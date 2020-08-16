U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 16, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending August 16, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 4,218 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 3,677 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), with 3,567 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,540 sold; and the 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set (20EF), with 1,331 sold.

This week saw a downward adjustment of -137 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Three-Coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) (20AF), -14 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Salt River Bay Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARJ), -2 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (20ARA), -1 for the 2019 America the Beautiful War Pacific Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (19ARG), and -1 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, August 16. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 8/9/20 8/16/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 12,600 12,665 65 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 24,647 24,755 108 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 19,152 19,268 116 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 61,688 61,970 282 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 2,968 2,992 24 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 7,252 7,287 35 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 19,255 19,958 703 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 0 Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 0 Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 0 Released August 18, 2020; product limit 10,000; not yet on report AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 32,141 32,160 19 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 34,598 34,695 97 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,811 9,829 18 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 40,106 40,674 568 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 25,112 25,157 45 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 19,121 19,150 29 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 16,761 16,794 33 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,759 12,782 23 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,896 11,914 18 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 11,376 11,398 22 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 11,469 11,523 54 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,680 17,691 11 20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 0 To be released September 28, 2020 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,309 14,322 13 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,652 10,670 18 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,296 7,333 37 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,819 5,830 11 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,549 7,552 3 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,389 4,523 134 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,933 1,933 0 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,581 2,699 118 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 8,854 9,181 327 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 6,395 7,726 1,331 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,736 146,736 0 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,795 29,902 107 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,146 138,146 0 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 324,236 327,913 3,677 20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 116,064 119,604 3,540 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,830 14,830 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 9,969 10,087 118 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,480 16,650 170 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,115 16,280 165 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,119 16,284 165 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,039 16,204 165 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,419 16,419 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 15,776 15,776 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,399 12,579 180 FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 2,000; not yet on report 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 3,000; not yet on report PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 73,072 73,096 24 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 55,716 55,950 234 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 104,370 104,899 529 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 582,858 583,616 758 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 326,349 330,567 4,218 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,670 32,689 19 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,440 29,478 38 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,297 18,309 12 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 29,376 29,621 245 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,985 46,984 -1 20RD 2020 Birth Set 17,051 17,364 313 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 13,960 14,129 169 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,445 24,445 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 75,585 75,941 356 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 58,465 58,795 330 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 407,497 408,050 553 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 249,552 253,119 3,567 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 28,734 28,785 51 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,803 24,803 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 334,909 335,040 131 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,650 22,650 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,349 21,416 67 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 33,620 33,664 44 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,511 4,519 8 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,885 7,889 4 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 10,150 10,201 51 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,050 6,049 -1 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,407 2,432 25 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,281 2,311 30 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,186 4,201 15 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,982 5,985 3 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,853 8,858 5 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,206 2,208 2 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,108 2,109 1 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,884 3,904 20 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,718 5,723 5 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,260 8,276 16 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,930 6,928 -2 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,353 2,379 26 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,249 2,268 19 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,346 3,394 48 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,193 5,213 20 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,732 3,767 35 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,580 7,616 36 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,836 1,862 26 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,834 1,856 22 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,156 3,225 69 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 4,883 4,902 19 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,157 3,174 17 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,005 6,991 -14 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,339 16,371 32 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,678 15,708 30 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,823 1,829 6 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,755 1,766 11 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 12,173 12,234 61 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 11,844 11,906 62 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,094 1,099 5 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,224 1,230 6 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,780 1,792 12 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,890 1,906 16 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,597 17,629 32 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,562 16,581 19 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 216,781 216,995 214 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,180 2,186 6 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,383 2,389 6 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,873 6,892 19 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,484 6,498 14 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 60,117 60,237 120 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 39,171 39,331 160 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 35,623 35,766 143 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,126 2,133 7 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,083 2,097 14 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,932 6,961 29 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,194 6,207 13 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 44,333 44,437 104 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,494 6 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,282 2,291 9 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,297 6,314 17 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,876 5,891 15 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,235 2,240 5 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,085 2,092 7 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,850 5,873 23 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,594 5,613 19 2020 Connecticut 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 29,058 29,617 559 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,005 10,056 51 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 23,141 23,250 109 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 4,317 4,367 50 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 18,530 19,089 559 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,817 14,828 11 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,757 14,774 17 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,846 13,862 16 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,778 13,791 13 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,695 14,709 14 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,547 14,563 16 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,240 15,240 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,052 15,068 16 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,064 13,083 19 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 14,725 14,872 147 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 11,520 11,600 80 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 11,382 11,245 -137

