U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 30, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending August 30, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c colorized coin (20CP), which sold 21,039 units. In second place was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver colorized coin (20CN) with 17,748 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), with 6,410 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), with 3,661 sold; and the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,080 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -88 for the 2019-S ond-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Enhanced Reverse Proof coin (19XE), -7 for the 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) (19RH), -2 for the 2020-P National Park of American Samoa (20AJ), -1 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR), and -1 for the 2019-S Birth Set (19RD).

On August 28, the Mint released the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame colorized half dollar (20CP) and the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame colorized silver dollar (20CN).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, August 30. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 8/23/20 8/30/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,719 12,836 117 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 24,848 25,103 255 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 21,039 21,039 Released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,365 19,608 243 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 62,309 63,190 881 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 17,748 17,748 Released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,004 3,035 31 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,313 7,478 165 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 20,156 20,936 780 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 5,543 6,664 1,121 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 11,264 14,271 3,007 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 7,796 9,312 1,516 Product limit 10,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,196 32,238 42 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 34,812 34,913 101 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,850 9,892 42 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 41,200 42,664 1,464 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,209 25,252 43 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,183 19,197 14 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,828 16,855 27 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,809 12,827 18 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,952 11,968 16 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,424 11,442 18 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,573 11,615 42 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,708 17,745 37 20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin To be released September 28, 2020 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,333 14,343 10 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,681 10,691 10 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,361 7,390 29 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,854 5,869 15 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,553 7,554 1 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,616 4,701 85 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,933 1,975 42 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,828 2,892 64 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 9,515 9,771 256 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,754 7,776 22 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,736 146,736 0 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,911 29,823 -88 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,143 138,143 0 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 331,464 337,874 6,410 20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 122,589 125,669 3,080 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin To be released October 13, 2020 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,531 11,630 99 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,650 16,650 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,280 16,280 0 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,283 16,282 -1 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,203 16,203 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,418 16,418 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,775 15,773 -2 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,774 12,879 105 FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin 946 1,060 114 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin 1,406 1,606 200 Mintage limit 3,000 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,132 73,174 42 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 56,389 56,714 325 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 105,516 105,814 298 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 584,000 584,270 270 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 334,918 338,579 3,661 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,710 32,728 18 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,536 29,535 -1 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,323 18,349 26 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,698 29,761 63 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,982 46,981 -1 20RD 2020 Birth Set 17,785 18,106 321 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 14,318 14,590 272 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 76,681 77,045 364 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 59,250 59,559 309 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 408,382 408,375 -7 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 256,005 258,539 2,534 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,859 28,895 36 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,802 24,802 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 335,614 336,023 409 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,647 22,647 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,518 21,570 52 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,700 33,721 21 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,530 4,531 1 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,897 7,904 7 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,270 10,337 67 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,440 2,442 2 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,320 2,352 32 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,992 5,997 5 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,213 2,263 50 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,118 2,139 21 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,920 3,931 11 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,727 5,733 6 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,291 8,298 7 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,927 6,927 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,411 2,435 24 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,301 2,327 26 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,466 3,500 34 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,245 5,254 9 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,839 3,870 31 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,682 7,720 38 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,979 2,027 48 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,945 1,986 41 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,316 3,361 45 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,956 4,988 32 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,237 3,291 54 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,114 7,191 77 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,420 16,453 33 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,754 15,778 24 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,326 12,383 57 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 11,988 12,035 47 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,117 1,129 12 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,247 1,255 8 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,826 17 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,919 1,940 21 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,663 17,696 33 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,623 16,651 28 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 217,475 217,815 340 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,192 2,202 10 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,392 2,402 10 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,918 6,938 20 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,512 6,531 19 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,435 60,544 109 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,628 39,717 89 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 36,066 36,157 91 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,173 2,221 48 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,110 2,146 36 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,005 7,045 40 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,227 6,246 19 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,638 44,722 84 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,507 8 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,303 2,314 11 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,343 6,360 17 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,907 5,919 12 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,260 2,266 6 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,110 2,112 2 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,909 5,927 18 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,632 5,645 13 2020 Connecticut 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 30,412 31,031 619 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,124 10,143 19 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,301 23,378 77 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 4,544 4,767 223 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 19,456 20,161 705 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,848 14,858 10 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,798 14,804 6 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,898 13,904 6 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,815 13,824 9 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,725 14,725 0 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,575 14,576 1 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,094 15,100 6 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,109 13,126 17 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,005 15,097 92 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,696 11,772 76 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,381 11,476 95

