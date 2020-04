U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 12, 2020

Week Ending +/- Notes

1/12/20 4/12/20

COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 2019

19CA 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin 32,862 32,862 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CB 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 Unc. Coin 12,035 12,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XA1 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin and Print Set 1,162 1,162 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CH 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 5-oz. PF Coin 68,301 68,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CC 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin 218,995 218,995 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CD 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 Unc. Coin 59,700 59,700 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XA2 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin and Print Set 4,980 4,980 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CE 2019-S Apollo 11 Clad 50c PF Coin 66,822 66,822 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CG 2019-D Apollo 11 Clad 50c Unc. Coin 41,742 41,742 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CF 2019-S Apollo 11 PF Half Dollar Set 99,998 99,998 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

American Legion 100th Anniversary 2019

19CJ 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin 3,190 3,190 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XA3 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin & Print Set 277 277 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CK 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 Unc. Coin 2,927 2,927 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CM 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 Unc. Coin 13,789 13,789 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CN 2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin 18,811 18,811 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CP 2019-D American Legion Clad 50c Unc. Coin 11,430 11,430 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CL 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin 44,018 44,018 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CQ 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Medal Set 9,888 9,888 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XA4 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Print Set 1,788 1,788 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XA5 2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin & Print Set 1,026 1,026 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19CR 2019 American Legion 3-Coin PF Set (P)(S)(W) 7,451 7,451 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM

17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 31,109 31,708 599 Mintage limit 100,000

17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

17XD 2017 Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 4-Medal Set (P)(D)(S)(W) 32,647 32,647 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 30,685 32,341 1,656 Mintage limit 135,000

19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 8,709 9,147 438 Mintage limit 50,000

19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 31,355 33,494 2,139

PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM

S801 George Washington Pres. Silver Medal 23,219 23,945 726

S802 John Adams Pres. Silver Medal 17,993 18,468 475

S803 Thomas Jefferson Pres. Silver Medal 15,201 15,843 642

S804 James Madison Pres. Silver Medal 11,422 12,012 590

S805 James Monroe Pres. Silver Medal 10,550 11,170 620

S806 John Quincy Adams Pres. Silver Medal 9,711 10,646 935

S807 Andrew Jackson Pres. Silver Medal Released February 24, 2020; not yet on report

AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM

18EK 2018 1-oz. APaE $25 PF Coin 14,986 14,986 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 15,711 17,218 1,507

AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM

17EJ 2017 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 8,890 8,890 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 13,724 13,997 273

19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,869 10,241 372

20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 6,117 6,117 Released March 19, 2020; mintage limit 13,000

AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM

18EH 2018 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 8,518 8,518 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EB 2018 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 7,418 7,418 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EC 2018 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,815 1,815 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

18ED 2018 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,623 4,623 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EE 2018 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 14,009 14,009 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EF 2018 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,147 8,147 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,851 5,851 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,137 5,590 453 Currently unavailable

19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,876 1,876 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 3,035 3,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 10,231 10,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 7,058 7,458 400

20EB 2020 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 2,115 2,115 Released March 19, 2020

20EC 2020 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 817 817 Released March 19, 2020

20ED 2020 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 1,197 1,197 Released March 19, 2020

20EE 2020 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 3,772 3,772 Released March 19, 2020

20EF 2020 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 3,852 3,852 Released March 19, 2020

AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM

18EG 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 138,947 138,947 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EA 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 354,025 354,025 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EA 042 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coins, bulk (210 coins each) 182 182 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18EM 2018-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 158,785 158,785 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 345,380 345,380 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 136,168 144,153 7,985 Sold out; LKS

19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,707 29,707 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 125,924 131,592 5,668

19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations 2-Coin Set 99,748 99,675 -73 Sold out; LKS

19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enhanced Rev PF Coin 29,707 29,707 Mintage limit 30,000; currently unavailable

20EA 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin 195,803 267,379 71,576 Released January 9, 2020; currently unavailable

20EA 040 2020-W 1-ox. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 520 594 74

AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM

18EL 2018-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 15,756 15,756 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 14,279 14,836 557 Currently unavailable

20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 5,104 5,104 Released March 19, 2020

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL 5-OZ SILVER 25c UNC. COINS

18AJ 2018-P Pictured Rocks Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 17,773 17,773 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

18AK 2018-P Apostle Islands Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,802 16,802 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AL 2018-P Voyageurs Nat’l Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,839 16,839 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AM 2018-P Cumberland Is. Nat’l Seashore Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 16,377 16,377 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AN 2018-P Block Is. Nat’l Wildlife Refuge Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,913 15,913 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,934 15,131 197

19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,162 14,379 217

19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,211 15,368 157

19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 14,429 14,624 195

19AN 2019-P F. Church River Wilderness Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,034 13,441 407

20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 13,551 13,551 Released February 6, 2020; mintage limit 20,000

PROOF SETS

ATB Quarters Proof Sets

18AP 2018-S ATB Quarters PF Set 86,697 86,697 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 71,015 72,132 1,117

20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 45,031 45,031 Released January 14, 2020

American Innovation $1 Proof Sets

19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 85,839 93,039 7,200

U.S. Mint Proof Sets

18RG 2018-S U.S. Mint PF Set 517,081 517,081 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 561,495 573,141 11,646

20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 227,813 227,813

Other Proof Sets

18RD 2018-S Birth Set 31,893 32,193 300

18RE 2018-S Happy Birthday Set 17,719 17,719 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18RF 2018-W Congratulations Set 19,267 19,267 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

19RD 2019-S Birth Set 27,002 28,345 1,343

19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 17,775 18,046 271

19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 26,455 26,922 467

19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 43,836 45,406 1,570

20RD 2020 Birth Set 3,885 9,134 5,249

20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 4,250 9,372 5,122

20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 14,633 24,377 9,744 Currently unavailable

SILVER PROOF SETS

America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets

18AQ 2018-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 79,301 79,301 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 70,627 72,747 2,120

20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 47,893 47,893 Released February 20, 2020

U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets

18RH 2018-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 332,274 332,274 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 383,590 393,953 10,363

Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets

18RC 2018-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,479 49,479 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 47,404 47,404 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

Other Silver Proof Sets

18XC San Francisco Mint 2018 Silver Reverse Proof (50th Anniversary) Set 199,116 199,116 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS

America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Sets

17AC 2017 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,765 24,765 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AA 2018 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 32,648 32,648 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 26,408 27,536 1,128

20AA 2020 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 19,487 19,487 Released March 24

U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets

18RJ 2018 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 257,536 257,536 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 318,695 325,390 6,695

CIRCULATING COIN SETS

18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 21,830 22,411 581

19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 19,142 20,161 1,019

OTHER SPECIAL PRODUCTS

YC1 2014 Coin Discovery Set (P)(D)(S) 13,151 9,860 -3,291 Sold out; LKS

19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 32,432 32,974 542

19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 4,318 4,354 36

19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 7,520 7,664 144

19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 8,166 8,953 787

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS BAGS AND ROLLS

2018 Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

18ABA 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,271 2,271 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABB 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,382 2,382 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABC 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,187 4,187 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARA 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,529 6,529 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARB 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,869 3,869 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARC 2018 ATB Pic. Rocks 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,944 8,944 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2018 Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

18ABD 2018 ATB Apostle Is. 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,081 2,081 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABE 2018 ATB Apostle Is. 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,075 2,075 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABF 2018 ATB Apostle Is. 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,088 4,088 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARD 2018 ATB Apostle Is. 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,306 6,306 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARE 2018 ATB Apostle Is. Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,669 3,669 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARF 2018 ATB Apostle Is. 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,338 8,338 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2018 Voyageurs National Park

18ABG 2018 ATB Voyageurs 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,121 2,121 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABH 2018 ATB Voyageurs 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,153 2,153 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABJ 2018 ATB Voyageurs 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,854 3,854 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARG 2018 ATB Voyageurs 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,231 6,231 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARH 2018 ATB Voyageurs Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,680 3,680 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARJ 2018 ATB Voyageurs 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,370 8,370 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2018 Cumberland Island National Seashore

18ABK 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,120 2,120 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABL 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,987 1,987 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABM 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,035 4,035 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARK 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,128 6,128 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARL 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,728 3,728 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARM 2018 ATB Cumberland Is. 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,208 8,208 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2018 Block Island National Wildlife Refuge

18ABN 2018 ATB Block Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,113 2,113 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABP 2018 ATB Block Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,074 2,074 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ABQ 2018 ATB Block Island 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,779 3,779 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARN 2018 ATB Block Island 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,042 6,042 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARP 2018 ATB Block Island Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,728 3,728 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ARQ 2018 ATB Block Island 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,198 8,198 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2019 Lowell National Historical Park

19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,435 2,435 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,325 2,325 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,006 4,006 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,168 6,168 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,801 3,801 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,596 8,596 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2019 American Memorial Park

19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,455 2,455 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,421 2,421 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,865 4,056 191

19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,991 6,048 57

19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,722 3,850 128

19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,265 8,436 171

2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park

19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,251 2,303 52

19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,163 2,219 56

19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,912 4,067 155

19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,902 5,984 82

19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,560 3,713 153

19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,373 8,578 205

2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,192 2,272 80

19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,110 2,198 88

19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,791 3,983 192

19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,800 5,909 109

19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,498 3,664 166

19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,365 8,619 254

2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness

19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,979 2,077 98

19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,923 2,020 97

19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,466 3,709 243

19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,488 5,637 149

19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,299 3,500 201

19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,721 8,030 309

2020 National Park of American Samoa

20ABA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,033 2,033 Released February 3, 2020

20ABB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,912 1,912 Released February 3, 2020

20ABC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,523 3,523 Released February 3, 2020

20ARA 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,349 5,349 Released February 3, 2020

20ARB 2020 ATB Am. Samoa Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,602 3,602 Released February 3, 2020

20ARC 2020 ATB Am. Samoa 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,716 7,716 Released February 3, 2020

NATIVE AMERICAN $1 COIN BAGS, BOXES, AND ROLLS

18NA 2018 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,392 17,392 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18NB 2018 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,555 16,555 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18NC 2018 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,865 1,865 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18ND 2018 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,874 1,874 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18NE 2018 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,931 1,931 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18NF 2018 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,930 1,930 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19NC 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,734 1,734 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 14,917 15,531 614

19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,464 14,961 497

19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,736 1,918 182

19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,584 1,742 158

19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,429 1,535 106

20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 10,216 10,216 Released February 12, 2020

20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,045 10,045 Released February 12, 2020

20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 835 835 Released February 12, 2020

20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 909 909 Released February 12, 2020

20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,451 1,451 Released February 12, 2020

20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,579 1,579 Released February 12, 2020

AMERICAN INNOVATION $1 COIN BAGS AND ROLLS

2018 American Innovators

18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 16,280 16,916 636

18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 15,405 15,938 533

18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 206,886 210,313 3,427

18GE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

2019 Delaware

19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,939 2,050 111

19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,136 2,250 114

19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,118 6,497 379

19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,794 6,175 381

19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 53,724 56,709 2,985

19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 21,101 33,633 12,532

19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 29,235 29,235 Released February 11, 2020

2019 Pennsylvania

19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,695 1,895 200

19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,739 1,910 171

19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,922 6,410 488

19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,419 5,824 405

19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 36,337 39,841 3,504

2019 New Jersey

19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,031 2,247 216

19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,860 2,073 213

19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,256 5,833 577

19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 4,987 5,508 521

2019 Georgia

19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,668 1,969 -699

19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,346 1,870 -476

19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,324 5,364 40

19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,355 5,153 -202

KENNEDY HALF DOLLAR BAGS AND ROLLS

18KA 2018 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,498 9,498 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18KB 2018 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 22,622 22,622 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 7,245 8,482 1,237

19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 19,738 21,036 1,298

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTER 3-COIN SETS

17AD 2017 ATB 3-Coin Set, Effigy Mounds (P)(D)(S) 14,516 14,516 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

17AE 2017 ATB 3-Coin Set, F. Douglass (P)(D)(S) 15,566 15,566 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

17AF 2017 ATB 3-Coin Set, Ozark (P)(D)(S) 14,912 14,912 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

17AG 2017 ATB 3-Coin Set, Ellis Island (P)(D)(S) 16,947 16,947 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report

17AH 2017 ATB 3-Coin Set, G.R. Clark (P)(D)(S) 14,133 14,133 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AD 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Pictured Rocks (P)(D)(S) 15,397 15,397 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 14,486 14,486 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 14,424 14,424 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 13,560 13,560 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 13,450 13,450 — Sold out; LKS; off Mint report as of 4/12/20

19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 14,227 14,423 196

19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 14,056 14,282 226

19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 14,627 14,906 279

19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 14,199 14,574 375

19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,121 12,621 500