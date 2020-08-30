Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 30, 2020

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending August 30, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c colorized coin (20CP), which sold 21,039 units. In second place was the 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 silver colorized coin (20CN) with 17,748 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), with 6,410 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), with 3,661 sold; and the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,080 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -88 for the 2019-S ond-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Enhanced Reverse Proof coin (19XE), -7 for the 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) (19RH), -2 for the 2020-P National Park of American Samoa (20AJ), -1 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR), and -1 for the 2019-S Birth Set (19RD).

On August 28, the Mint released the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame colorized half dollar (20CP) and the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame colorized silver dollar (20CN).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, August 30. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
8/23/20 8/30/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,719 12,836 117 Mintage limit 750,000
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 24,848 25,103 255 Mintage limit 750,000
20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 21,039 21,039 Released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,365 19,608 243 Mintage limit 400,000
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 62,309 63,190 881 Mintage limit 400,000
20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 17,748 17,748 Released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,004 3,035 31 Mintage limit 50,000
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,313 7,478 165 Mintage limit 50,000
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 20,156 20,936 780 Mintage limit 75,000
Women’s Suffrage Centennial
20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 5,543 6,664 1,121 Mintage limit 400,000
20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 11,264 14,271 3,007 Mintage limit 400,000
20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 7,796 9,312 1,516 Product limit 10,000
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,196 32,238 42
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 34,812 34,913 101 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,850 9,892 42 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 41,200 42,664 1,464
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,209 25,252 43
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,183 19,197 14
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,828 16,855 27
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,809 12,827 18
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,952 11,968 16
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,424 11,442 18
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,573 11,615 42
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,708 17,745 37
20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin To be released September 28, 2020
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,333 14,343 10
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,681 10,691 10
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,361 7,390 29 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,854 5,869 15
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,553 7,554 1
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,616 4,701 85
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,933 1,975 42
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,828 2,892 64
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 9,515 9,771 256
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,754 7,776 22
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,736 146,736 0
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,911 29,823 -88 Sold out; LKS
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,143 138,143 0
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 331,464 337,874 6,410
20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 122,589 125,669 3,080
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin To be released October 13, 2020
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,531 11,630 99
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,650 16,650 0
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,280 16,280 0
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,283 16,282 -1
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,203 16,203 0
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,418 16,418 0
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,775 15,773 -2 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,774 12,879 105
FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin 946 1,060 114 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin 1,406 1,606 200 Mintage limit 3,000
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,132 73,174 42
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 56,389 56,714 325
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 105,516 105,814 298
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 584,000 584,270 270
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 334,918 338,579 3,661
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,710 32,728 18
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,536 29,535 -1
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,323 18,349 26
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,698 29,761 63
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,982 46,981 -1
20RD 2020 Birth Set 17,785 18,106 321
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 14,318 14,590 272
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 76,681 77,045 364
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 59,250 59,559 309
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 408,382 408,375 -7
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 256,005 258,539 2,534
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,859 28,895 36
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,802 24,802 0
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 335,614 336,023 409
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,647 22,647 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,518 21,570 52
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,700 33,721 21
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,530 4,531 1
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,897 7,904 7
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,270 10,337 67
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,440 2,442 2
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,320 2,352 32
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,992 5,997 5
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,213 2,263 50
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,118 2,139 21
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,920 3,931 11
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,727 5,733 6
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,291 8,298 7
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,927 6,927 0
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,411 2,435 24
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,301 2,327 26
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,466 3,500 34
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,245 5,254 9
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,839 3,870 31
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,682 7,720 38
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,979 2,027 48
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,945 1,986 41
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,316 3,361 45
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,956 4,988 32
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,237 3,291 54
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,114 7,191 77
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,420 16,453 33
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,754 15,778 24
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,326 12,383 57
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 11,988 12,035 47
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,117 1,129 12
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,247 1,255 8
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,809 1,826 17
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,919 1,940 21
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,663 17,696 33
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,623 16,651 28
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 217,475 217,815 340
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,192 2,202 10
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,392 2,402 10
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,918 6,938 20
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,512 6,531 19
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,435 60,544 109
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,628 39,717 89
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 36,066 36,157 91
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,173 2,221 48
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,110 2,146 36
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,005 7,045 40
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,227 6,246 19
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,638 44,722 84
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,507 8
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,303 2,314 11
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,343 6,360 17
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,907 5,919 12
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,260 2,266 6
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,110 2,112 2
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,909 5,927 18
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,632 5,645 13
2020 Connecticut
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 30,412 31,031 619
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,124 10,143 19
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,301 23,378 77
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 4,544 4,767 223
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 19,456 20,161 705
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,848 14,858 10 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,798 14,804 6 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,898 13,904 6 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,815 13,824 9 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,725 14,725 0
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,575 14,576 1
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,094 15,100 6
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,109 13,126 17
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,005 15,097 92
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,696 11,772 76
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,381 11,476 95

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 12, 2020 U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 19, 2020 U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending July 19, 2020 U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 23, 2020

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓