U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending December 31, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending December 31, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (23RJ), which sold 3,837 units. In second place was the 2023-S Morgan silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XF), with 1,868 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S Peace silver Tribute dollar, Proof (23XL), with 1,417 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 1,298 sold, and the 2023-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EM), with 982 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -1,157 for the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), -284 for the Navy one-ounce silver medal (SNV1), -64 for the Marines one-ounce silver medal (SMC1), -43 for the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG), and -8 for the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, December 31. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
12/26/2023 12/31/2023
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
National Law Enforcement Museum
21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500
Christa McAuliffe
21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000
21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000
Negro Leagues Baseball
22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,792 9,792 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 19,018 19,018 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 8,445 8,445 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 22,695 22,695 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,687 19,687 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,507 1,507 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,534 1,534 0 Mintage limit 50,000
22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,668 10,668 0 Product limit 15,000
22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,823 3,823 0 Product limit 5,000
National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 12,264 12,264 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 22,906 22,906 0 Mintage limit 750,000
22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 14,168 14,168 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 48,432 48,432 0 Mintage limit 400,000
22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,871 24,871 0 Product limit 25,000
22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,677 1,677 0 50,000
22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 2,782 2,782 0 50,000
22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 4,893 4,893 0 Product limit 5,000
PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
18EA 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 361,035 361,035 0
18EM 2018-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 158,827 158,827 0
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 348,897 348,897 0
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,998 138,998 0
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,913 29,913 0
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 365,714 365,714 0
20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 24,000)
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,261 154,261 0
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 600)
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 198,876 198,876 0
20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report (total coins: 17,600)
20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0
21EA 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,898 299,898 0 Product limit 327,440
21EA040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 (Total coins: 27,440)
21EAN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 300,096 300,096 0 Product limit 300,000
21EAN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0 (Total coins: 85,680)
21EGN 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 174,931 174,931 0 Product limit 175,000
21EGN040 2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0 (Total coins: 12,960)
21EMN 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 199,744 199,744 0 Product limit 200,000
21EMN040 2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 652 652 0 (Total coins: 26,080)
21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 124,917 124,917 0 Mintage limit 125,000
22EA 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 496,993 496,993 0
22EA 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 4,106 4,106 0 (Total coins: 164,240)
22EG 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 160,053 160,053 0 Product limit 160,000
22EG 040 2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 987 987 0 (Total coins: 39,480)
22EM 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 199,698 199,698 0 Product limit 200,000
22EM 040 2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,925 2,925 0 Product limit 200,000
23EA 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 436,367 436,374 7
23EA 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 2,119 2,119 0 (Total coins: 84,760)
23EG 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 135,514 135,945 431
23EG 040 2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 599 599 0 (Total coins: 23,960)
23EM 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 174,543 175,525 982
23EM 040 2023-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 743 743 0 (Total coins: 29,720)
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
NR5 2014-P Everglades Nat’l Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 22,755 22,754 -1
16AK 2016-P Cumberland Gap Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 18,719 18,719 0
16AN 2016-P Ft. Moultrie at Ft. Sumter Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,886 17,886 0
17AJ 2017-P Effigy Mounds Nat’l Monument 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,279 17,279 0
18AJ 2018-P Pictured Rocks Nat’l Lakeshore 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,774 17,774 0
18AL 2018-P Voyageurs Nat’l Park5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,851 16,851 0
18AM 2018-P Cumberland Island Nat’l Seashore 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,433 16,437 4
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,309 16,309 0
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,308 16,309 1
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,353 15,354 1
20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,568 13,573 5 Mintage limit 13,750
20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,924 19,924 0 Mintage limit 20,000
1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark, Unc. 173,798 173,798 0 Product limit 175,000
21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark, Unc. 173,550 173,550 0 Product limit 175,000
21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,715 174,715 0 Product limit 175,000
21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 174,879 174,879 0 Product limit 175,000
21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 174,854 174,854 0 Product limit 175,000
21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 199,940 199,940 0 Product limit 200,000
23XE 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 260,432 260,432 0 Mintage limit 275,000
23XE 040 2023-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 330 330 0 (Total coins: 13,200)
23XF 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 334,083 335,951 1,868 Mintage limit 400,000
23XF 040 2023-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 443 443 0 (Total coins: 15,400)
23XH 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc. 258,812 258,812 0 Mintage limit 275,000
23XH 040 2023-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, Unc., bulk (40 coins each) 338 338 0 (Total coins: 13,520)
23XL 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF 304,822 306,239 1,417 Mintage limit 400,000
23XL 040 2023-S Peace Silver Tribute Dollar, PF, bulk (40 coins each) 438 438 0 (Total coins: 15,440)
23XS 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Rev. PF Set 200,463 200,455 -8 Mintage limit 250,000
PRESIDENTIAL SILVER MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 35,054 35,076 22
S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 23,609 23,619 10
S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 24,200 24,219 19
S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,863 16,880 17
S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,257 15,268 11
S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,771 14,787 16
S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 16,620 16,634 14
S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,708 13,721 13
S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,553 13,563 10
S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,617 13,625 8
S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,204 13,217 13
S812 Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,971 12,986 15
S813 Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,589 12,604 15
S814 Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,463 12,476 13
S815 James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,191 12,208 17
S816 Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 18,440 18,495 55
S817 Andrew Johnson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,264 12,295 31
S818 Ulysses S. Grant 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,921 12,969 48
U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
S20MA Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,953 9,953 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MB Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,955 9,955 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MC Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,987 9,987 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22MD Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,575 9,575 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S22ME Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,988 9,988 0 Mintage limit 10,000
SAF1 Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,633 19,721 88
SCG1 Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal 17,401 17,442 41
SNV1 Navy 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,607 19,323 -284
SMC1 Marines 1-oz. Silver Medal 18,069 18,005 -64
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
16EB 2016-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 26,374 26,374 0
19EB 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,894 5,894 0
19EC 2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,978 1,978 0
19EE 2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,912 10,912 0
19EF 2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,999 8,999 0
20EF 2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 11,639 11,646 7
21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,493 4,493 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,593 1,593 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,696 2,696 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,995 7,995 0 Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,191 8,191 0 Product limit 8,200
21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,961 8,962 1 Mintage limit 9,100
21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,614 5,614 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,994 1,994 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,355 3,355 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,920 9,920 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,206 10,206 0 Product limit 10,250
21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,995 4,995 0 Product limit 5,000
22EH 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,848 8,848 0 Mintage limit 9,000
22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,913 5,913 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,970 1,970 0 Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,464 4,464 0 Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,806 13,806 0 Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,906 9,906 0 Product limit 10,000
23EH 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,826 5,878 52 Mintage limit 10,000; product limit 10,000
23EB 2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,456 6,456 0 Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
23EC 2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,001 2,001 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
23ED 2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,480 4,480 0 Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
23EE 2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 13,416 13,416 0 Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
23EF 2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 9,408 9,408 0 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,969 16,969 0
22EL 2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,943 15,943 0 Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
23EL 2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,179 14,259 80 Product limit 16,000
FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,947 1,952 5 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,930 2,933 3
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
UH9 2016-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. Silver Medal 12,185 12,185 0
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 39,046 39,061 15 Mintage limit 100,000
17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. High Relief $10 Gold PF Coin 58,434 58,500 66 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Enhanced Finish Coin Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold Unc. Coin 12,471 12,471 0 Mintage limit 12,500
22DB 2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 74,304 74,304 0 Mintage limit 75,000
23DA 2023-W Am. Lib. 1-oz. High Relief $100 Gold PF Coin 12,135 12,136 1 Mintage limit 12,500
23DB 2023-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 30,214 30,540 326 Mintage limit 75,000
END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500
20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200
20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,833 18,833 0 Mintage limit 30,000
20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,746 9,746 0 Mintage limit 10,000
21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 5,170 5,170 0 Mintage limit 12,000
22EK 2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin 7,367 7,367 0 Mintage limit 7,500
23EK 2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 5,086 5,107 21 Mintage limit 6,000
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 16,116 16,121 5 Mintage limit 20,000
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,835 9,835 0 Mintage limit 13,000
21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,884 9,884 0 Mintage limit 15,000
22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,940 9,938 -2 Mintage limit 15,000
23EJ 2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,153 8,158 5 Mintage limit 12,000
U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 84,398 84,436 38
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 147,828 147,894 66
20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 107,052 107,052 0
21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 84,610 84,609 -1
21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,541 49,541 0
22GA 2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 78,238 78,335 97
22GC 2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 49,490 49,490 0 Mintage limit 50,000
23GA 2023 Am. Innov. $1 Proof Set 51,547 52,114 567 Mintage and product limit 80,055
23GC 2023-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 35,162 35,587 425 Mintage limit 55,044
American Women Quarters Proof Sets
22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,821 42,821 0
23WP 2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set 54,039 54,298 259
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 601,363 601,363 0
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,658 464,658 0
21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 512,738 512,695 -43
22RG 2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set 400,013 400,014 1
23RG 2023-S U.S. Mint PF Set 367,418 366,261 -1,157
Other Proof Sets
16RF 2016-W Congratulations Set 4,135 4,135 0
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0
20RD 2020 Birth Set Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,468 24,468 0
21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,789 29,789 0
21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0
21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0
22RF 2022 Congratulations Set 29,710 29,710 0 Product limit 30,000
23RF 2023 Congratulations Set 39,104 39,237 133 Product limit 40,000
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0
American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets
22WS 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 57,686 57,686 0
23WS 2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 44,079 44,199 120
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
18RH 2018-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 332,273 332,273 0
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,708 412,708 0
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,183 313,183 0
21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 301,901 301,979 78
22RH 2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 246,838 247,007 169
23RH 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 185,441 186,739 1,298 Product limit 260,040
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,928 49,927 -1
20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 50,061 50,061 0 Product limit 50,000
21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,712 48,712 0 Product limit 50,000
22RC 2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,587 49,672 85 Product limit 50,000
23RC 2023-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 21,584 22,408 824 Product limit 50,000
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 227,543 227,787 244
22RJ 2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 248,249 248,731 482 Product limit 250,000
23RJ 2023 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 161,746 165,583 3,837 Product limit 185,000
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
OTHER SPECIAL SETS
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 43,486 43,537 51
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 24,880 24,880 0
20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 11,370 11,389 19 Product limit 35,000
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,963 6,963 0
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 coins) (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,983 6,983 0
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 coins) (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,969 8,969 0
2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,956 6,956 0
20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 6,958 6,958 0
20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,993 3,993 0
20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0
21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0
21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0
21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,374 5,374 0
21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 coins) (S) 3,358 3,358 0
21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0
THREE-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,421 15,421 0 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 15,379 15,379 0
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,472 15,472 0
AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2022 Maya Angelou
22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,858 1,858 0
22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,861 1,861 0
22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,940 5,940 0
22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,588 7,588 0
2022 Dr. Sally Ride
22WBC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,854 1,854 0
22WBD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,852 1,852 0
22WRC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,926 5,926 0
22WRD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,603 7,603 0
2023 Bessie Coleman
23WBA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P) 5,415 5,432 17
23WBB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,808 4,821 13
23WRA 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,648 5,661 13
23WRB 2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,509 12,509 0
2022 Wilma Mankiller
22WBE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,850 1,850 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,823 1,823 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRE 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,912 5,912 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRF 2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,616 7,616 0 Product limit 7,620
2022 Nina Otero-Warren
22WBG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,853 1,853 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,855 1,855 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRG 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,883 5,883 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRH 2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,639 7,639 0 Product limit 7,620
2022 Anna May Wong
22WBJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,860 1,860 0 Product limit 1,860
22WBK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,858 1,858 0 Product limit 1,860
22WRJ 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,936 5,936 0 Product limit 5,940
22WRK 2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 7,617 7,617 0 Product limit 7,620
2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole
23WBC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P) 7,032 7,049 17 Product limit 7,860
23WBD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D) 4,431 4,442 11 Product limit 7,860
23WRC 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 5,500 5,516 16 Product limit 9,140
23WRD 2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,582 12,582 0 Product limit 12,620
2023 Eleanor Roosevelt
23WBE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (P) 4,173 4,187 14 Product limit 7,860
23WBF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,884 3,893 9 Product limit 7,860
23WRE 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 4,280 4,301 21 Product limit 9,140
23WRF 2022 American Women / Eleanor Roosevelt 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,678 12,678 0 Product limit 12,620
2023 Jovita Idar
23WBG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,772 3,785 13 Product limit 7,860
23WBH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,453 3,467 14 Product limit 7,860
23WRG 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,490 3,515 25 Product limit 9,140
23WRH 2022 American Women / Jovita Idar 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,558 12,558 0 Product limit 12,620
2023 Maria Tallchief
23WBJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,703 1,713 10 Product limit 7,860
23WBK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,550 1,558 8 Product limit 7,860
23WRJ 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 2-Roll Set (80 coins) (P&D) 3,201 3,216 15 Product limit 9,140
23WRK 2022 American Women / Maria Tallchief 3-Roll Set (120 coins) (P&D&S) 12,003 12,064 61 Product limit 12,620
KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,976 9,976 0
21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,989 21,989 0
22KA 2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,999 10,999 0 Product limit 11,000
22KB 2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,926 21,926 0 Product limit 22,000
23KA 2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,624 10,736 112 Product limit 11,000
23KB 2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,973 24,974 1 Product limit 25,000
PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
2020 George H.W. Bush
20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 24,916 24,916 0
20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 22,540 22,620 80
20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 2,878 2,901 23
20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 4,389 4,412 23
20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS
20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich
20NA 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,353 17,353 0
20NB 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NC 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ND 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NE 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NF 2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2021 American Indians in Military Service
21NA 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,975 15,975 0
21NB 2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,967 14,967 0
21NC 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,789 1,789 0
21ND 2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,795 1,795 0
21NE 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0
21NF 2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0
2022 Ely Parker
22NA 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,996 13,996 0
22NB 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,959 13,959 0
22NC 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,699 1,699 0
22ND 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,614 1,613 -1
22NE 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,698 1,698 0
22NF 2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,699 1,699 0
2023 Maria Tallchief
23NA 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,917 13,917 0
23NB 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,393 13,500 107
23NC 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,307 1,323 16
23ND 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,442 1,456 14
23NE 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,690 1,690 0
23NF 2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,694 1,694 0
AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 22,609 22,637 28
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 25,477 25,499 22
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,183 3,186 3
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,347 3,351 4
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 9,015 9,026 11
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,296 8,308 12
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,599 3,617 18
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,005 3,013 8
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,264 10,285 21
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 8,412 8,421 9
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,897 3,898 1
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,536 3,541 5
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,938 8,958 20
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,934 7,944 10
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,422 3,433 11
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,289 3,293 4
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,989 8,002 13
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,433 7,448 15
2020 Connecticut
20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Massachusetts
20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Maryland
20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 South Carolina
20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2021 New Hampshire
21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0
21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,017 7,017 0
21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,017 -1
2021 Virginia
21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,796 2,796 0
21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0
21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,015 7,015 0
21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,010 7,010 0
2021 New York
21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,786 2,786 0
21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,785 2,785 0
21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,006 7,006 0
21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,013 7,013 0
2021 North Carolina
21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,790 2,790 0
21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0
21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,018 7,018 0
2022 Rhode Island
22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,786 2,786 0
22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,010 7,010 0
22GRE 2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,007 7,007 0
2022 Vermont
22GBB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,787 2,787 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,776 2,776 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRB 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,023 7,023 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRF 2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,011 7,011 0 Product limit 7,020
2022 Kentucky
22GBC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,778 2,778 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRC 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,004 7,004 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRG 2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,993 6,993 0 Product limit 7,020
2022 Tennessee
22GBD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,771 2,771 0 Product limit 2,790
22GBH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,772 2,772 0 Product limit 2,790
22GRD 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,013 7,013 0 Product limit 7,020
22GRH 2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,008 7,008 0 Product limit 7,020
2023 Ohio
23GBA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,958 2,958 0 Product limit 3,000
23GBE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,735 2,737 2 Product limit 2,790
23GRA 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,015 8,015 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRE 2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,973 6,973 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,572 2,588 16 Product limit 3,000
23GBF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,486 2,495 9 Product limit 2,790
23GRB 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,989 7,989 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRF 2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,985 6,985 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,937 2,984 47 Product limit 3,000
23GBG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,766 2,766 0 Product limit 2,790
23GRC 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,022 8,022 0 Product limit 8,000
23GRG 2023 Am. Innov. / Indiana 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,986 6,986 0 Product limit 7,000
23GBD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,004 2,018 14 Product limit 3,000
23GBH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,026 2,047 21 Product limit 2,790
23GRD 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,484 7,513 29 Product limit 8,000
23GRH 2023 Am. Innov. / Mississippi 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,755 6,772 17 Product limit 7,000
PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS
Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above.
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 253,275 253,358 83
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 70,459 70,502 43 Mintage limit 75,000
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 54,928 54,970 42 Mintage limit 75,000
19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 50,436 50,479 43 Mintage limit 75,000
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 47,034 47,081 47 Mintage limit 75,000
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 46,642 46,666 24 Mintage limit 50,000
20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 48,762 48,805 43 Mintage limit 50,000
20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 49,736 49,736 0 Mintage limit 50,000
20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 41,194 41,233 39 Mintage limit 50,000

