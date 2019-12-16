U.S. Mint sales report update: December 16, 2019

As many have eventually come to learn, the United States Mint’s cumulative sales figures have not been updated weekly on the Mint’s website since November 3, 2019. Thankfully, an update to sales figures between November 3 to December 16 has just been released.* The publication of weekly cumulative sales figures is expected to resume on the Mint’s website in January 2020. This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the period between the last report on November 3 and the recent update on December 16. The Mint’s best-selling product this period was the 2019-S Proof Set (19RG), which sold 80,151 units. In second place was the 2019 American Innovation Delaware Reverse Proof coin (19GE) with 50,563 sold. The third best-selling item this period was the 2019-S Silver Proof Set (19RH), with 40,714 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2019-S one-ounce Amerian Silver Eagle $1 Enhanced Reverse Proof coin (19XE), with 29,731 sold; and the 2019 Uncirculated Set (19RJ), with 28,340 sold.
This period saw downward adjustments of -424 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 100-coin bag (19GBB) from the Philadelphia Mint, -205 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 100-coin bag (19GBF) from the Denver Mint, and -163 for the 2019-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle Pride of Two Nations $1 Reverse Proof coin (19XB).
On December 19, the Mint will release the 2019 Georgia American Innovation $1 coin rolls and bags products.
The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period beginning on Sunday, November 3 and ending on Monday, December 16. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.
* Note: The Mint has provided sales figures for 2019 products only, and the absence of 2018 and earlier products does not reflect their status on the Mint’s website.
|As of
|+/-
|Notes
|11/3/19
|12/16/19
|19AA
|2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D)
|24,372
|25,554
|1,182
|19ABA
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,378
|2,428
|50
|19ABB
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,233
|2,287
|54
|19ABC
|2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,786
|3,923
|137
|19ABD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,293
|2,430
|137
|19ABE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,240
|2,387
|147
|19ABF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,624
|3,772
|148
|19ABG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,118
|2,213
|95
|19ABH
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D)
|2,026
|2,120
|94
|19ABJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,657
|3,837
|180
|19ABK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,974
|2,137
|163
|19ABL
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,913
|2,061
|148
|19ABM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,359
|3,700
|341
|19ABN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,890
|1,890
|Released November 4, 2019
|19ABP
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,834
|1,834
|Released November 4, 2019
|19ABQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S)
|3,253
|3,253
|Released November 4, 2019
|19AC
|2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D)
|16,529
|18,350
|1,821
|19AD
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S)
|13,484
|13,998
|514
|19AE
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S)
|13,282
|13,830
|548
|19AF
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S)
|13,586
|14,361
|775
|19AG
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S)
|12,645
|13,858
|1,213
|19AH
|2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S)
|12,250
|12,250
|Released November 26, 2019
|19AJ
|2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park
|14,682
|14,842
|160
|19AK
|2019-P American Memorial Park
|13,877
|14,054
|177
|19AL
|2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park
|14,332
|14,792
|460
|19AM
|2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park
|13,341
|14,007
|666
|19AN
|2019-P Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
|12,170
|12,170
|Released November 14, 2019
|19AP
|2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set
|62,063
|69,376
|7,313
|19AQ
|2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set
|65,025
|69,191
|4,166
|19ARA
|2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,988
|6,108
|120
|19ARB
|2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,586
|3,734
|148
|19ARC
|2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|8,174
|8,401
|227
|19ARD
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,809
|5,930
|121
|19ARE
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,480
|3,645
|165
|19ARF
|2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,915
|8,161
|246
|19ARG
|2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,670
|5,846
|176
|19ARH
|2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,250
|3,473
|223
|19ARJ
|2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,885
|8,239
|354
|19ARK
|2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,369
|5,718
|349
|19ARL
|2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,040
|3,378
|338
|19ARM
|2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,490
|8,141
|651
|19ARN
|2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D)
|5,339
|5,339
|Released November 4, 2019
|19ARP
|2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S)
|3,008
|3,008
|Released November 4, 2019
|19ARQ
|2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S)
|7,353
|7,353
|Released November 4, 2019
|19CA
|2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin
|31,643
|32,597
|954
|Mintage limit 50,000
|19CB
|2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 Unc. Coin
|11,776
|11,969
|193
|Mintage limit 50,000
|19CC
|2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin
|204,398
|216,077
|11,679
|19CD
|2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 Unc. Coin
|57,577
|59,158
|1,581
|Mintage limit 400,000
|19CE
|2019-S Apollo 11 Clad 50c PF Coin
|63,384
|66,041
|2,657
|Mintage limit 750,000
|19CF
|2019-S Apollo 11 PF Half Dollar Set
|99,998
|99,998
|0
|Sold out; LKS
|19CG
|2019-D Apollo 11 Clad 50c Unc. Coin
|40,449
|41,449
|1,000
|Mintage limit 750,000
|19CH
|2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 5-oz. PF Coin
|66,157
|67,683
|1,526
|Mintage limit 100,000
|19CJ
|2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin
|2,758
|3,086
|328
|Mintage limit 50,000 across all options
|19CK
|2019-W American Legion Gold $5 Unc. Coin
|2,445
|2,756
|311
|Mintage limit 50,000 across all options
|19CL
|2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin
|33,082
|43,484
|10,402
|On back order; mintage limit 400,000 across all options
|19CM
|2019-P American Legion Silver $1 Unc. Coin
|12,680
|13,679
|999
|Mintage limit 400,000 across all options
|19CN
|2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin
|17,858
|18,585
|727
|Mintage limit 750,000 across all options
|19CP
|2019-D American Legion Clad 50c Unc. Coin
|10,682
|11,138
|456
|Mintage limit 750,000 across all options
|19CQ
|2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Medal Set
|9,884
|9,888
|4
|Sold out; LKS
|19CR
|2019 American Legion 3-Coin PF Set (P)(S)(W)
|7,371
|7,451
|80
|Currently unavailable
|19DA
|2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin
|7,574
|8,326
|752
|Mintage limit 50,000
|19DB
|2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal
|27,181
|30,089
|2,908
|19EA
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|319,086
|338,885
|19,799
|19EA 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|745
|745
|0
|19EB
|2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin
|4,375
|4,839
|464
|19EC
|2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin
|1,544
|1,803
|259
|19ED
|2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin
|2,432
|2,897
|465
|19EE
|2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin
|8,112
|9,635
|1,523
|19EF
|2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set
|6,680
|6,831
|151
|19EG
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin
|118,169
|123,897
|5,728
|19EG 040
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|66
|66
|0
|19EH
|2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin
|5,497
|5,702
|205
|19EJ
|2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin
|9,534
|9,748
|214
|19EK
|2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin
|14,807
|15,576
|769
|19EL
|2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin
|13,070
|13,771
|701
|19EM
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin
|123,077
|132,806
|9,729
|19EM 040
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each)
|137
|137
|0
|19GA
|2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set
|54,321
|78,768
|24,447
|19GB
|2019 American Innovation $1 Unc. Set (P)(D)
|Release date not posted
|19GBA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,664
|1,856
|192
|19GBB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,003
|1,579
|-424
|19GBC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P)
|2,256
|2,256
|Released November 21, 2019
|19GBD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P)
|To be released December 19, 2019
|19GBE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,886
|2,063
|177
|19GBF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,850
|1,645
|-205
|19GBG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,924
|1,924
|Released November 21, 2019
|19GBH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D)
|To be released December 19, 2019
|19GE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin
|50,563
|50,563
|Released November 7, 2019
|19GF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin
|25,743
|25,743
|Released December 5, 2019
|19GG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin
|Release date not posted
|19GH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin
|Release date not posted
|19GRA
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P)
|4,811
|5,711
|900
|19GRB
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P)
|4,569
|5,439
|870
|19GRC
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P)
|5,241
|5,241
|Released November 21, 2019
|19GRD
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P)
|To be released December 19, 2019
|19GRE
|2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D)
|4,623
|5,417
|794
|19GRF
|2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D)
|4,503
|5,015
|512
|19GRG
|2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D)
|5,181
|5,181
|Released November 21, 2019
|19GRH
|2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D)
|To be released December 19, 2019
|19KA
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D)
|6,144
|6,816
|672
|19KB
|2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D)
|17,947
|19,187
|1,240
|19NA
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P)
|13,940
|14,610
|670
|19NB
|2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D)
|13,558
|14,184
|626
|19NC
|2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P)
|1,580
|1,697
|117
|19ND
|2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D)
|1,586
|1,693
|107
|19NE
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P)
|1,405
|1,531
|126
|19NF
|2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D)
|1,246
|1,375
|129
|19NR
|2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set
|40,790
|43,141
|2,351
|19RC
|2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set
|34,973
|44,482
|9,509
|19RD
|2019-S Birth Set
|21,021
|25,504
|4,483
|19RE
|2019-S Happy Birthday Set
|16,190
|17,411
|1,221
|19RF
|2019-W Congratulations Set
|25,651
|26,047
|396
|19RG
|2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set
|467,213
|547,364
|80,151
|19RH
|2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set
|332,334
|373,048
|40,714
|19RJ
|2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D)
|281,836
|310,176
|28,340
|19RX
|2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set
|5,509
|7,607
|2,098
|19XA1
|2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin and Print Set
|909
|1,095
|186
|19XA2
|2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin and Print Set
|3,764
|4,683
|919
|19XA3
|2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin & Print Set
|200
|249
|49
|Mintage limit 50,000 across all options
|19XA4
|2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Print Set
|1,591
|1,736
|145
|Mintage limit 400,000 across all options
|19XA5
|2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin & Print Set
|803
|985
|182
|Mintage limit 750,000 across all options
|19XB
|2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations $1 Rev PF Coin
|99,911
|99,748
|-163
|Sold out; LKS
|19XC
|2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament
|3,007
|4,036
|1,029
|19XD
|2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament
|4,580
|6,998
|2,418
|19XE
|2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin
|29,731
|29,731
|Released November 14, 2019
|19XGB
|2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S)
|30,467
|32,094
|1,627
|19XGC
|2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S)
|49,921
|49,921
|0
|Sold out; LKS
❑
Leave a Reply