U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending April 10, 2022

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending April 10, 2022. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2022 Congratulations Set (22RF), which sold 222,746 units. In second place was the 2021-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (21RG) with 1,505 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 silver Proof coin (22CC), with 1,486 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 silver Uncirculated coin (22CD), with 1,323 sold; and the 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50-cent clad Uncirculated coin (22CF), with 1,161 sold.

Last week saw a downward adjustment of -920 for the 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set (22WS), -275 for the 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof Set (21GC), -102 for the 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof coin with privy mark (22CS), -43 for the 2022-S American Women Quarters Proof Set (22WP), and -27 for the 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride Three-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) (22WRD).

On April 7, the Mint released the 2022 Proof Set (22RG).

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period ending Sunday, April 10. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

Week Ending +/- Notes
4/3/2022 4/10/2022
COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAMS
National Law Enforcement Museum
21CF 2021-D National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad Coin 10,171 10,171 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CE 2021-S National Law Enforcement Museum 50c Clad PF Coin 23,307 23,307 0 Mintage limit 750,000
21CD 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver Coin 9,422 9,422 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CC 2021-P National Law Enforcement Museum $1 Silver PF Coin 29,701 29,701 0 Mintage limit 400,000
21CB 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold Coin 1,753 1,753 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CA 2021-W National Law Enforcement Museum $5 Gold PF Coin 1,473 1,473 0 Mintage limit 50,000
21CG 2021 National Law Enforcement Museum 3-Coin PF Set 4,391 4,391 0 Product limit 7,500
Christa McAuliffe
21CJ 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver Coin 16,025 16,025 0 Mintage limit 350,000
21CH 2021-P Christa McAuliffe $1 Silver PF Coin 54,222 54,222 0 Mintage limit 350,000
Negro Leagues Baseball
22CN 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad Unc. Coin 7,956 8,026 70 Mintage limit 400,000
22CM 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball 50c Clad PF Coin 15,137 15,357 220 Mintage limit 400,000
22CL 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Unc. Coin 7,046 7,138 92 Mintage limit 400,000
22CK 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin 16,970 17,512 542 Mintage limit 400,000
22CS 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver PF Coin with Privy Mark 19,997 19,895 -102 Mintage limit 400,000
22CJ 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,110 1,115 5 Mintage limit 50,000
22CH 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 Gold PF Coin 1,319 1,333 14 Mintage limit 50,000
22CR 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 Silver Proof Coin and Jackie Robinson Medal Set 10,622 10,614 -8 Product limit 15,000
22CP 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Three-Coin Proof Set (P)(S)(W) 3,398 3,414 16 Product limit 5,000
National Purple Heart Hall of Honor
22CF 2022-D National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad Unc. Coin 9,373 10,534 1,161 Mintage limit 750,000
22CE 2022-S National Purple Heart Hall of Honor 50c Clad PF Coin 16,050 16,592 542 Mintage limit 750,000
22CD 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver Unc. Coin 9,875 11,198 1,323 Mintage limit 400,000
22CC 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin 32,673 34,159 1,486 Mintage limit 400,000
22CQ 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $1 Silver PF Coin, Colorized 24,997 24,996 -1 Product limit 25,000
22CB 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold Unc. Coin 1,170 1,190 20 50,000
22CA 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor $5 Gold PF Coin 1,972 2,021 49 50,000
22CG 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Three-Coin Proof Set (S)(W) 3,739 3,833 94 Product limit 5,000
PRECIOUS-METAL COINS AND MEDALS
AMERICAN SILVER EAGLE PROGRAM
20EA 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 357,110 357,110 0
20EA040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 600 600 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20EG 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 154,263 154,263 0
20EG040 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 15 15 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20EM 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 191,259 191,259 0
20EM040 2020-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 440 440 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20XF 2020-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, End of WWII 75th Anniv. 74,709 74,709 0
21EA 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle 299,507 299,507 0 Product limit 327,440
21EA040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Heraldic Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 686 686 0
21EAN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 298,621 298,621 0 Product limit 300,000
21EAN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 2,142 2,142 0
21EGN 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle 172,873 172,861 -12 Product limit 175,000
21EGN040 2021W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 324 324 0
21EMN 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle 198,049 198,039 -10 Product limit 200,000
21EMN040 2021S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, Flying Eagle, bulk (40 coins each) 645 645 0
21XJ 2021 1-oz. ASE Rev. PF Two-Coin Set (S)(W) 123,944 123,932 -12 Mintage limit 125,000
22EA 2022W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin Released April 14, 2022; not yet on report
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL SILVER 25c UNC. COINS
20AJ 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,781 15,781 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AK 2020-P Weir Farm Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 15,326 15,326 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
20AL 2020-P Salt River Bay Nat’l Historical Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,566 13,566 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AM 2020-P Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Nat’l Historic Park Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,544 13,544 0 Mintage limit 13,750
20AN 2020-P Tallgrass Prairie Nat’l Preserve 5-oz. Unc. Coin 13,613 13,613 Sold out (mintage limit 13,750); LKS; off Mint report
21AJ 2021-P Tuskegee Airmen Nat’l Historic Site Silver 5-oz. Unc. Coin 19,815 19,815 0 Mintage limit 20,000
1921 SILVER DOLLAR COIN ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM
21XC 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with CC Privy Mark 173,787 173,787 0 Product limit 175,000
21XD 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar with O Privy Mark 173,640 173,638 -2 Product limit 175,000
21XG 2021-D Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,699 174,690 -9 Product limit 175,000
21XF 2021-S Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,858 174,855 -3 Product limit 175,000
21XE 2021-(P) Morgan Silver Tribute Dollar 174,571 174,559 -12 Product limit 175,000
21XH 2021-(P) Peace Silver Tribute Dollar 199,570 199,564 -6 Product limit 200,000
PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS PROGRAM
S801 George Washington 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 31,647 31,730 83
S802 John Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 22,250 22,275 25
S803 Thomas Jefferson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 21,978 22,011 33
S804 James Madison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,613 15,627 14
S805 James Monroe 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 14,382 14,397 15
S806 John Quincy Adams 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 13,847 13,864 17
S807 Andrew Jackson 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 15,398 15,449 51
S808 Martin Van Buren 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,842 12,859 17
S809 William Henry Harrison 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,651 12,671 20
S810 John Tyler 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 12,740 12,758 18
S811 James Knox Polk 1-oz. Pres. Silver Medal 11,499 11,573 74
U.S. MILITARY SILVER MEDALS
S20MA 2021-(P) Air Force 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,902 9,902 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MB 2021-(P) Coast Guard 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,850 9,850 0 Mintage limit 10,000
S20MC 2022-(P) Navy 2.5-oz. Silver Medal 9,901 9,897 -4
AMERICAN GOLD EAGLE PROGRAM
22EB 2022-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 5,816 5,970 154
22EC 2022-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,990 1,990 0
22ED 2022-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 4,473 4,471 -2
22EE 2022-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 11,223 11,285 62
22EF 2022-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set 8,754 8,744 -10
21EB 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 4,403 4,403 0
21EC 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 1,586 1,586 0
21ED 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 2,682 2,682 0
21EE 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Family of Eagles 7,949 7,949 0
21EF 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Family of Eagles 8,155 8,155 0 Product limit 8,200
21EHN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin, Head of Eagle 8,915 8,915 0 Mintage limit 9,100
21EBN 2021-W 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 5,552 5,552 0 Mintage limit 12,700; product limit 4,500
21ECN 2021-W 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 1,985 1,985 0 Mintage limit 9,800; product limit 1,600
21EDN 2021-W 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 3,332 3,332 0 Mintage limit 10,900; product limit 2,700
21EEN 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin, Head of Eagle 9,832 9,832 0 Mintage limit 16,200; product limit 8,000
21EFN 2021-W AGE PF 4-Coin Set, Head of Eagle 10,180 10,180 0 Product limit 10,250
21XK 2021-W 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF 2-Coin Set, Family of Eagles and Head of Eagle 4,974 4,974 0 Product limit 5,000
AMERICAN GOLD BUFFALO PROGRAM
20EL 2020-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 11,887 11,887 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21EL 2021-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 16,854 16,854 0
FIRST SPOUSE GOLD $10 COINS
20PC 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold Unc. Coin 1,935 1,935 0 Mintage limit 2,000
20PB 2020-W Barbara Bush 1/2-oz. $10 Gold PF Coin 2,896 2,896 Sold out (mintage limit 3,000); LKS; off Mint report
AMERICAN LIBERTY PROGRAM
17XA 2017-W Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Gold $100 PF Coin 35,271 35,307 36 Mintage limit 100,000
17XB 2017-P Am. Lib. 225th Anniv. 1-oz. Silver Medal 55,187 55,187 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18XF 2018-W Am. Liberty 1/10-oz. Gold $10 PF Coin 47,471 47,599 128 Mintage limit 135,000
19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 24,609 24,609 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Silver Medal 44,928 44,928 Sold out (mintage limit 50,000); LKS; off Mint report
21DA 2021-W Am. Liberty 1-oz. High Relief Gold Coin 12,295 12,295 0 Mintage limit 12,500
END OF WORLD WAR II 75TH ANNIVERSARY
20XG 2020-W End of WWII 1/2-oz. $25 Gold PF Coin 7,366 7,366 0 Mintage limit 7,500
20XH 2020 75th Anniv. of End of WWII 1-oz. Silver Medal 19,699 19,699 Sold out (mintage limit 20,000); LKS; off Mint report
400TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MAYFLOWER VOYAGE
20XA 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Gold 2-Coin Proof Set 4,743 4,743 Sold out (product limit 4,850); LKS; off Mint report
20XB 2020-P 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Proof Silver Coin and Medal Set 9,072 9,072 0 Product limit 9,200
20XC 2020-W 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower 1/4-oz. $10 Gold Rev. PF Coin 4,881 4,881 Sold out (mintage limit 5,200); LKS; off Mint report
20XD 2020 400th Anniv. of the Mayflower Silver Medal 19,613 19,613 0 Mintage limit 20,000
AMERICAN PALLADIUM EAGLE PROGRAM
19EK 2019-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 18,767 18,773 6 Mintage limit 30,000
20EK 2020-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Unc. Coin 9,665 9,666 1 Mintage limit 10,000
21EK 2021-W 1-oz. APaE $25 Proof Coin 4,992 5,001 9 Mintage limit 12,000
AMERICAN PLATINUM EAGLE PROGRAM
18EJ 2018 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 15,461 15,467 6 Mintage limit 20,000
19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 11,268 11,268 LKS (mintage limit 15,000); off Mint report
20EJ 2020 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,501 9,511 10 Mintage limit 13,000
21EJ 2021 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,811 9,811 0 Mintage limit 15,000
22EJ 2022 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 7,926 7,987 61 Mintage limit 15,000
U.S. MINT ANNUAL SETS
PROOF SETS
ATB Quarters Proof Sets
19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 79,586 79,662 76
20AP 2020-S ATB Quarters Proof Set 64,242 64,242 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
American Innovation $1 Proof Sets
19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 140,066 140,215 149
20GA 2020-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 104,305 104,526 221
21GA 2021-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 75,350 75,713 363
21GC 2021-S American Innovation $1 Reverse PF Set 47,964 47,689 -275
American Women Quarters Proof Sets
22WP 2022-S American Women Quarters PF Set 42,686 42,643 -43
U.S. Mint Proof Sets
19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 600,423 600,423 0
20RG 2020-S U.S. Mint PF Set (plus 2020-W Proof nickel) 464,658 464,658 0
21RG 2021-S U.S. Mint PF Set 493,601 495,106 1,505
22RG 2022-S U.S. Mint PF Set Released April 7, 2022; not yet on report
Other Proof Sets
19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 31,638 31,638 0
20RD 2020 Birth Set 29,330 29,330 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RE 2020 Happy Birthday Set 16,738 16,738 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20RF 2020 Congratulations Set 24,443 24,443 0
21RD 2021 Birth Set 29,790 29,790 0
21RE 2021 Happy Birthday Set 16,984 16,984 0
21RF 2021 Congratulations Set 39,997 39,997 0
22RF 2022 Congratulations Set 222,746 222,746 Released April 14, 2022
SILVER PROOF SETS
America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Sets
19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 78,585 78,585 0
20AQ 2020-S ATB Quarters Silver Proof Set 64,012 64,012 0
American Women Quarters Silver Proof Sets
22WS 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver PF Set 57,735 56,815 -920
U.S. Mint Silver Proof Sets
19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof cent) 412,508 412,508 0
20RH 2020-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set (plus 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel) 313,183 313,183 0
21RH 2021-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 281,222 281,939 717
Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets
20RC 2020-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 49,995 49,995 0 Product limit 50,000
21RCN 2021-S,W Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 48,382 48,380 -2 Product limit 50,000
UNCIRCULATED COIN SETS
U.S. Mint Uncirculated Sets
20RJ 2020 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 211,787 211,787 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21RJ 2021 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 201,827 202,562 735
CIRCULATING COIN SETS
18AC 2018 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,641 22,641 0
19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 22,819 22,819 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AC 2020 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 24,849 24,849 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
OTHER SPECIAL SETS
19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 38,984 39,026 42
19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 19,680 19,786 106
20PA 2021 Coin and Chronicles Set: George H.W. Bush (P)(S) 9,934 9,953 19 Product limit 35,000
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2020 Weir Farm National Historical Site
20ABD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,471 2,471 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABE 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,470 2,470 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,281 4,281 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARD 2020 ATB Weir Farm 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,964 6,964 0
20ARE 2020 ATB Weir Farm Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,013 4,013 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARF 2020 ATB Weir Farm 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park
20ABG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,488 2,488 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,422 2,422 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,156 4,156 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARG 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,331 6,354 23
20ARH 2020 ATB Salt River Bay Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 4,005 4,005 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARJ 2020 ATB Salt River Bay 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,969 8,969 0
2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park
20ABK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,415 2,415 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,331 2,331 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,183 4,183 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARK 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,104 6,124 20
20ARL 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,961 3,961 0
20ARM 2020 ATB Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,834 8,834 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
20ABN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,499 2,499 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,478 2,478 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ABQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,193 4,193 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ARN 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 6,833 6,870 37
20ARP 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,993 3,993 0
20ARQ 2020 ATB Tallgrass Prairie 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,930 8,930 0
2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
21ABA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,367 2,367 0
21ABB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,380 2,380 0
21ABC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 100-Coin Bag (S) 4,031 4,031 0
21ARA 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,374 5,374 0
21ARB 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,358 3,358 0
21ARC 2021 ATB Tuskegee Airmen 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,642 7,642 0
THREE-COIN SETS
18AE 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Apostle Islands (P)(D)(S) 15,241 15,241 0 Sold out; LKS
18AF 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Voyageurs (P)(D)(S) 15,266 15,266 0 Sold out; LKS
18AG 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Cumberland Island (P)(D)(S) 15,256 15,256 0 Sold out; LKS
18AH 2018 ATB 3-Coin Set, Block Island (P)(D)(S) 15,204 15,229 25 Sold out; LKS
19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 15,423 15,423 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 15,415 15,415 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 15,419 15,419 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 15,394 15,394 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 14,726 14,760 34
20AD 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, American Samoa (P)(D)(S) 15,385 15,385 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AE 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Weir Farm (P)(D)(S) 15,409 15,409 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AF 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Salt River Bay (P)(D)(S) 15,387 15,387 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AG 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller (P)(D)(S) 15,349 15,349 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20AH 2020 ATB 3-coin Set, Tallgrass Prairie (P)(D)(S) 15,392 15,392 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21AD 2021 ATB 3-coin Set, Tuskegee Airmen (P)(D)(S) 15,471 15,471 0
AMERICAN WOMEN QUARTERS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2022 Maya Angelou
22WBA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,838 1,838 0
22WBB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,840 1,840 0
22WRA 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,927 5,928 1
22WRB 2022 American Women / Maya Angelou 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,574 7,573 -1
22WBC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,840 1,839 -1
22WBD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,850 1,851 1
22WRC 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,924 5,914 -10
22WRD 2022 American Women / Dr. Sally Ride 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,607 7,580 -27
KENNEDY HALF DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
21KA 2021 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 9,968 9,968 0
21KB 2021 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 21,953 21,953 0
PRESIDENTIAL DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
2020 George H.W. Bush
20PD 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (P) 21,390 21,460 70
20PE 2020 George H.W. Bush 25-Coin Roll (D) 18,566 18,625 59
20PF 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (P) 2,098 2,108 10
20PG 2020 George H.W. Bush 250-Coin Box (D) 3,600 3,611 11
20PH 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,695 2,695 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20PJ 2020 George H.W. Bush 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,098 2,098 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
COIN AND FIRST SPOUSE MEDAL SETS
20PK 2020 George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush 9,876 9,876 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
NATIVE AMERICAN DOLLARS
BAGS, ROLLS, AND BOXES
20NA 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 17,355 17,353 -2
20NB 2020 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 16,030 16,030 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NC 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,888 1,888 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20ND 2020 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,956 1,956 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NE 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,960 1,960 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20NF 2020 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,981 1,981 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
21NA 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 15,977 15,976 -1
21NB 2021 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 14,968 14,967 -1
21NC 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,536 1,571 35
21ND 2021 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,795 1,795 0
21NE 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,704 1,704 0
21NF 2021 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,618 1,618 0
22NA 2022 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 11,790 11,956 166
22NB 2022 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 10,123 10,287 164
22NC 2022 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 777 789 12
22ND 2022 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,105 1,125 20
22NE 2022 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,385 1,428 43
22NF 2022 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,454 1,487 33
AMERICAN INNOVATION DOLLARS
BAGS AND ROLLS
2018 American Innovators
18GBA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,935 2,935 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GBE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,954 2,954 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
18GRA 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (P) 20,392 20,426 34
18GRE 2018 Am. Innov. Innovators 25-Coin Roll (D) 23,576 23,597 21
2019 Delaware
19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,864 2,865 1
19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,062 3,065 3
19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,234 8,246 12
19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,647 7,653 6
2019 Pennsylvania
19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,848 2,854 6
19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,639 2,643 4
19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 8,904 8,921 17
19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,586 7,593 7
2019 New Jersey
19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,362 3,368 6
19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 3,064 3,069 5
19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,870 7,886 16
19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,124 7,129 5
2019 Georgia
19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) 3,034 3,037 3
19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,941 2,945 4
19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) 7,211 7,215 4
19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,776 6,782 6
2020 Connecticut
20GBA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,736 2,736 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,747 2,747 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRA 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,496 6,496 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRE 2020 Am. Innov. Connecticut 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,425 6,425 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Massachusetts
20GBB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,746 2,746 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,744 2,744 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRB 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,486 6,486 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRF 2020 Am. Innov. Massachusetts 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,481 6,481 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 Maryland
20GBC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,725 2,725 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,737 2,737 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRC 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,493 6,493 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRG 2020 Am. Innov. Maryland 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,471 6,471 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2020 South Carolina
20GBD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,734 2,734 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GBH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,378 2,378 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRD 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,378 6,378 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
20GRH 2020 Am. Innov. South Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,399 6,399 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
2021 New Hampshire
21GBA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,789 2,789 0
21GBE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,787 2,787 0
21GRA 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,997 6,997 0
21GRE 2021 Am. Innov. New Hampshire 25-Coin Roll (D) 7,004 7,004 0
2021 Virginia
21GBB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,758 2,777 19
21GBF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,778 2,778 0
21GRB 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,983 6,983 0
21GRF 2021 Am. Innov. Virginia 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,854 6,894 40
2021 New York
21GBC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,768 2,768 0
21GBG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,765 2,765 0
21GRC 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,986 6,986 0
21GRG 2021 Am. Innov. New York 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,979 6,979 0
2021 North Carolina
21GBD 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,781 2,780 -1
21GBH 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,656 2,674 18
21GRD 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,991 6,989 -2
21GRH 2021 Am. Innov. North Carolina 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,712 6,749 37
2022 Rhode Island
22GBA 2022 Am. Innov. Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,443 2,466 23
22GBE 2022 Am. Innov. Rhode Island 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,401 2,420 19
22GRA 2022 Am. Innov. Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (P) 6,690 6,775 85
22GRE 2022 Am. Innov. Rhode Island 25-Coin Roll (D) 6,863 6,932 69
2022 Vermont
22GBB 2022 Am. Innov. Vermont 100-Coin Bag (P) To be released April 26, 2022; product limit 2,790
22GBF 2022 Am. Innov. Vermont 100-Coin Bag (D) To be released April 26, 2022; product limit 2,790
22GRB 2022 Am. Innov. Vermont 25-Coin Roll (P) To be released April 26, 2022; product limit 7,020
22GRF 2022 Am. Innov. Vermont 25-Coin Roll (D) To be released April 26, 2022; product limit 7,020
PROOF AND REVERSE PROOF COINS
18GA 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Proof Coin 245,852 245,997 145
18GE 2018-S Am. Innov. Innovators Rev. PF Coin 74,720 74,720 Sold out; LKS; off Mint report
19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 67,072 67,100 28 Mintage limit 75,000
19GF 2019-S Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 51,842 51,864 22 Mintage limit 75,000
19GG 2019-S Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin 47,318 47,358 40 Mintage limit 75,000
19GH 2019-S Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin 44,046 44,062 16 Mintage limit 75,000
20GE 2020-S Am. Innov. Connecticut Rev. PF Coin 44,117 44,146 29 Mintage limit 50,000
20GF 2020-S Am. Innov. Massachusetts Rev. PF Coin 44,133 44,192 59 Mintage limit 50,000
20GG 2020-S Am. Innov. Maryland Rev. PF Coin 46,200 46,322 122 Mintage limit 50,000
20GH 2020-S Am. Innov. South Carolina Rev. PF Coin 37,565 37,607 42 Mintage limit 50,000

