U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 18, 2021

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 18, 2021. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG), which sold 10,006 units. In second place was the 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Proof coin (21CC) with 537 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the Thomas Jefferson Presidential Silver Medal (S803), with 515 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 silver Proof coin (21CH), with 457 sold; and the 2021 Birth Set (21RD), with 423 sold.
Last week saw a downward adjustment of -754 for the 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site silver five-ounce Uncirculated coin (21AJ), -44 for the 2021-W one-ounce American Gold Eagle $50 Proof coin (21EB), -43 for the 2021-W America Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set (21EF), -28 for the 2021-W 1/2-ounce American Gold Eagle $25 Proof coin (21EC), and -19 for the 2021-W 1/10-ounce American Gold Eagle $5 Proof coin (21EE).
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 18. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
|Week Ending
|+/-
|Notes
|4/11/21
|4/18/21
|COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
|Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 75th Anniversary
|20CG
|2020-D Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad Coin
|13,635
|13,635
|0
|Mintage limit 750,000
|20CE
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Clad PF Coin
|26,573
|26,572
|-1
|Mintage limit 750,000
|20CP
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame 50c Colorized Coin
|32,582
|32,582
|0
|Product limit 75,000
|20CD
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Coin
|21,318
|21,318
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CC
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver PF Coin
|68,760
|68,759
|-1
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CN
|2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame $1 Silver Colorized Coin
|25,722
|25,721
|-1
|Product limit 75,000
|20CB
|2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold Coin
|3,261
|3,261
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20CA
|2020-W Basketball Hall of Fame $5 Gold PF Coin
|8,072
|8,072
|0
|Mintage limit 50,000
|20CH
|2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Unc. 50c Clad Kids Set
|22,543
|22,543
|0
|Mintage limit 75,000
|Women’s Suffrage Centennial
|20CK
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver Coin
|12,601
|12,601
|0
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CJ
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage $1 Silver PF Coin
|33,442
|33,441
|-1
|Mintage limit 400,000
|20CM
|2020-P Women’s Suffrage Proof $1 Silver Coin and Medal Set
|9,995
|9,995
|0
|Product limit 10,000
|National Law Enforcement Museum
|21CF
|2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin
|6,928
|6,996
|68
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CE
|2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin
|14,288
|14,587
|299
|Mintage limit 750,000
|21CD
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin
|6,337
|6,395
|58
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CC
|2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin
|17,483
|18,020
|537
|Mintage limit 400,000
|21CB
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin
|895
|915
|20
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CA
|2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin
|861
|883
|22
|Mintage limit 50,000
|21CG
|2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set
|3,279
|3,330
|51
|Product limit 7,500
|Christa McAuliffe
|21CJ
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin
|10,674
|10,906
|232
|Mintage limit 350,000
|21CH
|2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin
|31,096
|31,553
|457
|Mintage limit 350,000
|AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
|17XA
|2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin
|33,507
|33,550
|43
|Mintage limit 100,000
|17XB
|2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal
|55,187
|55,187
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18XF
|2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin
|40,797
|40,936
|139
|Mintage limit 135,000
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin
|11,716
|11,751
|35
|Mintage limit 50,000
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal
|44,929
|44,928
|-1
|Mintage limit 50,000
|PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
|S801
|George Washington Pres. Silver Medal
|27,504
|27,715
|211
|S802
|John Adams Pres. Silver Medal
|20,246
|20,363
|117
|S803
|Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal
|18,418
|18,933
|515
|S804
|James Madison Pres. Silver Medal
|13,875
|13,954
|79
|S805
|James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal
|12,993
|13,052
|59
|S806
|John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal
|12,461
|12,520
|59
|S807
|Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal
|13,641
|13,699
|58
|S808
|Martin Van Buren Pres. Silver Medal
|10,458
|10,570
|112
|AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EK
|2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|18,372
|18,380
|8
|Mintage limit 15,000
|20EK
|2020 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin
|9,168
|9,173
|5
|Mintage limit 30,000
|AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
|18EJ
|2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|14,731
|14,734
|3
|Mintage limit 20,000
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|11,228
|11,246
|18
|Mintage limit 15,000
|21EJ
|2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|7,519
|7,546
|27
|20EJ
|2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|8,504
|8,514
|10
|Mintage limit 13,000
|AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EH
|2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|5,851
|5,851
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EB
|2019-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,872
|5,872
|0
|19EC
|2019-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,876
|1,876
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ED
|2019-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|3,035
|3,035
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EE
|2019-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|10,231
|10,231
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EF
|2019-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|8,276
|8,283
|7
|20EB
|2020-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|5,784
|5,784
|0
|20EC
|2020-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|2,446
|2,446
|0
|20ED
|2020-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|4,232
|4,232
|0
|20EE
|2020-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|12,466
|12,466
|0
|20EF
|2020-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|10,945
|10,974
|29
|20XE
|2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv.
|1,939
|1,939
|0
|Mintage limit 1,945
|20EH
|2020-W-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|6,288
|6,288
|0
|Mintage limit 7,000
|21EB
|2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|4,486
|4,442
|-44
|21EC
|2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,596
|1,568
|-28
|21ED
|2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|2,697
|2,682
|-15
|21EE
|2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|7,991
|7,972
|-19
|21EF
|2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|8,185
|8,142
|-43
|AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
|19EA
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|345,380
|345,380
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EA 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|745
|745
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19EM
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|146,735
|146,735
|0
|19EM 040
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|137
|137
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XE
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin
|29,909
|29,909
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|19EG
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|138,139
|138,139
|0
|19EG 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|66
|66
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XB
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set
|99,675
|99,675
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20EA
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|357,112
|357,112
|0
|20EA 040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|600
|600
|0
|20EG
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|154,267
|154,266
|-1
|20EG040
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|15
|15
|0
|20EM
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|191,280
|191,280
|0
|20EM040
|2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|440
|440
|0
|20XF
|2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv.
|74,746
|74,743
|-3
|21EA
|2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|297,269
|297,256
|-13
|21EA 040
|2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|686
|686
|0
|END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
|20XG
|2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin
|7,383
|7,381
|-2
|Mintage limit 7,500
|20XH
|2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal
|19,706
|19,705
|-1
|Mintage limit 20,000
|400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
|20XA
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set
|4,747
|4,747
|0
|Product limit 4,850
|20XB
|2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set
|9,071
|9,074
|3
|Product limit 9,200
|20XC
|2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin
|4,887
|4,886
|-1
|Mintage limit 5,200
|20XD
|2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal
|19,619
|19,617
|-2
|AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
|19EL
|2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|14,844
|14,844
|0
|20EL
|2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|11,887
|11,887
|0
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
|19AJ
|2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,644
|16,644
|0
|19AK
|2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,287
|16,287
|0
|19AL
|2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,277
|16,277
|0
|19AM
|2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,211
|16,211
|0
|19AN
|2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|16,310
|16,310
|0
|20AJ
|2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,781
|15,781
|0
|Mintage limit 20,000
|20AK
|2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|15,032
|15,087
|55
|20AL
|2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,567
|13,567
|0
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AM
|2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|12,997
|13,069
|72
|Mintage limit 13,750
|20AN
|2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|13,606
|13,614
|8
|Mintage limit 13,750
|21AJ
|2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin
|19,833
|19,079
|-754
|FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
|20PC
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin
|1,644
|1,653
|9
|Mintage limit 2,000
|20PB
|2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin
|2,566
|2,581
|15
|Mintage limit 3,000
|PROOF SETS
|ATB Quarters Proof Sets
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|76,286
|76,363
|77
|20AP
|2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set
|64,243
|64,243
|0
|American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|126,897
|127,167
|270
|20GA
|2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|88,475
|88,885
|410
|U.S. Mint Proof Sets
|19RG
|2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|600,440
|600,436
|-4
|20RG
|2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel)
|464,040
|464,039
|-1
|21RG
|2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|227,776
|237,782
|10,006
|Other Proof Sets
|18RD
|2018-S Birth Set
|34,033
|34,033
|0
|18RE
|2018-S Happy Birthday Set
|17,719
|17,719
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18RF
|2018-W Congratulations Set
|19,267
|19,267
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19RD
|2019-S Birth Set
|29,530
|29,530
|0
|19RE
|2019-S Happy Birthday Set
|19,097
|19,097
|0
|19RF
|2019-W Congratulations Set
|31,639
|31,639
|0
|19NR
|2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set
|46,964
|46,964
|0
|20RD
|2020 Birth Set
|29,334
|29,332
|-2
|20RE
|2020 Happy Birthday Set
|16,738
|16,738
|0
|20RF
|2020 Congratulations Set
|24,443
|24,443
|0
|21RD
|2021 Birth Set
|13,298
|13,721
|423
|21RE
|2021 Happy Birthday Set
|14,946
|15,157
|211
|21RF
|2021 Congratulations Set
|39,997
|39,997
|0
|SILVER PROOF SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
|18AQ
|2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|79,301
|79,301
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19AQ
|2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|78,584
|78,585
|1
|20AQ
|2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set
|64,016
|64,016
|0
|U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
|19RH
|2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent)
|412,508
|412,508
|0
|20RH
|2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel)
|313,142
|313,185
|43
|21RH
|2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|Released April 22, 2021; not yet on report
|Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
|19RC
|2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|47,404
|47,404
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|20RC
|2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|49,515
|49,513
|-2
|UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
|America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets
|19AA
|2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D)
|32,251
|32,253
|2
|20AA
|2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D)
|24,795
|24,795
|0
|U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
|19RJ
|2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|346,129
|346,129
|0
|20RJ
|2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|211,784
|211,773
|-11
|CIRCULATING COIN SETS
|18AC
|2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,641
|22,641
|0
|19AC
|2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|22,819
|22,819
|0
|20AC
|2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|24,858
|24,858
|0
|OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS
|YC1
|2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S)
|9,860
|9,860
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XGC
|2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S)
|49,921
|49,921
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19XGB
|2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S)
|36,137
|36,156
|19
|19RX
|2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set
|14,234
|14,286
|52
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS
|2019 Lowell National Historical Park
|19ABA
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,435
|2,435
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABB
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,325
|2,325
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABC
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,006
|4,006
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARA
|2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,168
|6,168
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARB
|2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,801
|3,801
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ARC
|2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,596
|8,596
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2019 American Memorial Park
|19ABD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,455
|2,455
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,421
|2,421
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|19ABF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,114
|4,114
|0
|19ARD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,059
|6,059
|0
|19ARE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,859
|3,859
|0
|19ARF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,478
|8,478
|0
|2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park
|19ABG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,391
|2,391
|0
|19ABH
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,291
|2,291
|0
|19ABJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,203
|4,203
|0
|19ARG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,049
|6,049
|0
|19ARH
|2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,838
|3,838
|0
|19ARJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,764
|8,764
|0
|2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
|19ABK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,440
|2,440
|0
|19ABL
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,366
|2,366
|0
|19ABM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,201
|4,201
|0
|19ARK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,041
|6,041
|0
|19ARL
|2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,929
|3,929
|0
|19ARM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,858
|8,858
|0
|2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
|19ABN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,301
|2,301
|0
|19ABP
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,185
|2,185
|0
|19ABQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,048
|4,048
|0
|19ARN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,760
|5,760
|0
|19ARP
|2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,961
|3,961
|0
|19ARQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,467
|8,467
|0
|2020 National Park of American Samoa
|20ABA
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,456
|2,456
|0
|20ABB
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,480
|2,480
|0
|20ABC
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,236
|4,236
|0
|20ARA
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|6,991
|6,991
|0
|20ARB
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,974
|3,974
|0
|20ARC
|2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,930
|8,930
|0
|2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
|20ABD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,471
|2,471
|0
|20ABE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,470
|2,470
|0
|20ABF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,281
|4,281
|0
|20ARD
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,958
|5,986
|28
|20ARE
|2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|4,013
|4,013
|0
|20ARF
|2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,934
|8,933
|-1
|2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
|20ABG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,488
|2,488
|0
|20ABH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,422
|2,422
|0
|20ABJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,156
|4,156
|0
|20ARG
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,615
|5,622
|7
|20ARH
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|4,005
|4,005
|0
|20ARJ
|2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,672
|8,688
|16
|2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
|20ABK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,353
|2,369
|16
|20ABL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,200
|2,211
|11
|20ABM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,153
|4,183
|30
|20ARK
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,484
|5,490
|6
|20ARL
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,576
|3,588
|12
|20ARM
|2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,339
|8,352
|13
|2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
|20ABN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,502
|2,502
|0
|20ABP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,480
|2,480
|0
|20ABQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,106
|4,194
|88
|20ARN
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,541
|5,560
|19
|20ARP
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,648
|3,688
|40
|20ARQ
|2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,527
|8,552
|25
|2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
|21ABA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,371
|2,371
|0
|21ABB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,384
|2,384
|0
|21ABC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S)
|4,035
|4,035
|0
|21ARA
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,380
|5,380
|0
|21ARB
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,360
|3,360
|0
|21ARC
|2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,658
|7,657
|-1
|NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS
|19NA
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|17,776
|17,776
|0
|19NB
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|17,075
|17,075
|0
|19ND
|2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,949
|1,949
|0
|19NE
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,829
|1,829
|0
|19NF
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,766
|1,766
|0
|20NA
|2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|15,338
|15,368
|30
|20NB
|2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|14,679
|14,709
|30
|20NC
|2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,551
|1,558
|7
|20ND
|2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,768
|1,773
|5
|20NE
|2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,960
|1,960
|0
|20NF
|2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,981
|1,981
|0
|21NA
|2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|10,071
|10,196
|125
|21NB
|2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|9,822
|9,914
|92
|21NC
|2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P)
|741
|754
|13
|21ND
|2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|897
|914
|17
|21NE
|2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,631
|1,672
|41
|21NF
|2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,606
|1,604
|-2
|AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
|2018 American Innovators
|18GBA
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,935
|2,935
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GBE
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,954
|2,954
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|18GRA
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P)
|19,124
|19,149
|25
|18GRE
|2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D)
|22,515
|22,535
|20
|18GA
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin
|231,875
|232,117
|242
|18GE
|2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin
|74,720
|74,720
|—
|Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
|2019 Delaware
|19GBA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,389
|2,394
|5
|19GBE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,610
|2,615
|5
|19GRA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,656
|7,670
|14
|19GRE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,167
|7,175
|8
|19GE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin
|64,446
|64,495
|49
|2019 Pennsylvania
|19GBB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,508
|2,518
|10
|19GBF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,415
|2,420
|5
|19GRB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P)
|8,089
|8,115
|26
|19GRF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D)
|7,019
|7,036
|17
|19GF
|2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin
|48,767
|48,820
|53
|2019 New Jersey
|19GBC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,840
|2,844
|4
|19GBG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,613
|2,616
|3
|19GRC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P)
|7,189
|7,202
|13
|19GRG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,585
|6,594
|9
|19GG
|2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin
|44,576
|44,625
|49
|2019 Georgia
|19GBD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,516
|2,516
|0
|19GBH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,418
|2,419
|1
|19GRD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,657
|6,664
|7
|19GRH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,285
|6,292
|7
|19GH
|2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin
|41,266
|41,326
|60
|2020 Connecticut
|20GBA
|2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,243
|2,245
|2
|20GBE
|2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,720
|2,720
|0
|20GRA
|2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P)
|5,994
|6,011
|17
|20GRE
|2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D)
|5,794
|5,819
|25
|20GE
|2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin
|41,279
|41,326
|47
|2020 Massachusetts
|20GBB
|2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,746
|2,746
|0
|20GBF
|2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,748
|2,748
|0
|20GRB
|2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,486
|6,486
|0
|20GRF
|2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,482
|6,482
|0
|20GF
|2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin
|38,393
|38,464
|71
|2020 Maryland
|20GBC
|2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,694
|2,698
|4
|20GBG
|2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,737
|2,737
|0
|20GRC
|2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,495
|6,493
|-2
|20GRG
|2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D)
|6,404
|6,406
|2
|20GG
|2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin
|34,973
|35,178
|205
|2020 South Carolina
|20GBD
|2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,148
|2,164
|16
|20GBH
|2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,255
|2,267
|12
|20GRD
|2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P)
|6,145
|6,188
|43
|20GRH
|2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D)
|5,643
|5,684
|41
|20GH
|2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin
|31,798
|31,946
|148
|PRESIDENTIAL $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS
|2020 George H.W. Bush
|20PD
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P)
|15,583
|15,803
|220
|20PE
|2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D)
|13,719
|13,806
|87
|20PF
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,337
|1,347
|10
|20PG
|2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D)
|2,769
|2,779
|10
|20PH
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,099
|2,124
|25
|20PJ
|2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,004
|2,024
|20
|PRESIDENTIAL $1 COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SET
|20PK
|2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
|9,827
|9,878
|51
|KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS
|19KA
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|11,534
|11,534
|0
|19KB
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|24,132
|24,132
|0
|20KA
|2020 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|11,297
|11,422
|125
|20KB
|2020 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|24,312
|24,312
|0
|AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS
|18AE
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S)
|15,241
|15,242
|1
|Sold out; LKS
|18AF
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S)
|15,267
|15,267
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|18AG
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S)
|14,385
|14,391
|6
|Sold out; LKS
|18AH
|2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S)
|14,325
|14,330
|5
|Sold out; LKS
|19AD
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S)
|15,285
|15,295
|10
|19AE
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S)
|15,169
|15,180
|11
|19AF
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S)
|15,419
|15,419
|0
|19AG
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S)
|15,394
|15,394
|0
|19AH
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S)
|13,819
|13,833
|14
|20AD
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S)
|15,389
|15,389
|0
|20AE
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S)
|13,633
|13,657
|24
|20AF
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S)
|13,479
|13,498
|19
|20AG
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S)
|13,363
|13,389
|26
|20AH
|2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S)
|15,063
|15,124
|61
|21AD
|2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S)
|15,490
|15,481
|-9
❑
Leave a Reply