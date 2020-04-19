Coin Update

U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 19, 2020

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 19, 2020. The Mint’s best-selling product this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH), which sold 183,456 units, and is now listed as “currently unavailable.” In second place was the Andrew Jackson Presidential silver medal (S807) with 10,026 sold. The third best-selling item this week was the 2020-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) (20RG), with 8,538 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2020-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (20EA), with 2,718 sold, which is listed as “currently unavailable”; and the 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set (20AP), with 2,117 sold.

This week saw no downward adjustments.

On April 17, the Mint released the 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) (20RH)

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 19. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/-    Notes
4/12/20 4/19/20
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
20CG 2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c Coin TBD
20CE 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Clad 50c PF Coin TBD
20CD 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin TBD
20CC 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin TBD
20CB 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin TBD
20CA 2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin TBD
20CH 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. Clad 50c PF Set TBD
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 32,341 32,438 97 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 9,147 9,174 27 Mintage limit 50,000
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 33,494 33,765 271
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 23,945 24,018 73
S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 18,468 18,499 31
S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 15,843 15,899 56
S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 12,012 12,055 43
S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 11,170 11,209 39
S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 10,646 10,713 67
S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal 10,026 10,026 Released February 24, 2020
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 17,218 17,241 23
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 13,997 14,015 18
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 10,241 10,267 26
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,117 6,207 90 Mintage limit 13,000
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,590 5,598 8
19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,458 7,464 6
20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,115 2,367 252
20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 817 888 71
20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,197 1,304 107
20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 3,772 4,312 540
20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 3,852 4,487 635
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 144,153 145,534 1,381
19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 131,592 132,352 760
19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,675 99,675 0 Sold out; LKS
20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 267,379 270,097 2,718 Currently unavailable
20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 594 594 0
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,836 14,836 0 Currently unavailable
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 5,104 6,032 928
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,131 15,147 16
19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,379 14,395 16
19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,368 15,402 34
19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,624 14,640 16
19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,441 13,499 58
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 13,551 14,003 452 Mintage limit 20,000
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 72,132 72,178 46
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 45,031 47,148 2,117
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 93,039 94,783 1,744
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 573,141 573,815 674
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 227,813 236,351 8,538
Other Proof Sets
18RD 2018-S Birth Set 32,193 32,216 23
18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19RD 2019-S Birth Set 28,345 28,400 55
19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 18,046 18,054 8
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 26,922 27,384 462
19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 45,406 45,543 137
20RD 2020 Birth Set 9,134 9,512 378
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 9,372 9,629 257
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,377 24,382 5 Currently unavailable
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 72,747 72,881 134
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 47,893 48,801 908
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 393,953 394,926 973
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 183,456 183,456 Released April 17, 2020; currently unavailable
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 27,536 27,610 74
20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 19,487 20,988 1,501
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 325,390 325,962 572
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,411 22,417 6 Currently unavailable
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 20,161 20,258 97
OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 9,860 9,860 Off Mint report as of April 19, 2020
19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19XGB 2019 Explore and Dis-cover Set (D)(S) 32,974 33,020 46
19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,354 4,358 4
19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,664 7,672 8
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 8,953 9,033 80
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
2019 Lowell National Historical Park
19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
2019 American Memorial Park
19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20
19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,056 4,076 20
19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,048 6,049 1
19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,850 3,853 3
19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,436 8,451 15
2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,303 2,324 21
19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,219 2,235 16
19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,067 4,087 20
19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,984 5,989 5
19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,713 3,726 13
19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,578 8,600 22
2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,272 2,285 13
19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,198 2,210 12
19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,983 4,006 23
19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,909 5,915 6
19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,664 3,677 13
19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,619 8,640 21
2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,077 2,091 14
19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,020 2,034 14
19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,709 3,724 15
19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,637 5,643 6
19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,500 3,520 20
19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,030 8,053 23
2020 National Park of American Samoa
20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,033 2,110 77
20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,912 1,967 55
20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,523 3,701 178
20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,349 5,397 48
20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,602 3,751 149
20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,716 7,881 165
NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,531 15,576 45
19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,961 14,996 35
19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,918 1,928 10
19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,742 1,749 7
19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,535 1,543 8
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,216 10,367 151
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,045 10,197 152
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 835 844 9
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 909 914 5
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,451 1,473 22
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,579 1,591 12
AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,916 16,961 45
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,938 15,972 34
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 210,313 210,628 315
18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,050 2,068 18
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,250 2,261 11
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,497 6,523 26
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,175 6,194 19
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 56,709 56,889 180
19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 33,633 34,070 437
19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 29,235 29,730 495
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,895 1,912 17
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,910 1,920 10
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,410 6,436 26
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,824 5,844 20
19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 39,841 40,164 323
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,247 2,262 15
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,073 2,080 7
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,833 5,869 36
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,508 5,536 28
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,969 1,983 14
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,870 1,876 6
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,364 5,390 26
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,153 5,185 32
KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 8,482 8,511 29
19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,036 21,162 126
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,423 14,433 10
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,282 14,292 10
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 14,906 14,920 14
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,574 14,592 18
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,621 12,647 26
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa 12,046 12,244 198

