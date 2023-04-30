U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 30, 2023

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 30, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the Abraham Lincoln one-ounce Presidential silver medal (S816), which sold 12,849 units. In second place was the 2023-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (23EA), with 5,785 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2022 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (22RJ), with 1,056 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2023 Congratulations Set (23RF), with 529 sold; and the 2023-S American Women Quarters Proof Set (23WP), with 407 sold.
Last week saw a downward adjustment of -7,059 for the 2023 one-ounce American Platinum Eagle $100 Proof coin (23EJ), -2,306 for the 2023 American Women / Edith Kanaka’ole 100-coin bag (P) (23WBC), -74 for the 2023 American Women / Edith Kanaka’ole 100-coin bag (D) (23WBD), -14 for the 2022-S American Innovation $1 Proof Set (22GA), and -8 for the 2023 American Women / Edith Kanaka’ole Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (23WRD).
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 30. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
|COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
|National Law Enforcement Museum
|21CF
|2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin
|10,171
|10,171
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CE
|2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin
|23,307
|23,307
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CD
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin
|9,422
|9,422
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CC
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin
|29,701
|29,701
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CB
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin
|1,753
|1,753
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CA
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,473
|1,473
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CG
|2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set
|4,391
|4,391
|0
|Product limit 7,500
|Christa McAuliffe
|21CJ
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin
|16,025
|16,025
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|21CH
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin
|54,222
|54,222
|0
|Mintage limit 350,000
|Negro Leagues Baseball
|22CN
|2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|9,784
|9,784
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CM
|2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin
|19,014
|19,014
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CL
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|8,444
|8,444
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CK
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin
|22,692
|22,692
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CS
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark
|19,682
|19,682
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CJ
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,507
|1,507
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CH
|2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin
|1,534
|1,534
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|22CR
|2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set
|10,668
|10,668
|0
|Product limit 15,000
|22CP
|2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W)
|3,822
|3,822
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
|22CF
|2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin
|12,264
|12,264
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CE
|2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin
|22,906
|22,906
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|22CD
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin
|14,168
|14,168
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CC
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin
|48,432
|48,432
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|22CQ
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized
|24,871
|24,871
|0
|Product limit 25,000
|22CB
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,677
|1,677
|0
|50,000
|22CA
|2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin
|2,782
|2,782
|0
|50,000
|22CG
|2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W)
|4,893
|4,893
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
|AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
|20EA
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|365,714
|365,714
|0
|20EA040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|600
|600
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20EG
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|154,261
|154,261
|0
|20EG040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|15
|15
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20EM
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|198,876
|198,876
|0
|20EM040
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|440
|440
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20XF
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv.
|74,709
|74,709
|0
|21EA
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle
|299,830
|299,830
|0
|Product limit 327,440
|21EA040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|686
|686
|0
|21EAN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|300,096
|300,096
|0
|Product limit 300,000
|21EAN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,142
|2,142
|0
|21EGN
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle
|174,470
|174,470
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21EGN040
|2021-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|324
|324
|0
|21EMN
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle
|199,566
|199,566
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|21EMN040
|2021-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each)
|652
|652
|0
|21XJ
|2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W)
|124,822
|124,822
|0
|Mintage limit 125,000
|22EA
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|496,990
|496,990
|0
|22EA 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|4,107
|4,107
|0
|22EG
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|159,596
|159,713
|117
|Product limit 160,000
|22EG 040
|2022-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|987
|987
|0
|22EM
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|199,563
|199,663
|100
|Product limit 200,000
|22EM 040
|2022-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|2,925
|2,925
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|23EA
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|380,388
|386,173
|5,785
|23EA 040
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|1,835
|1,835
|0
|23EG
|2023-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|7,082
|To be released May 25, 2023
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25¢ UNC. COINS
|20AJ
|2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,781
|15,781
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|20AK
|2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,326
|15,326
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|20AL
|2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,566
|13,566
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AM
|2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,544
|13,544
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AN
|2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,613
|13,613
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
|21AJ
|2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|19,815
|19,815
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
|21XC
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark
|173,782
|173,782
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XD
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark
|173,531
|173,531
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XG
|2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar
|174,661
|174,661
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XF
|2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar
|174,850
|174,850
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XE
|2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar
|174,498
|174,498
|0
|Product limit 175,000
|21XH
|2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar
|199,543
|199,543
|0
|Product limit 200,000
|PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
|S801
|George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|34,008
|34,041
|33
|S802
|John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|23,200
|23,213
|13
|S803
|Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|23,478
|23,505
|27
|S804
|James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,479
|16,490
|11
|S805
|James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|15,003
|15,008
|5
|S806
|John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|14,492
|14,502
|10
|S807
|Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|16,345
|16,360
|15
|S808
|Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,500
|13,507
|7
|S809
|William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,343
|13,353
|10
|S810
|John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|13,410
|13,416
|6
|S811
|James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,985
|12,992
|7
|S812
|Zachary Taylor 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,757
|12,765
|8
|S813
|Millard Fillmore 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,345
|12,354
|9
|S814
|Franklin Pierce 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,132
|12,145
|13
|S815
|James Buchanan 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|11,411
|11,456
|45
|S816
|Abraham Lincoln 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal
|12,849
|12,849
|Released May 1, 2023
|U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
|S20MA
|Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,953
|9,953
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MB
|Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,922
|9,955
|33
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S20MC
|Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,978
|9,985
|7
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22MD
|Marines 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,567
|9,576
|9
|Mintage limit 10,000
|S22ME
|Army 2.5-oz. Silver Medal
|9,982
|9,991
|9
|Mintage limit 10,000
|SAF1
|Air Force 1-oz. Silver Medal
|16,513
|16,559
|46
|No mintage limit
|SCG1
|Coast Guard 1-oz. Silver Medal
|15,411
|15,461
|50
|No mintage limit
|AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
|21EB
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|4,448
|4,448
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21EC
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|1,589
|1,589
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21ED
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|2,689
|2,689
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EE
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles
|7,975
|7,975
|0
|Mintage limit 21,200; product limit 8,000
|21EF
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles
|8,176
|8,176
|0
|Product limit 8,200
|21EHN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle
|8,914
|8,914
|0
|Mintage limit 9,100
|21EBN
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|5,583
|5,583
|0
|Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
|21ECN
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|1,989
|1,989
|0
|Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
|21EDN
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|3,340
|3,340
|0
|Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
|21EEN
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle
|9,871
|9,871
|0
|Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
|21EFN
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle
|10,191
|10,191
|0
|Product limit 10,250
|21XK
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle
|4,985
|4,985
|0
|Product limit 5,000
|22EH
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|8,817
|8,821
|4
|Mintage limit 9,000
|22EB
|2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,912
|5,912
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|22EC
|2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,970
|1,970
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000; product limit 2,000
|22ED
|2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,464
|4,464
|0
|Mintage limit 14,500; product limit 4,500
|22EE
|2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|13,804
|13,804
|0
|Mintage limit 24,000; product limit 14,000
|22EF
|2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|9,904
|9,904
|0
|Product limit 10,000
|23EB
|2023-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|6,388
|6,442
|54
|Mintage limit 22,500; product limit 9,500
|23EC
|2023-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,683
|1,732
|49
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 3,000
|23ED
|2023-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,392
|4,448
|56
|Mintage limit 19,000; product limit 6,000
|23EE
|2023-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|8,471
|8,563
|92
|Mintage limit 31,000; product limit 8,000
|23EF
|2023-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|7,934
|7,987
|53
|Mintage limit 13,000
|AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
|20EL
|2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|11,887
|11,887
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21EL
|2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|16,958
|16,958
|0
|22EL
|2022-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|15,936
|15,936
|0
|Mintage limit 16,000; product limit 6,000
|23EL
|2023-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|8,911
|9,272
|361
|Product limit 16,000
|FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
|20PC
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,932
|1,932
|0
|Mintage limit 2,000
|20PB
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin
|2,896
|2,896
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report
|AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
|17XA
|2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin
|38,568
|38,589
|21
|Mintage limit 100,000
|17XB
|2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal
|55,187
|55,187
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18XF
|2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin
|55,371
|55,428
|57
|Mintage limit 135,000
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin
|24,609
|24,609
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|44,928
|44,928
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
|21DA
|2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin
|12,470
|12,471
|1
|Mintage limit 12,500
|22DB
|2022-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal
|67,599
|67,725
|126
|Mintage limit 75,000
|END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
|20XG
|2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin
|7,366
|7,366
|0
|Mintage limit 7,500
|20XH
|2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,699
|19,699
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
|400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
|20XA
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set
|4,743
|4,743
|—
|Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
|20XB
|2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set
|9,072
|9,072
|0
|Product limit 9,200
|20XC
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin
|4,881
|4,881
|—
|Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
|20XD
|2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal
|19,613
|19,613
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EK
|2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|18,772
|18,772
|0
|Mintage limit 30,000
|20EK
|2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|9,742
|9,742
|0
|Mintage limit 10,000
|21EK
|2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin
|5,169
|5,169
|0
|Mintage limit 12,000
|22EK
|2022-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Reverse Proof Coin
|7,341
|7,342
|1
|Mintage limit 7,500
|23EK
|2023-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|5
|5
|0
|To be released in autumn 2023
|AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EJ
|2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|15,910
|15,922
|12
|Mintage limit 20,000
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|11,268
|11,268
|—
|LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
|20EJ
|2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,805
|9,815
|10
|Mintage limit 13,000
|21EJ
|2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,880
|9,880
|0
|Mintage limit 15,000
|22EJ
|2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,878
|9,873
|-5
|Mintage limit 15,000
|23EJ
|2023 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|7,064
|5
|-7,059
|Mintage limit 12,000
|U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
|PROOF SETS
|ATB Quarters Proof Sets
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|82,518
|82,534
|16
|20AP
|2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set
|64,242
|64,242
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|145,403
|145,454
|51
|20GA
|2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|107,052
|107,052
|0
|21GA
|2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|83,488
|83,540
|52
|21GC
|2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|49,526
|49,527
|1
|22GA
|2022-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|74,727
|74,713
|-14
|22GC
|2022-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set
|47,424
|47,482
|58
|Mintage limit 50,000
|American Women Quarters Proof Sets
|22WP
|2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|42,619
|42,619
|0
|23WP
|2023-S American Women Quarters PF Set
|40,534
|40,941
|407
|U.S. Mint Proof Sets
|19RG
|2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|601,327
|601,327
|0
|20RG
|2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel)
|464,658
|464,658
|0
|21RG
|2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|511,565
|511,742
|177
|22RG
|2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|399,713
|399,731
|18
|Other Proof Sets
|19RF
|2019-W Congratulations Set
|31,638
|31,638
|0
|20RD
|2020 Birth Set
|29,330
|29,330
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20RE
|2020 Happy Birthday Set
|16,738
|16,738
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20RF
|2020 Congratulations Set
|24,468
|24,468
|0
|21RD
|2021 Birth Set
|29,789
|29,789
|0
|21RE
|2021 Happy Birthday Set
|16,984
|16,984
|0
|21RF
|2021 Congratulations Set
|39,997
|39,997
|0
|22RF
|2022 Congratulations Set
|29,710
|29,710
|0
|Product limit 30,000
|23RF
|2023 Congratulations Set
|29,286
|29,815
|529
|Product limit 40,000
|SILVER PROOF SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|19AQ
|2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|78,585
|78,585
|0
|20AQ
|2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set
|64,012
|64,012
|0
|American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|22WS
|2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set
|57,641
|57,644
|3
|23WS
|2023-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set
|37,291
|37,308
|17
|U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
|19RH
|2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent)
|412,708
|412,708
|0
|20RH
|2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel)
|313,183
|313,183
|0
|21RH
|2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|299,743
|299,806
|63
|22RH
|2022-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|240,529
|240,685
|156
|Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
|20RC
|2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|50,061
|50,061
|0
|Product limit 50,000
|21RCN
|2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|48,712
|48,712
|0
|Product limit 50,000
|22RC
|2022-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|44,274
|44,446
|172
|Product limit 50,000
|UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
|U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
|20RJ
|2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|211,787
|211,787
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21RJ
|2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|221,587
|221,712
|125
|22RJ
|2022 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|228,377
|229,433
|1,056
|Product limit 250,000
|CIRCULATING COIN SETS
|18AC
|2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,641
|22,641
|0
|19AC
|2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,819
|22,819
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AC
|2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|24,849
|24,849
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|OTHER SPECIAL SETS
|19XGB
|2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S)
|41,335
|41,347
|12
|19RX
|2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set
|24,371
|24,451
|80
|20PA
|2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S)
|10,991
|11,004
|13
|Product limit 35,000
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
|20ABD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,471
|2,471
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,470
|2,470
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,281
|4,281
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,963
|6,963
|0
|20ARE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|4,013
|4,013
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
|20ABG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,488
|2,488
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,422
|2,422
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,156
|4,156
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,983
|6,983
|0
|20ARH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|4,005
|4,005
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,969
|8,969
|0
|2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
|20ABK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,415
|2,415
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,331
|2,331
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,183
|4,183
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,956
|6,956
|0
|20ARL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,961
|3,961
|0
|20ARM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,834
|8,834
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
|20ABN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,499
|2,499
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,478
|2,478
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ABQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,193
|4,193
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ARN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,958
|6,958
|0
|20ARP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,993
|3,993
|0
|20ARQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|0
|2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
|21ABA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,367
|2,367
|0
|21ABB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,380
|2,380
|0
|21ABC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,031
|4,031
|0
|21ARA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,374
|5,374
|0
|21ARB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,358
|3,358
|0
|21ARC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,642
|7,642
|0
|THREE-COIN SETS
|18AE
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S)
|15,241
|15,241
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AF
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S)
|15,266
|15,266
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AG
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S)
|15,421
|15,421
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AH
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S)
|15,421
|15,421
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|19AD
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S)
|15,423
|15,423
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AE
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S)
|15,415
|15,415
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AF
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S)
|15,419
|15,419
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AG
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S)
|15,394
|15,394
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AH
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S)
|15,379
|15,379
|0
|20AD
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S)
|15,385
|15,385
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AE
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S)
|15,409
|15,409
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AF
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S)
|15,387
|15,387
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AG
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S)
|15,349
|15,349
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20AH
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S)
|15,392
|15,392
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|21AD
|2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S)
|15,472
|15,472
|0
|AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2022 Maya Angelou
|22WBA
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,858
|1,858
|0
|22WBB
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,861
|1,861
|0
|22WRA
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,940
|5,940
|0
|22WRB
|2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,588
|7,588
|0
|2022 Dr. Sally Ride
|22WBC
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,853
|1,853
|0
|22WBD
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,852
|1,852
|0
|22WRC
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,924
|5,924
|0
|22WRD
|2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,603
|7,603
|0
|2023 Bessie Coleman
|23WBA
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (P)
|4,973
|4,990
|17
|23WBB
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 100-Coin Bag (D)
|4,531
|4,543
|12
|23WRA
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,077
|5,092
|15
|23WRB
|2023 American Women / Bessie Coleman 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|12,499
|12,502
|3
|2022 Wilma Mankiller
|22WBE
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,848
|1,848
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBF
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,822
|1,822
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRE
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,909
|5,909
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRF
|2022 American Women / Wilma Mankiller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,616
|7,616
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2022 Nina Otero-Warren
|22WBG
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,852
|1,852
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBH
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,853
|1,853
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRG
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,879
|5,879
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRH
|2022 American Women / Nina Otero-Warren 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,639
|7,639
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2022 Anna May Wong
|22WBJ
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,860
|1,860
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WBK
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,858
|1,858
|0
|Product limit 1,860
|22WRJ
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,936
|5,936
|0
|Product limit 5,940
|22WRK
|2022 American Women / Anna May Wong 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,617
|7,617
|0
|Product limit 7,620
|2023 Edith Kanaka‘ole
|23WBC
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (P)
|6,454
|4,148
|-2,306
|23WBD
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,157
|2,083
|-74
|23WRC
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|4,365
|4,437
|72
|23WRD
|2022 American Women / Edith Kanaka‘ole 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|12,582
|12,574
|-8
|KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|21KA
|2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|9,968
|9,968
|0
|21KB
|2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|21,953
|21,990
|37
|22KA
|2022 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|10,998
|10,998
|0
|Product limit 11,000
|22KB
|2022 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|21,882
|21,925
|43
|Product limit 22,000
|23KA
|2023 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|To be released May 15, 2023; product limit 11,000
|23KB
|2023 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|To be released May 15, 2023; product limit 25,000
|PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS
|BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
|2020 George H.W. Bush
|20PD
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P)
|24,335
|24,390
|55
|20PE
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D)
|21,118
|21,158
|40
|20PF
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P)
|2,541
|2,544
|3
|20PG
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D)
|4,080
|4,085
|5
|20PH
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,695
|2,695
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20PJ
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,098
|2,098
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS
|20PK
|2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
|9,876
|9,876
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS
|BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
|2020 Elizabeth Peratrovich
|20NA
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|17,353
|17,353
|0
|20NB
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|16,030
|16,030
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NC
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,888
|1,888
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20ND
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,956
|1,956
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NE
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,960
|1,960
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20NF
|2020 Native American / Elizabeth Peratrovich, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,981
|1,981
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2021 American Indians in Military Service
|21NA
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|15,975
|15,975
|0
|21NB
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|14,967
|14,967
|0
|21NC
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,789
|1,789
|0
|21ND
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,795
|1,795
|0
|21NE
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,704
|1,704
|0
|21NF
|2021 Native American / Military Service, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,618
|1,618
|0
|2022 Ely Parker
|22NA
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|13,940
|13,995
|55
|22NB
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|13,912
|13,912
|0
|22NC
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,696
|1,696
|0
|22ND
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,610
|1,610
|0
|22NE
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,698
|1,698
|0
|22NF
|2022 Native American / Ely Parker, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,699
|1,699
|0
|2023 Maria Tallchief
|23NA
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|11,869
|11,953
|84
|23NB
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|11,352
|11,421
|69
|23NC
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (P)
|911
|924
|13
|23ND
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,049
|1,070
|21
|23NE
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,528
|1,548
|20
|23NF
|2023 Native American / Maria Tallchief, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,507
|1,521
|14
|AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS
|BAGS AND ROLLS
|2018 American Innovators
|18GBA
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,935
|2,935
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GBE
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,954
|2,954
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GRA
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P)
|21,827
|21,838
|11
|18GRE
|2018 Am. Innov. / Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D)
|24,755
|24,761
|6
|2019 Delaware
|19GBA
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,078
|3,081
|3
|19GBE
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,259
|3,261
|2
|19GRA
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,754
|8,755
|1
|19GRE
|2019 Am. Innov. / Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D)
|8,104
|8,106
|2
|2019 Pennsylvania
|19GBB
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,354
|3,358
|4
|19GBF
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,886
|2,887
|1
|19GRB
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P)
|9,814
|9,817
|3
|19GRF
|2019 Am. Innov. / Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D)
|8,156
|8,157
|1
|2019 New Jersey
|19GBC
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,737
|3,741
|4
|19GBG
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,371
|3,374
|3
|19GRC
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,610
|8,619
|9
|19GRG
|2019 Am. Innov. / New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,700
|7,702
|2
|2019 Georgia
|19GBD
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|3,281
|3,283
|2
|19GBH
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|3,175
|3,179
|4
|19GRD
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,734
|7,740
|6
|19GRH
|2019 Am. Innov. / Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,225
|7,227
|2
|2020 Connecticut
|20GBA
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,736
|2,736
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBE
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,747
|2,747
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRA
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,496
|6,496
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRE
|2020 Am. Innov. / Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,425
|6,425
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Massachusetts
|20GBB
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,746
|2,746
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBF
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,744
|2,744
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRB
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,486
|6,486
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRF
|2020 Am. Innov. / Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,481
|6,481
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 Maryland
|20GBC
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,725
|2,725
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBG
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,737
|2,737
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRC
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,493
|6,493
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRG
|2020 Am. Innov. / Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,471
|6,471
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2020 South Carolina
|20GBD
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,734
|2,734
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GBH
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,378
|2,378
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRD
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,378
|6,378
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20GRH
|2020 Am. Innov. / South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,399
|6,399
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2021 New Hampshire
|21GBA
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,789
|2,789
|0
|21GBE
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,787
|2,787
|0
|21GRA
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,997
|6,997
|0
|21GRE
|2021 Am. Innov. / New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,004
|7,004
|0
|2021 Virginia
|21GBB
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,795
|2,795
|0
|21GBF
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,778
|2,778
|0
|21GRB
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,984
|6,984
|0
|21GRF
|2021 Am. Innov. / Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,969
|6,969
|0
|2021 New York
|21GBC
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,766
|2,766
|0
|21GBG
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,764
|2,764
|0
|21GRC
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,986
|6,986
|0
|21GRG
|2021 Am. Innov. / New York 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,989
|6,989
|0
|2021 North Carolina
|21GBD
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,785
|2,785
|0
|21GBH
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,787
|2,787
|0
|21GRD
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,985
|6,985
|0
|21GRH
|2021 Am. Innov. / North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,999
|6,999
|0
|2022 Rhode Island
|22GBA
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,785
|2,786
|1
|22GBE
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,786
|2,786
|0
|22GRA
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,010
|7,010
|0
|22GRE
|2022 Am. Innov. / Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,007
|7,007
|0
|2022 Vermont
|22GBB
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,785
|2,787
|2
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBF
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,775
|2,775
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRB
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,023
|7,023
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRF
|2022 Am. Innov. / Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,011
|7,011
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|2022 Kentucky
|22GBC
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,768
|2,768
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBG
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,778
|2,778
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRC
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,004
|7,004
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRG
|2022 Am. Innov. / Kentucky 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,973
|6,975
|2
|Product limit 7,020
|2022 Tennessee
|22GBD
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,770
|2,770
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GBH
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,771
|2,771
|0
|Product limit 2,790
|22GRD
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,009
|7,009
|0
|Product limit 7,020
|22GRH
|2022 Am. Innov. / Tennessee 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,004
|7,005
|1
|Product limit 7,020
|2023 Ohio
|23GBA
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,493
|2,509
|16
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBE
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,314
|2,333
|19
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRA
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,938
|7,942
|4
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRE
|2023 Am. Innov. / Ohio 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,907
|6,910
|3
|Product limit 7,000
|23GBB
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,952
|1,979
|27
|Product limit 3,000
|23GBF
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,895
|1,946
|51
|Product limit 2,790
|23GRB
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,226
|7,279
|53
|Product limit 8,000
|23GRF
|2023 Am. Innov. / Louisiana 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,568
|6,629
|61
|Product limit 7,000
|PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS
|Now sold only in sets; see under “U.S. Mint Annual Sets” above.
|18GA
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin
|250,819
|250,860
|41
|18GE
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin
|74,720
|74,720
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19GE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin
|69,433
|69,455
|22
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GF
|2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin
|54,143
|54,157
|14
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GG
|2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin
|49,703
|49,718
|15
|Mintage limit 75,000
|19GH
|2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin
|46,297
|46,308
|11
|Mintage limit 75,000
|20GE
|2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin
|46,109
|46,126
|17
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GF
|2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin
|47,289
|47,341
|52
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GG
|2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin
|49,671
|49,678
|7
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20GH
|2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin
|40,411
|40,482
|71
|Mintage limit 50,000
