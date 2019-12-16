U.S. Mint sales report update: December 16, 2019

As many have eventually come to learn, the United States Mint’s cumulative sales figures have not been updated weekly on the Mint’s website since November 3, 2019. Thankfully, an update to sales figures between November 3 to December 16 has just been released.* The publication of weekly cumulative sales figures is expected to resume on the Mint’s website in January 2020. This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the period between the last report on November 3 and the recent update on December 16. The Mint’s best-selling product this period was the 2019-S Proof Set (19RG), which sold 80,151 units. In second place was the 2019 American Innovation Delaware Reverse Proof coin (19GE) with 50,563 sold. The third best-selling item this period was the 2019-S Silver Proof Set (19RH), with 40,714 individual units sold. It’s followed by the 2019-S one-ounce Amerian Silver Eagle $1 Enhanced Reverse Proof coin (19XE), with 29,731 sold; and the 2019 Uncirculated Set (19RJ), with 28,340 sold.

This period saw downward adjustments of -424 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 100-coin bag (19GBB) from the Philadelphia Mint, -205 for the 2019 American Innovation Pennsylvania 100-coin bag (19GBF) from the Denver Mint, and -163 for the 2019-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle Pride of Two Nations $1 Reverse Proof coin (19XB).

On December 19, the Mint will release the 2019 Georgia American Innovation $1 coin rolls and bags products.

The following are the U.S. Mint’s cumulative sales figures for the reporting period beginning on Sunday, November 3 and ending on Monday, December 16. “LKS” indicates that the number given is the last known sales figure for a sold-out item. Mintage and product limits are indicated, where applicable; if a coin is in stock but is nearing sold-out status, a link to the Mint’s product page is provided. Items in italics either are scheduled for release or have been released too recently to appear on the report; items in bold are appearing on the report for the first time.

* Note: The Mint has provided sales figures for 2019 products only, and the absence of 2018 and earlier products does not reflect their status on the Mint’s website.

As of +/- Notes 11/3/19 12/16/19 19AA 2019 ATB Quarters Unc. Set (P)(D) 24,372 25,554 1,182 19ABA 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,378 2,428 50 19ABB 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,233 2,287 54 19ABC 2019 ATB Lowell 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,786 3,923 137 19ABD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,293 2,430 137 19ABE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,240 2,387 147 19ABF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,624 3,772 148 19ABG 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,118 2,213 95 19ABH 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (D) 2,026 2,120 94 19ABJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,657 3,837 180 19ABK 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,974 2,137 163 19ABL 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,913 2,061 148 19ABM 2019 ATB San Antonio 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,359 3,700 341 19ABN 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,890 1,890 Released November 4, 2019 19ABP 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,834 1,834 Released November 4, 2019 19ABQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 100-Coin Bag (S) 3,253 3,253 Released November 4, 2019 19AC 2019 ATB Quarters Circ. Set (P)(D) 16,529 18,350 1,821 19AD 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Lowell (P)(D)(S) 13,484 13,998 514 19AE 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, American Memorial (P)(D)(S) 13,282 13,830 548 19AF 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, War in the Pacific (P)(D)(S) 13,586 14,361 775 19AG 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, San Antonio Missions (P)(D)(S) 12,645 13,858 1,213 19AH 2019 ATB 3-Coin Set, Frank Church River (P)(D)(S) 12,250 12,250 Released November 26, 2019 19AJ 2019-P Lowell Nat’l Historical Park 14,682 14,842 160 19AK 2019-P American Memorial Park 13,877 14,054 177 19AL 2019-P War in the Pacific Nat’l Historical Park 14,332 14,792 460 19AM 2019-P San Antonio Missions Nat’l Historical Park 13,341 14,007 666 19AN 2019-P Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness 12,170 12,170 Released November 14, 2019 19AP 2019-S ATB Quarters PF Set 62,063 69,376 7,313 19AQ 2019-S ATB Quarters Silver PF Set 65,025 69,191 4,166 19ARA 2019 ATB Lowell 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,988 6,108 120 19ARB 2019 ATB Lowell Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,586 3,734 148 19ARC 2019 ATB Lowell 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 8,174 8,401 227 19ARD 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,809 5,930 121 19ARE 2019 ATB Am. Memorial Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,480 3,645 165 19ARF 2019 ATB Am. Memorial 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,915 8,161 246 19ARG 2019 ATB War Pacific 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,670 5,846 176 19ARH 2019 ATB War Pacific Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,250 3,473 223 19ARJ 2019 ATB War Pacific 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,885 8,239 354 19ARK 2019 ATB San Antonio 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,369 5,718 349 19ARL 2019 ATB San Antonio Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,040 3,378 338 19ARM 2019 ATB San Antonio 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,490 8,141 651 19ARN 2019 ATB Frank Church 2-Roll Set (80 Coin) (P&D) 5,339 5,339 Released November 4, 2019 19ARP 2019 ATB Frank Church Single Roll (40 Coin) (S) 3,008 3,008 Released November 4, 2019 19ARQ 2019 ATB Frank Church 3-Roll Set (120 Coin) (P&D&S) 7,353 7,353 Released November 4, 2019 19CA 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin 31,643 32,597 954 Mintage limit 50,000 19CB 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 Unc. Coin 11,776 11,969 193 Mintage limit 50,000 19CC 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin 204,398 216,077 11,679 19CD 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 Unc. Coin 57,577 59,158 1,581 Mintage limit 400,000 19CE 2019-S Apollo 11 Clad 50c PF Coin 63,384 66,041 2,657 Mintage limit 750,000 19CF 2019-S Apollo 11 PF Half Dollar Set 99,998 99,998 0 Sold out; LKS 19CG 2019-D Apollo 11 Clad 50c Unc. Coin 40,449 41,449 1,000 Mintage limit 750,000 19CH 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 5-oz. PF Coin 66,157 67,683 1,526 Mintage limit 100,000 19CJ 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin 2,758 3,086 328 Mintage limit 50,000 across all options 19CK 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 Unc. Coin 2,445 2,756 311 Mintage limit 50,000 across all options 19CL 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin 33,082 43,484 10,402 On back order; mintage limit 400,000 across all options 19CM 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 Unc. Coin 12,680 13,679 999 Mintage limit 400,000 across all options 19CN 2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin 17,858 18,585 727 Mintage limit 750,000 across all options 19CP 2019-D American Legion Clad 50c Unc. Coin 10,682 11,138 456 Mintage limit 750,000 across all options 19CQ 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Medal Set 9,884 9,888 4 Sold out; LKS 19CR 2019 American Legion 3-Coin PF Set (P)(S)(W) 7,371 7,451 80 Currently unavailable 19DA 2019-W Am. Liberty High Relief Gold Coin 7,574 8,326 752 Mintage limit 50,000 19DB 2019-P Am. Liberty High Relief Silver Medal 27,181 30,089 2,908 19EA 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 319,086 338,885 19,799 19EA 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 745 745 0 19EB 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 PF Coin 4,375 4,839 464 19EC 2019 1/2-oz. AGE $25 PF Coin 1,544 1,803 259 19ED 2019 1/4-oz. AGE $10 PF Coin 2,432 2,897 465 19EE 2019 1/10-oz. AGE $5 PF Coin 8,112 9,635 1,523 19EF 2019 AGE PF 4-Coin Set 6,680 6,831 151 19EG 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin 118,169 123,897 5,728 19EG 040 2019-W 1-oz. ASE $1 Unc. Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 66 66 0 19EH 2019 1-oz. AGE $50 Unc. Coin 5,497 5,702 205 19EJ 2019 1-oz. APE $100 PF Coin 9,534 9,748 214 19EK 2019 1-oz. APaE $25 Rev. PF Coin 14,807 15,576 769 19EL 2019-W 1-oz. AGB $50 PF Coin 13,070 13,771 701 19EM 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin 123,077 132,806 9,729 19EM 040 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 PF Coin, bulk (40 coins each) 137 137 0 19GA 2019-S American Innovation $1 PF Set 54,321 78,768 24,447 19GB 2019 American Innovation $1 Unc. Set (P)(D) Release date not posted 19GBA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,664 1,856 192 19GBB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,003 1,579 -424 19GBC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (P) 2,256 2,256 Released November 21, 2019 19GBD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (P) To be released December 19, 2019 19GBE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,886 2,063 177 19GBF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,850 1,645 -205 19GBG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,924 1,924 Released November 21, 2019 19GBH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 100-Coin Bag (D) To be released December 19, 2019 19GE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware Rev. PF Coin 50,563 50,563 Released November 7, 2019 19GF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania Rev. PF Coin 25,743 25,743 Released December 5, 2019 19GG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey Rev. PF Coin Release date not posted 19GH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia Rev. PF Coin Release date not posted 19GRA 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (P) 4,811 5,711 900 19GRB 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (P) 4,569 5,439 870 19GRC 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (P) 5,241 5,241 Released November 21, 2019 19GRD 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (P) To be released December 19, 2019 19GRE 2019 Am. Innov. Delaware 25-Coin Roll (D) 4,623 5,417 794 19GRF 2019 Am. Innov. Pennsylvania 25-Coin Roll (D) 4,503 5,015 512 19GRG 2019 Am. Innov. New Jersey 25-Coin Roll (D) 5,181 5,181 Released November 21, 2019 19GRH 2019 Am. Innov. Georgia 25-Coin Roll (D) To be released December 19, 2019 19KA 2019 Kennedy 50c, 200-Coin Bag (P&D) 6,144 6,816 672 19KB 2019 Kennedy 50c, 2-Roll Set (P&D) 17,947 19,187 1,240 19NA 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (P) 13,940 14,610 670 19NB 2019 NA $1, 25-Coin Roll (D) 13,558 14,184 626 19NC 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (P) 1,580 1,697 117 19ND 2019 NA $1, 250-Coin Box (D) 1,586 1,693 107 19NE 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (P) 1,405 1,531 126 19NF 2019 NA $1, 100-Coin Bag (D) 1,246 1,375 129 19NR 2019-P Native American $1 Coin & Currency Set 40,790 43,141 2,351 19RC 2019-S Limited Ed. Silver PF Set 34,973 44,482 9,509 19RD 2019-S Birth Set 21,021 25,504 4,483 19RE 2019-S Happy Birthday Set 16,190 17,411 1,221 19RF 2019-W Congratulations Set 25,651 26,047 396 19RG 2019-S U.S. Mint PF Set 467,213 547,364 80,151 19RH 2019-S U.S. Mint Silver PF Set 332,334 373,048 40,714 19RJ 2019 U.S. Mint Unc. Set (P)(D) 281,836 310,176 28,340 19RX 2019-S Youth Coin & Currency Set 5,509 7,607 2,098 19XA1 2019-W Apollo 11 Gold $5 PF Coin and Print Set 909 1,095 186 19XA2 2019-P Apollo 11 Silver $1 PF Coin and Print Set 3,764 4,683 919 19XA3 2019-W American Legion Gold $5 PF Coin & Print Set 200 249 49 Mintage limit 50,000 across all options 19XA4 2019-P American Legion Silver $1 PF Coin & Print Set 1,591 1,736 145 Mintage limit 400,000 across all options 19XA5 2019-S American Legion Clad 50c PF Coin & Print Set 803 985 182 Mintage limit 750,000 across all options 19XB 2019-W 1-oz. ASE Pride of Two Nations $1 Rev PF Coin 99,911 99,748 -163 Sold out; LKS 19XC 2019-P Mighty Minters Ornament 3,007 4,036 1,029 19XD 2019-P U.S. Mint Ornament 4,580 6,998 2,418 19XE 2019-S 1-oz. ASE $1 Enh. Rev. PF Coin 29,731 29,731 Released November 14, 2019 19XGB 2019 Explore and Discover Set (D)(S) 30,467 32,094 1,627 19XGC 2019 Rocketship Set (D)(S) 49,921 49,921 0 Sold out; LKS

