U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 4, 2021

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 4, 2021. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG), which sold 7,202 units. In second place was the 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 silver Proof coin (21CH) with 1,046 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2021 Birth Set (21RD), with 462 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Proof coin (21CC), with 415 sold; and the 2020-S American Innovation $1 Proof Set (20GA), with 358 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -15 for the 2020 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (20RJ), -9 for the 2021-S one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (21EA), -8 for the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), -4 for the 2019-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (19RG), and -2 for the 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-ounce $25 gold Proof coin (20XG).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 4. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 3/28/21 4/4/21 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin 13,635 13,635 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin 26,573 26,573 0 Mintage limit 750,000 20CP 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin 32,583 32,583 0 Product limit 75,000 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin 21,318 21,318 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin 68,760 68,760 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CN 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin 25,722 25,722 0 Product limit 75,000 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin 3,261 3,261 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin 8,072 8,072 0 Mintage limit 50,000 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set 22,543 22,543 0 Mintage limit 75,000 Women’s Suffrage Centennial 20CK 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin 12,601 12,601 0 Mintage limit 400,000 20CJ 2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin 33,444 33,442 -2 Mintage limit 400,000 20CM 2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,995 9,995 0 Product limit 10,000 National Law Enforcement Museum 21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 6,658 6,740 82 Mintage limit 750,000 21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 12,979 13,291 312 Mintage limit 750,000 21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 6,087 6,165 78 Mintage limit 400,000 21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 15,661 16,076 415 Mintage limit 400,000 21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 864 871 7 Mintage limit 50,000 21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 778 797 19 Mintage limit 50,000 21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 3,019 3,089 70 Product limit 7,500 Christa McAuliffe 21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 9,398 9,732 334 Mintage limit 350,000 21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 28,100 29,146 1,046 Mintage limit 350,000 AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 33,441 33,476 35 Mintage limit 100,000 17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 40,306 40,507 201 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 11,572 11,679 107 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 44,930 44,929 -1 Mintage limit 50,000 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 27,288 27,352 64 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 20,156 20,195 39 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 18,280 18,342 62 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 13,789 13,823 34 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 12,906 12,944 38 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 12,409 12,433 24 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 13,548 13,584 36 S808 Martin Van Buren Pres. Silver Medal 10,307 10,397 90 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,355 18,369 14 Mintage limit 15,000 20EK 2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,133 9,154 21 Mintage limit 30,000 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 14,713 14,725 12 Mintage limit 20,000 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,204 11,219 15 Mintage limit 15,000 21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,307 7,431 124 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,365 8,464 99 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EB 2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,872 5,872 0 19EC 2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ED 2019-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EE 2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EF 2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,245 8,259 14 20EB 2020-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,784 5,784 0 20EC 2020-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 2,446 2,446 0 20ED 2020-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,232 4,232 0 20EE 2020-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 12,466 12,466 0 20EF 2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 10,843 10,900 57 20XE 2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 1,939 1,939 0 Mintage limit 1,945 20EH 2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 6,290 6,290 0 Mintage limit 7,000 21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,497 4,497 0 21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,597 1,597 0 21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,697 2,697 0 21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 7,994 7,998 4 21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,196 8,196 0 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 146,735 146,735 0 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,909 29,909 0 Sold out; LKS 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,139 138,139 0 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 357,112 357,112 0 20EA 040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 0 20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,267 154,267 0 20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 0 20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 191,280 191,280 0 20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 0 20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,748 74,748 0 21EA 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 296,882 296,873 -9 21EA 040 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0 END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY 20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,389 7,387 -2 Mintage limit 7,500 20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,709 19,708 -1 Mintage limit 20,000 400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE 20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,747 4,747 0 Product limit 4,850 20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,071 -1 Product limit 9,200 20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,887 4,887 0 Mintage limit 5,200 20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,619 19,619 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,844 14,844 0 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 0 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,644 16,644 0 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,287 16,287 0 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,277 16,277 0 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,211 16,211 0 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,310 16,310 0 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 0 Mintage limit 20,000 20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,929 14,980 51 20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,567 13,567 0 Mintage limit 13,750 20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 12,768 12,902 134 Mintage limit 13,750 20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,608 13,608 0 Mintage limit 13,750 21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin Released April 8, 2021; not yet on report FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS 20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,621 1,631 10 Mintage limit 2,000 20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,521 2,545 24 Mintage limit 3,000 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 76,133 76,201 68 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,243 64,243 0 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 126,241 126,504 263 20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 87,556 87,914 358 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 600,448 600,444 -4 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,065 464,057 -8 21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 212,374 219,576 7,202 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 34,033 34,033 0 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 29,530 29,530 0 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 19,097 19,097 0 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,639 31,639 0 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 46,964 46,964 0 20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,334 29,334 0 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,739 16,739 0 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,443 0 21RD 2021 Birth Set 12,252 12,714 462 21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 14,150 14,487 337 21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0 SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,584 78,584 0 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,016 64,016 0 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,508 412,508 0 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,142 313,142 0 21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set To be released April 22, 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,518 49,516 -2 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 32,251 32,251 0 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,795 24,795 0 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 346,131 346,129 -2 20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,833 211,818 -15 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 0 20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,858 24,858 0 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 36,062 36,095 33 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 13,986 14,107 121 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,114 4,114 0 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,059 6,059 0 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,859 3,859 0 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,478 8,478 0 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,391 2,391 0 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,291 2,291 0 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,203 4,203 0 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,049 6,049 0 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,838 3,838 0 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,764 8,764 0 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,440 2,440 0 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,366 2,366 0 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,201 4,201 0 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,041 6,041 0 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,929 3,929 0 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,858 8,858 0 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,301 2,301 0 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,185 2,185 0 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,048 4,048 0 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,760 5,760 0 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,467 8,467 0 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,456 2,456 0 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,236 4,236 0 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,991 6,991 0 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,974 3,974 0 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0 2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site 20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 0 20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 0 20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,283 4,283 0 20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,878 5,915 37 20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,013 4,013 0 20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,934 8,934 0 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park 20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 0 20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 0 20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 0 20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,587 5,599 12 20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,005 4,005 0 20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,629 8,648 19 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park 20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,336 2,345 9 20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,192 2,197 5 20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,020 4,034 14 20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,459 5,477 18 20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,547 3,567 20 20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,301 8,324 23 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve 20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,502 2,502 0 20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,480 2,480 0 20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,001 4,038 37 20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,499 5,531 32 20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,612 3,635 23 20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,467 8,499 32 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,373 2,373 0 21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,386 2,386 0 21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,036 4,036 0 21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,380 5,380 0 21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,360 3,360 0 21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,662 7,662 0 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,776 17,776 0 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 17,075 17,075 0 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,949 1,949 0 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,829 1,829 0 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,766 1,766 0 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,251 15,292 41 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,590 14,631 41 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,527 1,550 23 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,739 1,765 26 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 0 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 0 21NA 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 9,748 9,928 180 21NB 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 9,465 9,660 195 21NC 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 709 722 13 21ND 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 863 883 20 21NE 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,535 1,580 45 21NF 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,597 1,604 7 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 19,070 19,096 26 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 22,469 22,495 26 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 231,272 231,491 219 18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,384 2,386 2 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,607 2,607 0 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,632 7,638 6 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,143 7,152 9 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 64,290 64,354 64 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,503 4 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,401 2,408 7 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,061 8,070 9 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,999 7,007 8 19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 48,601 48,685 84 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,830 2,835 5 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,607 2,610 3 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,163 7,175 12 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,566 6,574 8 19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 44,427 44,489 62 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,502 2,514 12 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,389 2,406 17 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,628 6,641 13 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,255 6,266 11 19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 41,014 41,185 171 2020 Connecticut 20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,229 2,235 6 20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,720 2,720 0 20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,954 5,968 14 20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,753 5,775 22 20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 41,129 41,215 86 2020 Massachusetts 20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 0 20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,748 2,748 0 20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 0 20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,483 6,483 0 20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 38,095 38,250 155 2020 Maryland 20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,692 2,694 2 20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 0 20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 0 20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,404 6,404 0 20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 34,364 34,611 247 2020 South Carolina 20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,096 2,123 27 20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,207 2,238 31 20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,039 6,082 43 20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,545 5,585 40 20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 31,304 31,535 231 PRESIDENTIAL $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2020 George H.W. Bush 20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,266 15,417 151 20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,453 13,576 123 20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 1,324 1,329 5 20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 2,751 2,761 10 20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,073 2,088 15 20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,987 1,993 6 PRESIDENTIAL $1 COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SET 20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,575 9,769 194 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 11,534 11,534 0 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,132 24,132 0 20KA 2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 10,769 11,070 301 20KB 2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 24,312 24,312 0 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS 18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,267 15,267 0 Sold out; LKS 18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 14,353 14,365 12 Sold out; LKS 18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 14,305 14,312 7 Sold out; LKS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,265 15,273 8 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,150 15,157 7 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 0 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 0 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 13,796 13,804 8 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,389 15,389 0 20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 13,554 13,577 23 20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 13,409 13,429 20 20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 13,284 13,313 29 20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 14,949 14,994 45 21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,483 15,483 0

