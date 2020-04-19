U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 19, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 19, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), which sold 183,456 units, and is now listed as “currently unavailable.” In second place was the Andrew Jackson Presidential silver medal (S807) with 10,026 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), with 8,538 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), with 2,718 sold, which is listed as “currently unavailable”; and the 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set (20AP), with 2,117 sold.

This week saw no downward adjustments.

On April 17, the Mint released the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 19. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes 4/12/20 4/19/20 COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary 20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin TBD 20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin TBD 20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin TBD 20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin TBD 20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin TBD 20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin TBD 20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c PF Set TBD AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM 18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 32,341 32,438 97 Mintage limit 135,000 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,147 9,174 27 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 33,494 33,765 271 PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 23,945 24,018 73 S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,468 18,499 31 S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 15,843 15,899 56 S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,012 12,055 43 S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,170 11,209 39 S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,646 10,713 67 S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,026 10,026 Released February 24, 2020 AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,218 17,241 23 AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM 18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 13,997 14,015 18 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,241 10,267 26 20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,117 6,207 90 Mintage limit 13,000 AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,590 5,598 8 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,458 7,464 6 20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,115 2,367 252 20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 817 888 71 20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,197 1,304 107 20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 3,772 4,312 540 20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 3,852 4,487 635 AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 144,153 145,534 1,381 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 131,592 132,352 760 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 0 Sold out; LKS 20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 267,379 270,097 2,718 Currently unavailable 20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 594 594 0 AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,836 14,836 0 Currently unavailable 20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 5,104 6,032 928 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,131 15,147 16 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,379 14,395 16 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,368 15,402 34 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,624 14,640 16 19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,441 13,499 58 20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 13,551 14,003 452 Mintage limit 20,000 PROOF SETS ATB Quarters Proof Sets 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,132 72,178 46 20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 45,031 47,148 2,117 American Innovation $1 Proof Sets 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 93,039 94,783 1,744 U.S. Mint Proof Sets 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 573,141 573,815 674 20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 227,813 236,351 8,538 Other Proof Sets 18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,193 32,216 23 18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,345 28,400 55 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,046 18,054 8 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 26,922 27,384 462 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 45,406 45,543 137 20RD 2020 Birth Set 9,134 9,512 378 20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 9,372 9,629 257 20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,377 24,382 5 Currently unavailable SILVER PROOF SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets 18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 72,747 72,881 134 20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 47,893 48,801 908 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 393,953 394,926 973 20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 183,456 183,456 Released April 17, 2020; currently unavailable Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 27,536 27,610 74 20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 19,487 20,988 1,501 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 325,390 325,962 572 CIRCULATING COIN SETS 18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,411 22,417 6 Currently unavailable 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,161 20,258 97 OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 — Off Mint report as of April 19, 2020 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 19XGB 2019 Explore and Dis-cover Set (D)(S) 32,974 33,020 46 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,354 4,358 4 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,664 7,672 8 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 8,953 9,033 80 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS 2019 Lowell National Historical Park 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 2019 American Memorial Park 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,056 4,076 20 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,048 6,049 1 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,850 3,853 3 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,436 8,451 15 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,303 2,324 21 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,219 2,235 16 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,067 4,087 20 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,984 5,989 5 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,713 3,726 13 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,578 8,600 22 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,272 2,285 13 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,198 2,210 12 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,983 4,006 23 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,909 5,915 6 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,664 3,677 13 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,619 8,640 21 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,077 2,091 14 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,020 2,034 14 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,709 3,724 15 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,637 5,643 6 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,500 3,520 20 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,030 8,053 23 2020 National Park of American Samoa 20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,033 2,110 77 20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,912 1,967 55 20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,523 3,701 178 20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,349 5,397 48 20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,602 3,751 149 20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,716 7,881 165 NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,531 15,576 45 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,961 14,996 35 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,918 1,928 10 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,742 1,749 7 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,535 1,543 8 20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,216 10,367 151 20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,045 10,197 152 20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 835 844 9 20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 909 914 5 20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,451 1,473 22 20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,579 1,591 12 AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS 2018 American Innovators 18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,916 16,961 45 18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,938 15,972 34 18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 210,313 210,628 315 18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report 2019 Delaware 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,050 2,068 18 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,250 2,261 11 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,497 6,523 26 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,175 6,194 19 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 56,709 56,889 180 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 33,633 34,070 437 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 29,235 29,730 495 2019 Pennsylvania 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,895 1,912 17 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,910 1,920 10 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,410 6,436 26 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,824 5,844 20 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 39,841 40,164 323 2019 New Jersey 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,247 2,262 15 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,073 2,080 7 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,833 5,869 36 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,508 5,536 28 2019 Georgia 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,969 1,983 14 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,870 1,876 6 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,364 5,390 26 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,153 5,185 32 KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,482 8,511 29 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,036 21,162 126 AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,423 14,433 10 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,282 14,292 10 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 14,906 14,920 14 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,574 14,592 18 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,621 12,647 26 20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 12,046 12,244 198

