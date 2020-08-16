U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending August 16, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending August 16, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), which sold 4,218 units. In second place was the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA) with 3,677 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), with 3,567 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Uncirculated coin (20EG), with 3,540 sold; and the 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set (20EF), with 1,331 sold.
This week saw a downward adjustment of -137 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Three-Coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) (20AF), -14 for the 2020 America the Beautiful Salt River Bay Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (20ARJ), -2 for the 2020 America the Beautiful American Samoa Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (20ARA), -1 for the 2019 America the Beautiful War Pacific Two-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) (19ARG), and -1 for the 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set (19NR).
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, August 16. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
|Week Ending
|+/-
|Notes
|8/9/20
|8/16/20
|COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
|Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
|20CG
|2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin
|12,600
|12,665
|65
|Mintage limit 750,000
|20CE
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin
|24,647
|24,755
|108
|Mintage limit 750,000
|20CP
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin
|To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
|20CD
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin
|19,152
|19,268
|116
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CC
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin
|61,688
|61,970
|282
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CN
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin
|To be released August 28, 2020; product limit 75,000
|20CB
|2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin
|2,968
|2,992
|24
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20CA
|2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin
|7,252
|7,287
|35
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20CH
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set
|19,255
|19,958
|703
|Mintage limit 75,000
|Women’s Suffrage Centennial
|20CK
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin
|0
|Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report
|20CJ
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin
|0
|Released August 18, 2020; mintage limit 400,000; not yet on report
|20CM
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set
|0
|Released August 18, 2020; product limit 10,000; not yet on report
|AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
|17XA
|2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin
|32,141
|32,160
|19
|18XF
|2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin
|34,598
|34,695
|97
|Mintage limit 135,000
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin
|9,811
|9,829
|18
|Mintage limit 50,000
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal
|40,106
|40,674
|568
|PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
|S801
|George Washington Pres. Silver Medal
|25,112
|25,157
|45
|S802
|John Adams Pres. Silver Medal
|19,121
|19,150
|29
|S803
|Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal
|16,761
|16,794
|33
|S804
|James Madison Pres. Silver Medal
|12,759
|12,782
|23
|S805
|James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal
|11,896
|11,914
|18
|S806
|John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal
|11,376
|11,398
|22
|S807
|Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal
|11,469
|11,523
|54
|AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EK
|2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|17,680
|17,691
|11
|20EK
|2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|0
|To be released September 28, 2020
|AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EJ
|2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|14,309
|14,322
|13
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|10,652
|10,670
|18
|20EJ
|2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|7,296
|7,333
|37
|Mintage limit 13,000
|AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EH
|2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|5,851
|5,851
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EB
|2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,819
|5,830
|11
|19EC
|2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,876
|1,876
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ED
|2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|3,035
|3,035
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EE
|2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|10,231
|10,231
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EF
|2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|7,549
|7,552
|3
|20EB
|2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|4,389
|4,523
|134
|20EC
|2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,933
|1,933
|0
|20ED
|2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|2,581
|2,699
|118
|20EE
|2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|8,854
|9,181
|327
|20EF
|2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|6,395
|7,726
|1,331
|AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EA
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|345,380
|345,380
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EA 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|745
|745
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EM
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|146,736
|146,736
|0
|19EM 040
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|137
|137
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XE
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin
|29,795
|29,902
|107
|Sold out; LKS
|19EG
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|138,146
|138,146
|0
|19EG 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|66
|66
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XB
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set
|99,675
|99,675
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20EA
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|324,236
|327,913
|3,677
|20EA 040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|600
|600
|0
|20EG
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|116,064
|119,604
|3,540
|20EG040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|15
|15
|0
|AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
|19EL
|2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|14,830
|14,830
|0
|20EL
|2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|9,969
|10,087
|118
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
|19AJ
|2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,480
|16,650
|170
|19AK
|2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,115
|16,280
|165
|19AL
|2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,119
|16,284
|165
|19AM
|2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,039
|16,204
|165
|19AN
|2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,419
|16,419
|0
|20AJ
|2020-P National Park of American Samoa
|15,776
|15,776
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|20AK
|2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|12,399
|12,579
|180
|FIRST SPOUSE 1.2-OZ GOLD $10 COINS
|20PC
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold Unc. coin
|Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 2,000; not yet on report
|20PB
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 gold PF coin
|Released August 20, 2020; mintage limit 3,000; not yet on report
|PROOF SETS
|ATB Quarters Proof Sets
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|73,072
|73,096
|24
|20AP
|2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set
|55,716
|55,950
|234
|American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|104,370
|104,899
|529
|U.S. Mint Proof Sets
|19RG
|2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|582,858
|583,616
|758
|20RG
|2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel)
|326,349
|330,567
|4,218
|Other Proof Sets
|18RD
|2018-S Birth Set
|32,670
|32,689
|19
|18RE
|2018-S Happy Birthday Set
|17,719
|17,719
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18RF
|2018-W Congratulations Set
|19,267
|19,267
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19RD
|2019-S Birth Set
|29,440
|29,478
|38
|19RE
|2019-S Happy Birthday Set
|18,297
|18,309
|12
|19RF
|2019-W Congratulations Set
|29,376
|29,621
|245
|19NR
|2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set
|46,985
|46,984
|-1
|20RD
|2020 Birth Set
|17,051
|17,364
|313
|20RE
|2020 Happy Birthday Set
|13,960
|14,129
|169
|20RF
|2020 Congratulations Set
|24,445
|24,445
|0
|SILVER PROOF SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|18AQ
|2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|79,301
|79,301
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AQ
|2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|75,585
|75,941
|356
|20AQ
|2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set
|58,465
|58,795
|330
|U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
|19RH
|2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent)
|407,497
|408,050
|553
|20RH
|2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel)
|249,552
|253,119
|3,567
|Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
|19RC
|2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|47,404
|47,404
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
|19AA
|2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D)
|28,734
|28,785
|51
|20AA
|2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D)
|24,803
|24,803
|0
|U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
|19RJ
|2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|334,909
|335,040
|131
|CIRCULATING COIN SETS
|18AC
|2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,650
|22,650
|0
|19AC
|2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|21,349
|21,416
|67
|OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
|YC1
|2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S)
|9,860
|9,860
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XGC
|2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S)
|49,921
|49,921
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XGB
|2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S)
|33,620
|33,664
|44
|19XC
|2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament
|4,511
|4,519
|8
|19XD
|2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament
|7,885
|7,889
|4
|19RX
|2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set
|10,150
|10,201
|51
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
|2019 Lowell National Historical Park
|19ABA
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,435
|2,435
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABB
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,325
|2,325
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABC
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,006
|4,006
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARA
|2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,168
|6,168
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARB
|2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,801
|3,801
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARC
|2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,596
|8,596
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2019 American Memorial Park
|19ABD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,455
|2,455
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,421
|2,421
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,114
|4,114
|0
|19ARD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,059
|6,059
|0
|19ARE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,859
|3,859
|0
|19ARF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,478
|8,478
|0
|2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
|19ABG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,391
|2,391
|0
|19ABH
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,291
|2,291
|0
|19ABJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,203
|4,203
|0
|19ARG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,050
|6,049
|-1
|19ARH
|2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,838
|3,838
|0
|19ARJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,764
|8,764
|0
|2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
|19ABK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,407
|2,432
|25
|19ABL
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,281
|2,311
|30
|19ABM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,186
|4,201
|15
|19ARK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,982
|5,985
|3
|19ARL
|2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,929
|3,929
|0
|19ARM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,853
|8,858
|5
|2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
|19ABN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,206
|2,208
|2
|19ABP
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,108
|2,109
|1
|19ABQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,884
|3,904
|20
|19ARN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,718
|5,723
|5
|19ARP
|2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,961
|3,961
|0
|19ARQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,260
|8,276
|16
|2020 National Park of American Samoa
|20ABA
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,456
|2,456
|0
|20ABB
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,480
|2,480
|0
|20ABC
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,236
|4,236
|0
|20ARA
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,930
|6,928
|-2
|20ARB
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,974
|3,974
|0
|20ARC
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|0
|2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
|20ABD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,353
|2,379
|26
|20ABE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,249
|2,268
|19
|20ABF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,346
|3,394
|48
|20ARD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,193
|5,213
|20
|20ARE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,732
|3,767
|35
|20ARF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,580
|7,616
|36
|2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
|20ABG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,836
|1,862
|26
|20ABH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,834
|1,856
|22
|20ABJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,156
|3,225
|69
|20ARG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|4,883
|4,902
|19
|20ARH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,157
|3,174
|17
|20ARJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,005
|6,991
|-14
|NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
|19NA
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|16,339
|16,371
|32
|19NB
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|15,678
|15,708
|30
|19ND
|2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,949
|1,949
|0
|19NE
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,823
|1,829
|6
|19NF
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,755
|1,766
|11
|20NA
|2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|12,173
|12,234
|61
|20NB
|2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|11,844
|11,906
|62
|20NC
|2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,094
|1,099
|5
|20ND
|2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,224
|1,230
|6
|20NE
|2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,780
|1,792
|12
|20NF
|2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,890
|1,906
|16
|AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
|2018 American Innovators
|18GBA
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,935
|2,935
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GBE
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,954
|2,954
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GRA
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P)
|17,597
|17,629
|32
|18GRE
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D)
|16,562
|16,581
|19
|18GA
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin
|216,781
|216,995
|214
|18GE
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin
|74,720
|74,720
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2019 Delaware
|19GBA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,180
|2,186
|6
|19GBE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,383
|2,389
|6
|19GRA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,873
|6,892
|19
|19GRE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,484
|6,498
|14
|19GE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin
|60,117
|60,237
|120
|19GG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin
|39,171
|39,331
|160
|19GH
|2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin
|35,623
|35,766
|143
|2019 Pennsylvania
|19GBB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,126
|2,133
|7
|19GBF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,083
|2,097
|14
|19GRB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,932
|6,961
|29
|19GRF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,194
|6,207
|13
|19GF
|2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin
|44,333
|44,437
|104
|2019 New Jersey
|19GBC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,488
|2,494
|6
|19GBG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,282
|2,291
|9
|19GRC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,297
|6,314
|17
|19GRG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D)
|5,876
|5,891
|15
|2019 Georgia
|19GBD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,235
|2,240
|5
|19GBH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,085
|2,092
|7
|19GRD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|5,850
|5,873
|23
|19GRH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|5,594
|5,613
|19
|2020 Connecticut
|20GE
|2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin
|29,058
|29,617
|559
|KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
|19KA
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|10,005
|10,056
|51
|19KB
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|23,141
|23,250
|109
|20KA
|2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|4,317
|4,367
|50
|20KB
|2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|18,530
|19,089
|559
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
|18AE
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S)
|14,817
|14,828
|11
|Sold out; LKS
|18AF
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S)
|14,757
|14,774
|17
|Sold out; LKS
|18AG
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S)
|13,846
|13,862
|16
|Sold out; LKS
|18AH
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S)
|13,778
|13,791
|13
|Sold out; LKS
|19AD
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S)
|14,695
|14,709
|14
|19AE
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S)
|14,547
|14,563
|16
|19AF
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S)
|15,240
|15,240
|0
|19AG
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S)
|15,052
|15,068
|16
|19AH
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S)
|13,064
|13,083
|19
|20AD
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S)
|14,725
|14,872
|147
|20AE
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S)
|11,520
|11,600
|80
|20AF
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S)
|11,382
|11,245
|-137
❑
Leave a Reply