 197,445 units. In second place was the 2024 Congratulations Set (24RF), with 2,502 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 silver Proof coin (24CL), with 1,405 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,262 sold, and the 2023 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (23RJ), with 1,213 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -6,850 for the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS), -1,390 for the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), -26 for the 2023-P American Liberty one-ounce high relief silver medal (23DB), -4 for the 2022-S Limited Edition Silver Proof Set (22RC), and -4 for the 2022-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (22EA).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, January 14. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 1/7/2024 1/14/2024 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000 21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000 21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000 21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000 21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500 2021 Christa McAuliffe 21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000 21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball 22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,792 9,792 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 19,018 19,018 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 8,445 8,445 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 22,695 22,695 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,687 19,687 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,507 1,507 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,534 1,534 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,668 10,668 0 Product limit 15,000 22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,823 3,823 0 Product limit 5,000 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 12,264 12,264 0 Mintage limit 750,000 22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 22,906 22,906 0 Mintage limit 750,000 22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 14,168 14,168 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 48,432 48,432 0 Mintage limit 400,000 22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,871 24,871 0 Product limit 25,000 22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,677 1,677 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 2,782 2,782 0 Mintage limit 50,000 22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 4,893 4,893 0 Product limit 5,000 2023 Harriet Tubman 24CP 2024-D Harriet Tubman 50c Clad Unc. Coin 3,883 4,283 400 Mintage limit 750,000 24CN 2024-S Harriet Tubman 50c Clad PF Coin 6,657 7,547 890 Mintage limit 750,000 24CM 2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 Silver Unc. Coin 3,666 4,199 533 Mintage limit 400,000 24CL 2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 Silver PF Coin 8,558 9,963 1,405 Mintage limit 400,000 24CK 2024-W Harriet Tubman $5 Gold Unc. Coin 631 704 73 Mintage limit 50,000 24CJ 2024-W Harriet Tubman $5 Gold PF Coin 869 941 72 Mintage limit 50,000 24CR 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(P)(W) 2,298 2,676 378 Product limit 5,000 PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 18EA 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 361,035 361,035 0 18EM 2018-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 158,827 158,827 0 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 348,897 348,897 0 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,998 138,998 0 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,913 29,913 0 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 365,714 365,714 0 20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000) 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,261 154,261 0 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600) 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 198,876 198,876 0 20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600) 20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0 21EA 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,898 299,898 0 Product limit 327,440 21EA040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 (Total coins: 27,440) 21EAN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 300,096 300,096 0 Product limit 300,000 21EAN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 (Total coins: 85,680) 21EGN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,931 174,931 0 Product limit 175,000 21EGN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 (Total coins: 12,960) 21EMN 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 199,744 199,744 0 Product limit 200,000 21EMN040 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 652 652 0 (Total coins: 26,080) 21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 124,917 124,917 0 Mintage limit 125,000 22EA 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 497,507 497,503 -4 22EA 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 4,106 4,106 0 (Total coins: 164,240) 22EG 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 160,053 160,053 0 Product limit 160,000 22EG 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 987 987 0 (Total coins: 39,480) 22EM 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 199,698 199,698 0 Product limit 200,000 22EM 040 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,925 2,925 0 Product limit 200,000 23EA 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 436,374 436,376 2 23EA 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,119 2,119 0 (Total coins: 84,760) 23EG 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 136,198 136,349 151 23EG 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 599 599 0 (Total coins: 23,960) 23EM 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 176,203 176,537 334 23EM 040 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 743 743 0 (Total coins: 29,720) 24EA 2024-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 21,247 218,692 197,445 Official release date January 16, 2024 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS NR5 2014-P Everglades Nat’l Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 22,754 22,754 0 16AK 2016-P Cumberland Gap Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 18,719 18,719 0 16AN 2016-P Ft. Moultrie at Ft. Sumter Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,886 17,886 0 17AJ 2017-P Effigy Mounds Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,282 17,284 2 18AJ 2018-P Pictured Rocks Nat’l Lakeshore 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,774 17,774 0 18AL 2018-P Voyageurs Nat’l Park5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,851 16,851 0 18AM 2018-P Cumberland Island Nat’l Seashore 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,443 16,450 7 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,309 16,309 0 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,309 16,309 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 — Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,356 15,357 1 20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,575 13,580 5 Mintage limit 13,750 20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 — Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report 21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,924 19,924 0 Mintage limit 20,000 1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM 21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc. 173,798 173,798 0 Product limit 175,000 21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc. 173,550 173,550 0 Product limit 175,000 21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,715 174,715 0 Product limit 175,000 21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 174,879 174,879 0 Product limit 175,000 21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,854 174,854 0 Product limit 175,000 21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 199,940 199,940 0 Product limit 200,000 23XE 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 260,432 260,432 0 Mintage limit 275,000 23XE 040 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 330 330 0 (Total coins: 13,200) 23XF 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 336,736 337,998 1,262 Mintage limit 400,000 23XF 040 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 443 443 0 (Total coins: 15,400) 23XH 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 258,812 258,814 2 Mintage limit 275,000 23XH 040 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 338 338 0 (Total coins: 13,520) 23XL 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 306,868 307,893 1,025 Mintage limit 400,000 23XL 040 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 438 438 0 (Total coins: 15,440) 23XS 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Rev. PF Set 217,554 210,704 -6,850 Mintage limit 250,000 PRESIDENTIAL SILVER MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 35,089 35,112 23 S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,629 23,634 5 S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 24,228 24,236 8 S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,883 16,887 4 S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,273 15,272 -1 S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,792 14,792 0 S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,649 16,651 2 S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,732 13,734 2 S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,575 13,576 1 S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,635 13,638 3 S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,229 13,233 4 S812 Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,989 12,992 3 S813 Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,608 12,612 4 S814 Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,480 12,483 3 S815 James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,216 12,219 3 S816 Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 18,530 18,554 24 S817 Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,317 12,322 5 S818 Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,996 13,011 15 U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS S20MA Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,953 9,953 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MB Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,955 9,955 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S20MC Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,987 9,987 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S22MD Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,575 9,575 0 Mintage limit 10,000 S22ME Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,988 9,988 0 Mintage limit 10,000 SAF1 Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,757 19,790 33 SCG1 Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal 17,463 17,480 17 SNV1 Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,404 19,451 47 SMC1 Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,106 18,170 64 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 16EB 2016-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 26,374 26,374 0 19EB 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,894 5,894 0 19EC 2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,978 1,978 0 19EE 2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,912 10,912 0 19EF 2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,999 8,999 0 20EF 2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 11,651 11,656 5 21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,493 4,493 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,593 1,593 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,696 2,696 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,995 7,995 0 Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000 21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,191 8,191 0 Product limit 8,200 21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,962 8,962 0 Mintage limit 9,100 21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,614 5,614 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500 21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,994 1,994 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600 21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,355 3,355 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700 21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,920 9,920 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000 21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,206 10,206 0 Product limit 10,250 21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,995 4,995 0 Product limit 5,000 22EH 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,848 8,848 0 Mintage limit 9,000 22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,913 5,913 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000 22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,970 1,970 0 Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000 22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,464 4,464 0 Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500 22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,806 13,806 0 Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000 22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,906 9,906 0 Product limit 10,000 23EH 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,906 5,912 6 Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000 23EB 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,456 6,457 1 Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500 23EC 2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,001 2,002 1 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000 23ED 2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,480 4,480 0 Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000 23EE 2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,416 13,416 0 Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000 23EF 2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,408 9,408 0 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,969 16,969 0 22EL 2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,943 15,943 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000 23EL 2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,353 14,389 36 Product limit 16,000 FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,953 1,960 7 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,936 2,939 3 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM UH9 2016-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. Silver Medal 12,185 12,185 0 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 39,088 39,100 12 Mintage limit 100,000 17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin 58,610 58,676 66 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin 24,609 24,609 — Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 — Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report 21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin 12,471 12,471 0 Mintage limit 12,500 22DB 2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 74,304 74,306 2 Mintage limit 75,000 23DA 2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 12,136 12,146 10 Mintage limit 12,500 23DB 2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 30,642 30,616 -26 Mintage limit 75,000 END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY 20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500 20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 — Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report 400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE 20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 — Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report 20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200 20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 — Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report 20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,833 18,833 0 Mintage limit 30,000 20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,746 9,746 0 Mintage limit 10,000 21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 5,170 5,170 0 Mintage limit 12,000 22EK 2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin 7,367 7,367 0 Mintage limit 7,500 23EK 2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 5,117 5,125 8 Mintage limit 6,000 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 16,122 16,125 3 Mintage limit 20,000 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 — LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,835 9,835 0 Mintage limit 13,000 21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,884 9,884 0 Mintage limit 15,000 22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,938 9,938 0 Mintage limit 15,000 23EJ 2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,168 8,176 8 Mintage limit 12,000 U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 84,493 84,519 26 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 147,953 148,000 47 20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 107,052 107,052 0 21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 84,609 84,611 2 21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,541 49,542 1 22GA 2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 78,389 78,442 53 22GC 2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,490 49,491 1 Mintage limit 50,000 23GA 2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set 52,354 52,722 368 Mintage and product limit 80,055 23GC 2023-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 35,759 35,897 138 Mintage limit 55,044 American Women Quarters Proof Sets 22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,821 42,821 0 23WP 2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set 54,466 54,608 142 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 601,364 601,364 0 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,658 464,658 0 21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 512,789 512,793 4 22RG 2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set 400,014 400,014 0 23RG 2023-S U.S. Mint PF Set 365,963 364,573 -1,390 Other Proof Sets 16RF 2016-W Congratulations Set 4,135 4,135 0 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,468 24,468 0 21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,789 29,789 0 21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0 21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0 22RF 2022 Congratulations Set 29,710 29,710 0 Product limit 30,000 23RF 2023 Congratulations Set 39,237 39,237 0 Product limit 40,000 24RF 2024 Congratulations Set 2,394 4,896 2,502 Product limit 55,000 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets 22WS 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 57,686 57,689 3 23WS 2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 44,273 44,310 37 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 18RH 2018-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 332,273 332,273 0 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,708 412,708 0 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,183 313,183 0 21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 302,034 302,041 7 22RH 2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 247,089 247,146 57 23RH 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 187,217 187,229 12 Product limit 260,040 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,927 49,927 0 20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 50,061 50,061 0 Product limit 50,000 21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,712 48,712 0 Product limit 50,000 22RC 2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,672 49,668 -4 Product limit 50,000 23RC 2023-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 22,796 23,057 261 Product limit 50,000 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,787 211,787 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 227,937 228,064 127 22RJ 2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 248,977 249,209 232 Product limit 250,000 23RJ 2023 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 166,879 168,092 1,213 Product limit 185,000 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report OTHER SPECIAL SETS 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 43,611 43,649 38 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 24,880 24,880 0 20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 11,398 11,401 3 Product limit 35,000 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,963 6,963 0 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 4,013 4,013 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,983 6,983 0 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 4,005 4,005 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,969 8,969 0 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,956 6,956 0 20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,834 8,834 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,499 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,958 6,958 0 20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,993 3,993 0 20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0 21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0 21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0 21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,374 5,374 0 21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,358 3,358 0 21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0 THREE-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,415 15,415 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 15,379 15,379 0 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 15,409 15,409 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 15,387 15,387 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 15,349 15,349 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,392 15,392 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,472 15,472 0 AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2022 Maya Angelou 22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,858 1,858 0 22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,861 1,861 0 22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,940 5,940 0 22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,588 7,588 0 2022 Dr. Sally Ride 22WBC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,854 1,854 0 22WBD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,852 1,852 0 22WRC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,926 5,926 0 22WRD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,603 7,603 0 2023 Bessie Coleman 23WBA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P) 5,448 5,454 6 23WBB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,826 4,835 9 23WRA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,665 5,680 15 23WRB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,509 12,509 0 2022 Wilma Mankiller 22WBE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,851 1,852 1 Product limit 1,860 22WBF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,823 1,827 4 Product limit 1,860 22WRE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,917 5,917 0 Product limit 5,940 22WRF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,616 7,616 0 Product limit 7,620 2022 Nina Otero-Warren 22WBG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,854 1,854 0 Product limit 1,860 22WBH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,855 1,855 0 Product limit 1,860 22WRG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,886 5,888 2 Product limit 5,940 22WRH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,639 7,639 0 Product limit 7,620 2022 Anna May Wong 22WBJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,860 1,860 0 Product limit 1,860 22WBK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,858 1,858 0 Product limit 1,860 22WRJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,936 5,936 0 Product limit 5,940 22WRK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,617 7,617 0 Product limit 7,620 2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole 23WBC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P) 7,061 7,072 11 Product limit 7,860 23WBD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,445 4,452 7 Product limit 7,860 23WRC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,525 5,544 19 Product limit 9,140 23WRD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,582 12,585 3 Product limit 12,620 2023 Eleanor Roosevelt 23WBE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (P) 4,192 4,195 3 Product limit 7,860 23WBF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,896 3,903 7 Product limit 7,860 23WRE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 4,311 4,323 12 Product limit 9,140 23WRF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,678 12,678 0 Product limit 12,620 2023 Jovita Idar 23WBG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,793 3,798 5 Product limit 7,860 23WBH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,474 3,478 4 Product limit 7,860 23WRG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,531 3,552 21 Product limit 9,140 23WRH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,558 12,568 10 Product limit 12,620 2023 Maria Tallchief 23WBJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,774 1,779 5 Product limit 7,860 23WBK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,615 1,620 5 Product limit 7,860 23WRJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,225 3,238 13 Product limit 9,140 23WRK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,094 12,130 36 Product limit 12,620 KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,976 9,976 0 21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,989 21,989 0 22KA 2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,999 10,999 0 Product limit 11,000 22KB 2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,926 21,926 0 Product limit 22,000 23KA 2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,801 10,887 86 Product limit 11,000 23KB 2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,974 24,979 5 Product limit 25,000 PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 George H.W. Bush 20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 24,916 24,916 0 20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 22,676 22,733 57 20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 2,910 2,918 8 20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 4,425 4,435 10 20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS 20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES 2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich 20NA 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,353 17,353 0 20NB 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,030 16,030 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NC 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,888 1,888 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20ND 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,956 1,956 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NE 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20NF 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2021 American Indians in Military Service 21NA 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,975 15,975 0 21NB 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,967 14,967 0 21NC 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,789 1,789 0 21ND 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,795 1,795 0 21NE 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0 21NF 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0 2022 Ely Parker 22NA 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,996 13,996 0 22NB 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,959 13,959 0 22NC 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,699 1,699 0 22ND 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,613 1,613 0 22NE 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,698 1,698 0 22NF 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,699 1,699 0 2023 Maria Tallchief 23NA 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,917 13,917 0 23NB 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,602 13,714 112 23NC 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,380 1,393 13 23ND 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,500 1,512 12 23NE 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,690 1,690 0 23NF 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,694 1,694 0 AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 22,667 22,690 23 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 25,533 25,562 29 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,188 3,189 1 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,353 3,354 1 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 9,031 9,034 3 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,310 8,313 3 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,622 3,631 9 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,017 3,021 4 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,296 10,302 6 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,424 8,433 9 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,898 3,898 0 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,543 3,549 6 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,965 8,973 8 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,950 7,954 4 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,431 3,435 4 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,296 3,298 2 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,005 8,012 7 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,454 7,460 6 2020 Connecticut 20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,736 2,736 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,425 6,425 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Massachusetts 20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,744 2,744 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,481 6,481 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 Maryland 20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2020 South Carolina 20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,734 2,734 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,399 6,399 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2021 New Hampshire 21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0 21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,017 7,017 0 21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,017 7,017 0 2021 Virginia 21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,796 2,796 0 21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0 21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,015 7,015 0 21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,010 7,010 0 2021 New York 21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,786 2,786 0 21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,785 2,785 0 21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,006 7,006 0 21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,013 7,013 0 2021 North Carolina 21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0 21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0 21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0 2022 Rhode Island 22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0 22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0 22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0 22GRE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0 2022 Vermont 22GBB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,787 2,787 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,776 2,776 0 Product limit 2,790 22GRB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,023 7,023 0 Product limit 7,020 22GRF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,011 7,011 0 Product limit 7,020 2022 Kentucky 22GBC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,778 2,778 0 Product limit 2,790 22GRC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,004 7,004 0 Product limit 7,020 22GRG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,993 6,993 0 Product limit 7,020 2022 Tennessee 22GBD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,781 2,781 0 Product limit 2,790 22GBH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,776 2,780 4 Product limit 2,790 22GRD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,013 7,013 0 Product limit 7,020 22GRH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,008 7,008 0 Product limit 7,020 2023 Ohio 23GBA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,958 2,958 0 Product limit 3,000 23GBE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 0 Product limit 2,790 23GRA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,015 8,015 0 Product limit 8,000 23GRE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,973 6,973 0 Product limit 7,000 23GBB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,595 2,620 25 Product limit 3,000 23GBF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,503 2,525 22 Product limit 2,790 23GRB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,989 7,989 0 Product limit 8,000 23GRF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,985 6,985 0 Product limit 7,000 23GBC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,993 2,993 0 Product limit 3,000 23GBG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,766 2,766 0 Product limit 2,790 23GRC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,022 8,022 0 Product limit 8,000 23GRG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,986 6,986 0 Product limit 7,000 23GBD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,022 2,048 26 Product limit 3,000 23GBH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,051 2,095 44 Product limit 2,790 23GRD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,527 7,540 13 Product limit 8,000 23GRH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,788 6,800 12 Product limit 7,000 PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above. 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 253,427 253,484 57 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 70,523 70,540 17 Mintage limit 75,000 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 55,000 55,011 11 Mintage limit 75,000 19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 50,505 50,517 12 Mintage limit 75,000 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 47,101 47,114 13 Mintage limit 75,000 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 46,678 46,689 11 Mintage limit 50,000 20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 48,829 48,945 116 Mintage limit 50,000 20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 49,736 49,736 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 41,267 41,289 22 Mintage limit 50,000

