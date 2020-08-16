Coin Update

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 16, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending August 16, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 4,218 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 3,677 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), with 3,567 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,540 sold; and the 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set (20EF), with 1,331 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -137 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Three-Coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) (20AF), -14 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Salt River Bay Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARJ), -2 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (20ARA), -1 for the 2019 America the Beautiful War Pacific Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (19ARG), and -1 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, August 16. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
8/9/20 8/16/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,600 12,665 65 Mintage limit 750,000
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 24,647 24,755 108 Mintage limit 750,000
20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,152 19,268 116 Mintage limit 400,000
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 61,688 61,970 282 Mintage limit 400,000
20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,968 2,992 24 Mintage limit 50,000
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,252 7,287 35 Mintage limit 50,000
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 19,255 19,958 703 Mintage limit 75,000
Women’s Suffrage Centennial
20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 0 Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report
20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 0 Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report
20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 0 Released August 18, 2020; product limit 10,000; not yet on report
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,141 32,160 19
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 34,598 34,695 97 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,811 9,829 18 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 40,106 40,674 568
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,112 25,157 45
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,121 19,150 29
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,761 16,794 33
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,759 12,782 23
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,896 11,914 18
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,376 11,398 22
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,469 11,523 54
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,680 17,691 11
20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 0 To be released September 28, 2020
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,309 14,322 13
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,652 10,670 18
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,296 7,333 37 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,819 5,830 11
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,549 7,552 3
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,389 4,523 134
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,933 1,933 0
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,581 2,699 118
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 8,854 9,181 327
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 6,395 7,726 1,331
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,736 146,736 0
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,795 29,902 107 Sold out; LKS
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,146 138,146 0
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 324,236 327,913 3,677
20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 116,064 119,604 3,540
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 9,969 10,087 118
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,480 16,650 170
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,115 16,280 165
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,119 16,284 165
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,039 16,204 165
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,419 16,419 0
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,776 15,776 0 Mintage limit 20,000
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,399 12,579 180
FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 2,000; not yet on report
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 3,000; not yet on report
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,072 73,096 24
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 55,716 55,950 234
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 104,370 104,899 529
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 582,858 583,616 758
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 326,349 330,567 4,218
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,670 32,689 19
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,440 29,478 38
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,297 18,309 12
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,376 29,621 245
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,985 46,984 -1
20RD 2020 Birth Set 17,051 17,364 313
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 13,960 14,129 169
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 75,585 75,941 356
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 58,465 58,795 330
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 407,497 408,050 553
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 249,552 253,119 3,567
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,734 28,785 51
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,803 24,803 0
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 334,909 335,040 131
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,650 22,650 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,349 21,416 67
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,620 33,664 44
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,511 4,519 8
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,885 7,889 4
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,150 10,201 51
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,050 6,049 -1
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,407 2,432 25
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,281 2,311 30
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,186 4,201 15
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,982 5,985 3
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,853 8,858 5
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,206 2,208 2
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,108 2,109 1
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,884 3,904 20
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,718 5,723 5
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,260 8,276 16
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,930 6,928 -2
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,353 2,379 26
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,249 2,268 19
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,346 3,394 48
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,193 5,213 20
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,732 3,767 35
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,580 7,616 36
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,836 1,862 26
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,834 1,856 22
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,156 3,225 69
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,883 4,902 19
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,157 3,174 17
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,005 6,991 -14
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,339 16,371 32
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,678 15,708 30
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,823 1,829 6
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,755 1,766 11
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,173 12,234 61
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 11,844 11,906 62
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,094 1,099 5
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,224 1,230 6
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,780 1,792 12
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,890 1,906 16
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,597 17,629 32
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,562 16,581 19
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 216,781 216,995 214
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,180 2,186 6
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,383 2,389 6
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,873 6,892 19
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,484 6,498 14
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,117 60,237 120
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,171 39,331 160
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 35,623 35,766 143
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,126 2,133 7
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,083 2,097 14
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,932 6,961 29
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,194 6,207 13
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,333 44,437 104
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,494 6
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,282 2,291 9
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,297 6,314 17
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,876 5,891 15
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,235 2,240 5
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,085 2,092 7
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,850 5,873 23
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,594 5,613 19
2020 Connecticut
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 29,058 29,617 559
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,005 10,056 51
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,141 23,250 109
20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 4,317 4,367 50
20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 18,530 19,089 559
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,817 14,828 11 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,757 14,774 17 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,846 13,862 16 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,778 13,791 13 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,695 14,709 14
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,547 14,563 16
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,052 15,068 16
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,064 13,083 19
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 14,725 14,872 147
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,520 11,600 80
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,382 11,245 -137

